TAR1

Okay, here's another idea: Every week, I will post pictures of the greeters from a single race, and we can work together to describe and identify them, after which I'll post them up on the Wiki. If you don't have anything to add, feel free to just discuss any given group of greeters.(Songwe Village, Zambia)Identity: Gabriel Zulu? (I know we hear Kim & Leslie call him Gabriel, how do we know his last name?) Connection to the village?Clothing: ?Speech: "Welcome to Songwe!"Paris, FranceIdentity: Paris police? Soldier?Clothing: ?Speech: "Hello! Welcome in Paris!"Les Baux de Provence, Southern FranceIdentity: The mayor of Les Baux de Provence (Duh). Wikipedia indicates that the mayor during 2000 was "Gérard Jouve".Clothing: Sash with the herald of Les Baux? (Wikipedia shows an entirely different herald. Has it since changed?)Speech: "Welcome to Lex Baux de Provence"El Djem Colosseum, TunisiaIdentity: ?Clothing: ?Speech: "Welcome to El Djem Colosseum"Ksar Ghilane, Sahara Desert, TunisiaIdentity: ? (Berber?)Clothing: ?Speech: "Welcome to Ksar Ghilane"Sant'Agata Bolognese, ItalyIdentity: Sarah (Who is this? Why does Rob seem to know her?)Clothing: ?Speech: "Welcome to Sant'Agata Bolognese"Agra, IndiaIdentity: ? (There is also a male standing next to her out of frame)Clothing: ? (The male is wearing the same)Speech: "Namashka(?) Welcome to Agra"Bikaner Junction, IndiaIdentity: Two individuals (I cannot tell the gender of the one standing next to Phil, sorry)Clothing: ?Speech: "Welcome to Bikaner"Krabi, ThailandIdentity: Buddhist Monk (Bhikkhu)Clothing: Traditional Bhikkhu clothingSpeech: (Entirely in Thai. Translate? I don't trust the subtitles)Pai Plong Beach, ThailandIdentity: ?Clothing: Casual beach-wearSpeech: "Welcome to Pai Plong" (Obviously over-dubbed)Beijing, ChinaIdentity: ?Clothing: ?Speech: "Welcome to China"Alaska, USAIdentity: Two Inuit males, owners of the cabinClothing: Typical Inuit clothing (?)Speech: "Welcome to Alaska. Feel free to rest in our musher's cabin, and we'll see you in 12 hours."