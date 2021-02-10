« previous next »
Pit Stop Greeters

Re: Pit Stop Greeters
February 10, 2021, 06:36:33 PM
georgiapeach:
Xoruz:
tarflyonthewall:
Are we sure Bertram was the greeter in 31's Netherlands leg? Because no greeter was ever shown on screen for that episode, even in a wide shot.

He was briefly visible when Leo & Jamal were running in (the giveaway is his red Ferrari cap).

Maanca:
https://twitter.com/VernMei/status/1141572139415326722

Interesting. Our mystery greeter could very well have been Van Munster, himself. He is Dutch-born, so why not?

He is always nearby. He is a hands on producer. Def would not mean he was the greeter. Ask a racer?

Floyd confirmed it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?t=1249&v=YOU_6y6EDGg&feature=youtu.be
Re: Pit Stop Greeters
Today at 09:00:54 AM
US 2-10   John Chapman, Inverary Sheep Station owner
US 32-8   B.C. Manjunath, musician
PH 1-4   Sister Bea
PH 1-9   Pierre Anther Infante, Miss Cebu 2012
