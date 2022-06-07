Ten out of the seventy-some TARCAN teams were eliminated abroad:



* Jackie and Laura in Hong Kong



* Pierre and Michel in Paris



* Sharnjit and Susan in Santiago de Chile



* Dana and Amanda in Buenos Aires



* Cynthia and Brian in Kolkata



* Stephane and Antoine in Cai Be



* Tanya and Anne in Ho Chi Minh City



* Zedd and Shabbir in Bangkok



* Todd and Anna in Jakarta



* Nancy and Melissa in Mexico City