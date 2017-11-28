« previous next »
Author Topic: Pit Stop Greeters  (Read 4597 times)

Pit Stop Greeters
« on: November 28, 2017, 07:59:55 PM »
I've been thinking of adding information about Pit Stop greeters to our Wiki, because we barely mention them at all currently. I would need help to make it any good, though, otherwise I'd be writing things like "A Vietnamese man" and nothing else.

So, one part of this thread will be for anyone who wants to help list or describe Pit Stop greeters. Are they wearing a specific type of clothing? Are they part of a profession? If they say something in a foreign language, what do they say? I'm not going to be working on this right away, but it would be good to get a start.

Or, if you want, feel free to also use this thread to just discuss Pit Stop greeters. Who are your favourites? What kind of greeter would you like to see that we haven't? Any ideas of how to incorporate greeters into the finale task?
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #1 on: November 28, 2017, 09:49:34 PM »
Some standout ones that come to mind, for starters:

TAR 13 - Phil Keoghan's dad, John - Leg 4, New Zealand
TAR 21 - The headless guy - Leg 10, Spain
TAR 22 - "Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde" - Leg 10, Scotland
TAR 23 - Robot - Leg 11, Tokyo, Japan
TAR 25 - Puffin mascot - Leg 3, Shetland Islands, Scotland
TAR 25 - Melody Chen, TAR Asia 1 racer - Leg 9, Singapore
TAR 27 - Rose of Charity Orphanage woman - Leg 4, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

TAR Asia 5 - Zabrina Fernandez & Joe Jer Tee, TAR Asia 1 team - Leg 3, Malaysia

TAR Israel 6 - Krista DeBono, TAR27 racer - Leg 2, New York City, USA

Canada's had several named ones

TARC 2
-Mathea Olin, Young surfing champion - Leg 2, Tofino, BC
-Jennifer Tse, actress - Leg 3, Hong Kong
-Ballerina - Leg 6, Winnipeg, MB
-Jim, D-Day veteran - Leg 7, Normandy, France
-"Anne of Green Gables" - Leg 10, PEI

TARC 3
-Raptor, Toronto Raptors mascot - Leg 1, Toronto
-Alex Trebek - Leg 6, Sudbury

TARC 4
-The Men of the Deeps - Leg 9, Cape Breton Island, NS

TARC 5
-Brad Grainger, Fort McMurray Fire Department Chief - Leg 2, Fort McMurray, AB
-Renata Brum, Senior Citizenship Judge - Leg 6, Ottawa, ON/Gatineau, QC
-"Captain James Cook" - Leg 7, Corner Brook, NL
-Snowbirds pilot - Leg 9, Moose Jaw, SK
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #2 on: November 29, 2017, 12:02:31 AM »
TAR 18
Leg 2 - Mayor of Broken Hill (Wincen Cuy) as the miner, Broken Hill

TAR 20
Leg 3 - Fiorella Migliore, model and beauty queen, Asuncion

TAR 25
Leg 7 - Mayor of Palermo (Leoluca Orlando), Palermo
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #3 on: November 29, 2017, 06:58:03 AM »
The Amazing Race 1

Songwe: Gabriel Zulu

Beau de Provence: Mayor

The Amazing Race 2

Sydney: Graham Keating (Town Crier)

The Amazing Race 25

Virgin Island: Lorna Freeman (Local Singer Dressed in Carnival Outfit)

Blenheim: Winston Churchill Impersonator

Palermo: Leoluca Orlando (Mayor of Palermo)

The Amazing Race Asia 3

Chiang Mai: Paula Taylor (TARA 2)

The Amazing Race Asia 5

Tara Basro (Legs 1, 2, 8, 9)

HaMerotz LaMillion 2

Croatia: Đovani Roso (Israeli-born Croatian soccer player)

HaMerotz LaMillion 3

Las Vegas: Marilyn Monroe Impersonator

HaMerotz LaMillion 4

London: Austin Powers Impersonator

HaMerotz LaMillion 5

Rome 2: Pinocchio

Geelong: Darryn Lyons (Mayor of Geelong at the time)

