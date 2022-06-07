Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Lisa & Michelle are the only US team (excluding Family Edition) to run a full leg and be eliminated without ever traveling to another country.
In the U.S. version of the Amazing Race the only letters we haven't seen as the first letter in someone's first name is Q and X. Uchenna (of Uchenna & Joyce) is the only contestant to have a name starting with U, while Yolanda (of Ray & Yolanda) is the only one to have a name starting with Y.The remaining letters all appear in multiple people's first names.
I had to do some research to make sure I was right about this, but now I can confirm...Leg 2 of The Amazing Race 36 is officially the SHORTEST leg in the entire worldwide history of The Amazing Race, traveling only 1.01 miles as the crow flies.
