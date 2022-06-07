« previous next »
June 07, 2022, 06:29:51 AM
Lisa & Michelle are the only US team (excluding Family Edition) to run a full leg and be eliminated without ever traveling to another country.
June 07, 2022, 11:07:20 AM
Ten out of the seventy-some TARCAN teams were eliminated abroad:

* Jackie and Laura in Hong Kong

* Pierre and Michel in Paris

* Sharnjit and Susan in Santiago de Chile

* Dana and Amanda in Buenos Aires

* Cynthia and Brian in Kolkata

* Stephane and Antoine in Cai Be

* Tanya and Anne in Ho Chi Minh City

* Zedd and Shabbir in Bangkok

* Todd and Anna in Jakarta

* Nancy and Melissa in Mexico City
June 07, 2022, 08:25:14 PM
Lisa & Michelle are the only US team (excluding Family Edition) to run a full leg and be eliminated without ever traveling to another country.

Bonnie & Mel, Sean & Amy, Rhett & Howe, and Henry & Jennifer would like a word with you.
(admittedly they participated in China Rush)
November 06, 2022, 07:04:55 AM
In the U.S. version of the Amazing Race the only letters we haven't seen as the first letter in someone's first name is Q and X.
Uchenna (of Uchenna & Joyce) is the only contestant to have a name starting with U, while Yolanda (of Ray & Yolanda) is the only one to have a name starting with Y.
The remaining letters all appear in multiple people's first names.

Just randomly remembered this post and came up to update. Still no X first names, but now we have Quinton (though in the same season as the first X last name, Xiao)
December 13, 2022, 12:05:33 AM
Derek, Emily & Molly are the first Asian-American racers to make the final three without a mother tongue language advantage in an Asian country.
October 07, 2023, 09:32:36 PM
Both contestants named Dane were eliminated in the SAME PLACE (Qutub Minar)
Today at 03:44:50 PM
I had to do some research to make sure I was right about this, but now I can confirm...

Leg 2 of The Amazing Race 36 is officially the SHORTEST leg in the entire worldwide history of The Amazing Race, traveling only 1.01 miles as the crow flies.
Today at 04:35:49 PM
I had to do some research to make sure I was right about this, but now I can confirm...

Leg 2 of The Amazing Race 36 is officially the SHORTEST leg in the entire worldwide history of The Amazing Race, traveling only 1.01 miles as the crow flies.

I guess it's unsurprising the record is broken in a Covid season. If the Ronda portion of the Megaleg in 34 had been its own leg, it'd be even shorter at 0.67 miles