The Amazing Race China 3

Barcelona: Antonio Rebollo (Archer who lit 1992 Olympic Torch by shooting flaming arrow)

From Philippines 2 Wikipedia: Notable Pit Stop greeters included actresses Jasmine Curtis (Leg 1), Ritz Azul (Leg 3), Beauty Pageant contestant Heidi Ronato (Leg 4), Festival Queen "Reyna ng Aliwan 2014" Steffi Rose Aberasturi (Leg 6), Miss Bohol 2014 Queenie Melody Fullante (Leg 7) and Miss Iloilo 2014 Janine May Coo (Leg 8 ).
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #4 on: November 30, 2017, 03:55:47 AM »
Xoruz, Dovani Roso wasn't born in Israel and was actually born in SR Croatia in SFR Yugoslavia at that time. He spent two years in Israel between 1994 and 1996.
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #5 on: December 05, 2017, 05:17:58 PM »
Okay, here's another idea: Every week, I will post pictures of the greeters from a single race, and we can work together to describe and identify them, after which I'll post them up on the Wiki. If you don't have anything to add, feel free to just discuss any given group of greeters.

TAR1

Leg 1: (Songwe Village, Zambia)
Identity: Gabriel Zulu? (I know we hear Kim & Leslie call him Gabriel, how do we know his last name?) Connection to the village?
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Welcome to Songwe!"


Leg 2: Paris, France
Identity: Paris police? Soldier?
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Hello! Welcome in Paris!"


Leg 3: Les Baux de Provence, Southern France
Identity: The mayor of Les Baux de Provence (Duh). Wikipedia indicates that the mayor during 2000 was "Gérard Jouve".
Clothing: Sash with the herald of Les Baux? (Wikipedia shows an entirely different herald. Has it since changed?)
Speech: "Welcome to Lex Baux de Provence"


Leg 4: El Djem Colosseum, Tunisia
Identity: ?
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Welcome to El Djem Colosseum"


Leg 5: Ksar Ghilane, Sahara Desert, Tunisia
Identity: ? (Berber?)
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Welcome to Ksar Ghilane"


Leg 6: Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy
Identity: Sarah (Who is this? Why does Rob seem to know her?)
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Welcome to Sant'Agata Bolognese"


Leg 7: Agra, India
Identity: ? (There is also a male standing next to her out of frame)
Clothing: ? (The male is wearing the same)
Speech: "Namashka(?) Welcome to Agra"



Leg 8: Bikaner Junction, India
Identity: Two individuals (I cannot tell the gender of the one standing next to Phil, sorry)
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Welcome to Bikaner"


Leg 9: Krabi, Thailand
Identity: Buddhist Monk (Bhikkhu)
Clothing: Traditional Bhikkhu clothing
Speech: (Entirely in Thai. Translate? I don't trust the subtitles)


Leg 10: Pai Plong Beach, Thailand
Identity: ?
Clothing: Casual beach-wear
Speech: "Welcome to Pai Plong" (Obviously over-dubbed)


Leg 11: Beijing, China
Identity: ?
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Welcome to China"


Leg 12: Alaska, USA
Identity: Two Inuit males, owners of the cabin
Clothing: Typical Inuit clothing (?)
Speech: "Welcome to Alaska. Feel free to rest in our musher's cabin, and we'll see you in 12 hours."
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #6 on: December 05, 2017, 05:29:47 PM »
With regards to Gabriel, on the special thanks section of episode 1's credits a Gabriel Zulu is mentioned. I just assumed that was the greeter. A quick Google search later revealed a Linkedin page for Gabriel Zulu, which lists him as having "won the 'Responsible Tourism Showcase Honoree for Africa' and hosted the American "Amazing Race" as manager at Songwe Point Village."
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #7 on: December 05, 2017, 06:57:56 PM »
the pictures are too damn big gb, maybe try to use img width? *shrugs*

that said, i don't really have any help, but i think IMDB may assist with identifying some greeters.
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #8 on: December 05, 2017, 09:08:48 PM »
By the way, when I say 'Identity', I don't necessarily mean their name, but just some way to identify them beyond "A Chinese man" or such. Occupation? Impersonation? Etc...
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

