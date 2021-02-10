« previous next »
Author Topic: Pit Stop Greeters  (Read 7032 times)

Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #25 on: February 10, 2021, 06:36:33 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on February 10, 2021, 06:24:44 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on February 01, 2021, 07:28:18 AM
Quote from: tarflyonthewall on February 01, 2021, 03:54:07 AM
Are we sure Bertram was the greeter in 31's Netherlands leg? Because no greeter was ever shown on screen for that episode, even in a wide shot.

He was briefly visible when Leo & Jamal were running in (the giveaway is his red Ferrari cap).

Quote from: Maanca on June 23, 2019, 01:06:29 PM
https://twitter.com/VernMei/status/1141572139415326722

Interesting. Our mystery greeter could very well have been Van Munster, himself. He is Dutch-born, so why not?

He is always nearby. He is a hands on producer. Def would not mean he was the greeter.  Ask a racer?

Floyd confirmed it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?t=1249&v=YOU_6y6EDGg&feature=youtu.be
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #26 on: April 24, 2021, 09:00:54 AM »
US 2-10   John Chapman, Inverary Sheep Station owner
US 32-8   B.C. Manjunath, musician
PH 1-4   Sister Bea
PH 1-9   Pierre Anther Infante, Miss Cebu 2012
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #27 on: October 23, 2021, 09:05:04 PM »
US 8-3   Bob Springer, astronaut
US 8-4   "King" Richard Matthews, Olympia Brass Band grand marshal
US 8-9   Jessica Garcia, Miss Latina Utah
US 23-11   Robot from Robot Restaurant
US 26-4   A khon dancer
US 27-6   A marianne
AS 4-5   Tessa Prieto-Valdes, actress
AU 2-1   Roxane Joy Jesalva, beauty queen
AU 2-11   Xuantong Emperor impersonator
CA 3-2   A chinchinero
CA 3-7   Felix Thomas, Saskatoon Tribal Council chief
CA 3-11   Brooke Becker, Edmonton Eskimos cheerleader
CA 5-10   Dean Sayers, Batchewana First Nation chief
CA 6-2   Roberta Joseph, Tr'ondek Hwech'in chief
CA 7-4   Yellowknives Dene Drummers
IS 6-3   Cheri Lavoie, Miss Hawaii Island USA 2017
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 02:49:53 AM »
TAR Australia 5, from the Wikipedia page

-Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm in Leg 2
-Comedy duo the Crackup Sisters in Leg 3
-Drift car racer Justin Gill in Leg 7
-The 'world's loudest burper' Neville Sharp in Leg 8
-Touch rugby player Bo de la Cruz in Leg 15
-Lady Nelson ship master Malcolm Riley in Leg 16
-Mountaineer Greg Mortimer in Leg 20
-Mad Max Museum founder Adrian Bennett in Leg 22
-Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page in Leg 23
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:34:31 PM »
I got all the TARAu5 ones because they were all identified on-screen.
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 07:36:03 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on October 23, 2021, 09:05:04 PM
US 8-4   Bob Springer, astronaut
US 8-4   "King" Richard Matthews, Olympia Brass Band grand marshal

You've listed 8-4 twice.

Also, do you know what year Jessica Garcia was Miss Latina Utah?
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:06:42 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on October 23, 2021, 09:05:04 PM
US 8-3   Bob Springer, astronaut
US 8-4   "King" Richard Matthews, Olympia Brass Band grand marshal
US 8-9   Jessica Garcia, Miss Latina Utah 2004
