Okay, here's another idea: Every week, I will post pictures of the greeters from a single race, and we can work together to describe and identify them, after which I'll post them up on the Wiki. If you don't have anything to add, feel free to just discuss any given group of greeters.TAR1Leg 1:
(Songwe Village, Zambia)
Identity: Gabriel Zulu? (I know we hear Kim & Leslie call him Gabriel, how do we know his last name?) Connection to the village?
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Welcome to Songwe!"Leg 2:
Paris, France
Identity: Paris police? Soldier?
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Hello! Welcome in Paris!"Leg 3:
Les Baux de Provence, Southern France
Identity: The mayor of Les Baux de Provence (Duh). Wikipedia indicates that the mayor during 2000 was "Gérard Jouve".
Clothing: Sash with the herald of Les Baux? (Wikipedia shows an entirely different herald. Has it since changed?)
Speech: "Welcome to Lex Baux de Provence"Leg 4:
El Djem Colosseum, Tunisia
Identity: ?
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Welcome to El Djem Colosseum"Leg 5:
Ksar Ghilane, Sahara Desert, Tunisia
Identity: ? (Berber?)
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Welcome to Ksar Ghilane"Leg 6:
Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy
Identity: Sarah (Who is this? Why does Rob seem to know her?)
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Welcome to Sant'Agata Bolognese"Leg 7:
Agra, India
Identity: ? (There is also a male standing next to her out of frame)
Clothing: ? (The male is wearing the same)
Speech: "Namashka(?) Welcome to Agra"Leg 8:
Bikaner Junction, India
Identity: Two individuals (I cannot tell the gender of the one standing next to Phil, sorry)
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Welcome to Bikaner"Leg 9:
Krabi, Thailand
Identity: Buddhist Monk (Bhikkhu)
Clothing: Traditional Bhikkhu clothing
Speech: (Entirely in Thai. Translate? I don't trust the subtitles)Leg 10:
Pai Plong Beach, Thailand
Identity: ?
Clothing: Casual beach-wear
Speech: "Welcome to Pai Plong" (Obviously over-dubbed)Leg 11:
Beijing, China
Identity: ?
Clothing: ?
Speech: "Welcome to China"Leg 12:
Alaska, USA
Identity: Two Inuit males, owners of the cabin
Clothing: Typical Inuit clothing (?)
Speech: "Welcome to Alaska. Feel free to rest in our musher's cabin, and we'll see you in 12 hours."