« Reply #9 on: December 06, 2017, 05:56:02 AM »
Leg 8 greeters looks like they are ladies. You can tell from the headscarf and the one next to Phil has a feminine look.
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #10 on: December 13, 2017, 09:25:57 AM »
There are more:

TAR 3
Leg 10 - Jaime Teo, actress and beauty queen, Singapore

TAR 5
Leg 1 - Natalia Rodriguez Lassiy, beauty queen, Uruguay
Leg 11 - Luli Arroyo, daughter of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Manila

TAR 7
Leg 2 - Pamela Diaz, beauty queen, Santiago

TAR 16
Leg 6 - Mime Performers, Champagne-Ardenne
Leg 11 - Bao Xishun, World's tallest man at the time, Shanghai
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #11 on: December 14, 2017, 04:02:31 AM »
Quote from: claude_24hrs on December 13, 2017, 09:25:57 AM
TAR 16
Leg 11 - Bao Xishun, World's tallest man at the time, Shanghai

It was so cool also because in the previous episode, the world's shortest man (Ping Ping?) gave them their clue after making noodles. He was funny!
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #12 on: January 06, 2021, 05:57:51 AM »
Hey all! I finally, finally started adding Pit Stop greeters to the wiki. I decided to only include an entry on the page if they're notable or identifiable. Here's what I have included so far, let me know if you can think of anything else.

US1-1   Gabriel Zulu, village manager
US1-3   Gérard Jouve, mayor of Les Baux de Provence
US1-9   Buddhist monk
US1-12   Two cabin owners
US2-8   Graham Keating, Sydney town crier
US3-10   Jaime Teo, Miss Singapore Universe 2001
US5-1   Natalia Rodriguez Lassiy, Miss Uruguay 2003
US5-11   Luli Arroyo, daughter of President Macapagal-Arroyo
US7-2   Pamela Díaz, Chilean model
US13-4   John Keoghan, Phil's father
US16-11   Bao Xishun, world's tallest man at the time
US18-2   Wincen Cuy, mayor of Broken Hill
US20-3   Fiorella Migliore, Miss World Paraguay 2012
US22-10   Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde impersonator
US25-1   Lorna Freeman, Virgin Islands singer
US25-2   Winston Churchill impersonator
US25-3   Puffin mascot
US25-7   Leoluca Orlando, mayor of Palermo
US25-9   Melody Chen, The Amazing Race Asia 1 contestant
US30-1   Ólafía Ósk Finnsdóttir, Miss Iceland 2017
US32-10   E.J. Feihl, Basketball Player
AS3-1   Paula Taylor, season 2 contestant
AS5-1   Tara Basro, Indonesian television host
AS5-2   Tara Basro, Indonesian television host
AS5-3   Zabrina & Joe Jer, season 1 contestants
AS5-8   Tara Basro, Indonesian television host
AS5-9   Tara Basro, Indonesian television host
AS5-10   Sapta Nirwandar, Deputy Minister of Tourism
CA1-9   Woman with Newfoundland dog and Labrador dog
CA2-2   Mathea Olin, bronze medalist surfer
CA2-3   Jennifer Tse, Hong Kong actress
CA2-4   Jasmine Ao (identified on Jon's Instagram)
CA2-6   Amanda Green, ballet dancer
CA2-7   Jim Parks, D-Day veteran
CA2-10   Anne of Green Gables impersonator
CA3-1   Toronto Raptors mascot
CA3-6   Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! host
CA4-9   Men of the Deeps, choral ensemble
CA5-2   Brad Grainger, Fort McMurray Fire Department chief
CA5-6   Renata Brum, senior citizenship judge
CA6-6   Sam & Paul, season 5 contestants
CA6-10   Leanne J. Fitch, Fredericton Police Chief
CH1-9   Psy impersonator
CH3-5   Antonio Rebollo, 1992 Olympics opening ceremony archer
CH4-6   Jonas & Sage Wu, Allan's son and daughter
IS1-8   Graham Keating, Sydney town crier
IS2-3   Đovani Roso, Croatian footballer
IS3-9   Marilyn Monroe impersonator
IS4-7   Austin Powers impersonator
IS5-3   Pinocchio impersonator
IS5-12   Darryn Lyons, mayor of Geelong
IS6-2   Krista DeBono, The Amazing Race 27 contestant
PH2-1   Jasmine Curtis, actress and television host
Ph2-3   Ritz Azul, actress and television host
PH2-4   Heidi Ronato, beauty queen
PH2-6   Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Queen of Aliwan 2014
PH2-7   Queenie Melody Fullante, Miss Bohol 2014
PH2-8   Janine May Coo, Miss Iloilo 2014

