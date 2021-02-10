« previous next »
Pit Stop Greeters

Re: Pit Stop Greeters
February 10, 2021, 06:36:33 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on February 10, 2021, 06:24:44 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on February 01, 2021, 07:28:18 AM
Quote from: tarflyonthewall on February 01, 2021, 03:54:07 AM
Are we sure Bertram was the greeter in 31's Netherlands leg? Because no greeter was ever shown on screen for that episode, even in a wide shot.

He was briefly visible when Leo & Jamal were running in (the giveaway is his red Ferrari cap).

Quote from: Maanca on June 23, 2019, 01:06:29 PM
https://twitter.com/VernMei/status/1141572139415326722

Interesting. Our mystery greeter could very well have been Van Munster, himself. He is Dutch-born, so why not?

He is always nearby. He is a hands on producer. Def would not mean he was the greeter.  Ask a racer?

Floyd confirmed it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?t=1249&v=YOU_6y6EDGg&feature=youtu.be
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
April 24, 2021, 09:00:54 AM
US 2-10   John Chapman, Inverary Sheep Station owner
US 32-8   B.C. Manjunath, musician
PH 1-4   Sister Bea
PH 1-9   Pierre Anther Infante, Miss Cebu 2012
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
October 23, 2021, 09:05:04 PM
US 8-3   Bob Springer, astronaut
US 8-4   "King" Richard Matthews, Olympia Brass Band grand marshal
US 8-9   Jessica Garcia, Miss Latina Utah
US 23-11   Robot from Robot Restaurant
US 26-4   A khon dancer
US 27-6   A marianne
AS 4-5   Tessa Prieto-Valdes, actress
AU 2-1   Roxane Joy Jesalva, beauty queen
AU 2-11   Xuantong Emperor impersonator
CA 3-2   A chinchinero
CA 3-7   Felix Thomas, Saskatoon Tribal Council chief
CA 3-11   Brooke Becker, Edmonton Eskimos cheerleader
CA 5-10   Dean Sayers, Batchewana First Nation chief
CA 6-2   Roberta Joseph, Tr'ondek Hwech'in chief
CA 7-4   Yellowknives Dene Drummers
IS 6-3   Cheri Lavoie, Miss Hawaii Island USA 2017
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
October 24, 2021, 02:49:53 AM
TAR Australia 5, from the Wikipedia page

-Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm in Leg 2
-Comedy duo the Crackup Sisters in Leg 3
-Drift car racer Justin Gill in Leg 7
-The 'world's loudest burper' Neville Sharp in Leg 8
-Touch rugby player Bo de la Cruz in Leg 15
-Lady Nelson ship master Malcolm Riley in Leg 16
-Mountaineer Greg Mortimer in Leg 20
-Mad Max Museum founder Adrian Bennett in Leg 22
-Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page in Leg 23
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
October 24, 2021, 05:34:31 PM
I got all the TARAu5 ones because they were all identified on-screen.
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
October 24, 2021, 07:36:03 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on October 23, 2021, 09:05:04 PM
US 8-4   Bob Springer, astronaut
US 8-4   "King" Richard Matthews, Olympia Brass Band grand marshal

You've listed 8-4 twice.

Also, do you know what year Jessica Garcia was Miss Latina Utah?
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
October 24, 2021, 08:06:42 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on October 23, 2021, 09:05:04 PM
US 8-3   Bob Springer, astronaut
US 8-4   "King" Richard Matthews, Olympia Brass Band grand marshal
US 8-9   Jessica Garcia, Miss Latina Utah 2004
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
October 25, 2021, 07:59:16 PM
US 8-2   Confederate and Union soldier
US 16-4   Paul McCartney impersonator
US 21-10   Headless busker
CA 2-9   Cirque du Soleil performer
CA 6-7   Bonnie Tulloch, Assiniboine Park Conservancy Education Coordinator
CA 7-3   Dustin Bajer, Edmonton Food Council co-chair
CA 7-6   Amalie Atkins, artist
LA 1-7   El Dorado impersonator
LA 4-1   Brazilian Presidential Honour Guardsman
IS 5-2   Luciano Pavarotti impersonator
IS 6-6   Laura González, Miss Colombia 2017
CH 2-2   Kangaroo mascot
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
November 14, 2021, 08:32:02 PM
US 25-4   Rapha Bergdís, Singer, and Great Danes
US 28-2   Charles King, Musician
US 28-5   Jean-Marie Olianti, Mountain Guide
US 28-6   Gevorg Dabaghyan, Duduk Musician
US 28-7   Tinatin Babluani, Miss Planet 2015
US 29-1   Melissa Fernández, Reina de Panamá Centro 2016
CA 1-6   Michel Bergeron, Former NHL Coach
IS 2-6   Puyi impersonator
IS 2-7   A Wusheng
CH 1-5   Princess Jasmine impersonator
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
November 14, 2021, 11:41:06 PM
CA 2-11 greeter is Robert Gallant. I knew I'd seen a local post on Facebook about him back when it aired in 2014, it took a little searching to dig it up again.

https://static.wikia.nocookie.net/amazingrace/images/8/8c/TARC2-ShediacGreeter.png/
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=761992390531370&id=163492873714661
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
November 15, 2021, 06:51:20 PM
CH2-4 has two greeters. One is (if I've done my translation correctly) Daniel Kirchert, Byton CEO and Co-Founder, who was there to talk about the prize. The other might be an impersonator, or just someone dressed in local cultural attire.
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
November 17, 2021, 08:29:22 AM
US 28-11   Tàigǔ Hóng Lion Dance group
CA 1-3   Don Howard, Rancher, and Buddy the Horse
UA 1-4   Yiwei Lion Dance group
UA 1-5   Diana Sunshine Rademann, Miss Philippines Tourism International 2011
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
Yesterday at 10:01:25 PM
TAR16 Leg 9 (Singapore): Allan Wu (probably the only time two TAR hosts have appeared together)
TAR China 4 Leg 6 (Singapore): Allan Wu's two children, Sage and Jonas
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
Yesterday at 11:08:02 PM
The first 2 episodes of TAR33 interestingly didn't have one, unless the tea lady counts. That might be a running thing through the season under Covid rules.
