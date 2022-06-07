The only leg that was never won by an all-male team on TAR38 was Leg 3 (Natalie & Stephanie); because even Jag & Jas were too good that they chose to let another team win a leg instead of them. If Jag & Jas didn't let Natalie & Stephanie take over the win from them and won the leg instead, the season would've had 100% of its leg wins coming from the all-male teams with only two of them (Jag & Jas and Tucker & Eric) ever winning legs in total. Plus, Jag & Jas would've tied the record with Rachel & Dave on having the most number of first place wins on a season (8 in total) which means they would've won 2/3 of the legs while Tucker & Eric won 1/3 of the legs.