I'm willing to include anyone if who they are, what they represent, or what they're dressed in can be definitively, unambiguously defined. So, if you know the specific name of the Indian outfit someone's wearing, or the profession of this or that person in uniform, let me know. Otherwise, I'm not going to include anything like "A woman in traditional clothing".

I may also at some point make a huge gallery of screenshots of greeters. Maybe.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #13 on: January 06, 2021, 11:27:10 AM »
US21-5   Rumana Malik Munmun, model & tv anchor
US23-9   Dan Nicky, teacher and children's music artist
US25-11   Abbygale Monderin, actress
US27-4   Sima Moyo, Rose of Charity Orphanage founder
US31-10   Bertram van Munster, Amazing Race co-creator and executive producer
US31-11   Winston Churchill impersonator (again)
AS2-2   Joey Lina, former senator
CA5-6   Captain Cook impersonator
CA6-5   Dan Mathieson, Stratford mayor
CH1-1   Uncle Sam impersonator
IS3-3   Pablo Picasso impersonator
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #14 on: January 06, 2021, 12:24:24 PM »
Oh I LOVE this!! :tu
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #15 on: January 06, 2021, 06:54:56 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on January 06, 2021, 11:27:10 AM
CA5-6   Captain Cook impersonator

Double check this? CA5-6 was the one that ended in Gatineau, QC, where the greeter was Renata Brum.
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #16 on: January 06, 2021, 06:57:46 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on January 06, 2021, 06:54:56 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on January 06, 2021, 11:27:10 AM
CA5-6   Captain Cook impersonator

Double check this? CA5-6 was the one that ended in Gatineau, QC, where the greeter was Renata Brum.

Whoops CA5-7, Corner Brook.
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #17 on: January 07, 2021, 03:48:03 AM »
One greeter that stands out to me was the guy in Budapest, Hungary during season 6.
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #18 on: January 08, 2021, 03:16:05 AM »
I've seen the name of the guy from Canada 2-11 but cant remember. I think it was a casual mention on social media.
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #19 on: January 12, 2021, 04:49:09 PM »
Got a few more.

US 28-3   Madelein López Camelo, Miss Cartagena 2015
CH 3-1   Luo Xuejuan, 2004 women's 100 meter breaststroke gold medalist
CH 3-6   Leonardo da Vinci impersonator
CH 3-8   Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler impersonators
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #20 on: January 12, 2021, 05:54:35 PM »
Awesome! Thank you!
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #21 on: January 19, 2021, 04:46:36 PM »
US 14-2   Mozart impersonator
US 16-5   Roger Janson, mayor of Wargemoulin-Hurlus
US 19-10   Nina Van Rompaey, actress
CA 7-7   Emma Heaps and Midas the Golden Hawk, Laurier cheer captain and mascot
CA 7-9   Michele Solomon, Fort William First Nation councillor
CA 7-10   Geena Luckett, vineyard manager
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:54:07 AM »
Are we sure Bertram was the greeter in 31's Netherlands leg? Because no greeter was ever shown on screen for that episode, even in a wide shot.
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:28:18 AM »
Quote from: tarflyonthewall on Today at 03:54:07 AM
Are we sure Bertram was the greeter in 31's Netherlands leg? Because no greeter was ever shown on screen for that episode, even in a wide shot.

He was briefly visible when Leo & Jamal were running in (the giveaway is his red Ferrari cap).

Quote from: Maanca on June 23, 2019, 01:06:29 PM
https://twitter.com/VernMei/status/1141572139415326722

Interesting. Our mystery greeter could very well have been Van Munster, himself. He is Dutch-born, so why not?
