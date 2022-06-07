Not one, not two, not three, but FOUR of the eliminations on Season 38 took place in exact locations where teams had previously been eliminated on international versions.



Museumplein, Amsterdam was where Jack & Enzo were eliminated, but previously Vova & Alla were eliminated there on HaMerotz LaMillion 8

Buda Castle, Budapest was where Kat & Alex were eliminated, but previously Nitzan & Fifi were eliminated there on HaMerotz LaMillion 2

Carol Park, Bucharest was where Natalie & Stephanie were eliminated, but previously Jani & Maria were eliminated there on Amazing Race Suomi 2

Kotzia Square, Athens was where Tucker & Eric were eliminated, but previously Sam & Alex were eliminated there on The Amazing Race Australia 6