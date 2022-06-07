« previous next »
Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!

Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1250 on: June 07, 2022, 06:29:51 AM
Lisa & Michelle are the only US team (excluding Family Edition) to run a full leg and be eliminated without ever traveling to another country.
Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1251 on: June 07, 2022, 11:07:20 AM
Ten out of the seventy-some TARCAN teams were eliminated abroad:

* Jackie and Laura in Hong Kong

* Pierre and Michel in Paris

* Sharnjit and Susan in Santiago de Chile

* Dana and Amanda in Buenos Aires

* Cynthia and Brian in Kolkata

* Stephane and Antoine in Cai Be

* Tanya and Anne in Ho Chi Minh City

* Zedd and Shabbir in Bangkok

* Todd and Anna in Jakarta

* Nancy and Melissa in Mexico City
Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1252 on: June 07, 2022, 08:25:14 PM
Quote from: Platrium on June 07, 2022, 06:29:51 AM
Lisa & Michelle are the only US team (excluding Family Edition) to run a full leg and be eliminated without ever traveling to another country.

Bonnie & Mel, Sean & Amy, Rhett & Howe, and Henry & Jennifer would like a word with you.
(admittedly they participated in China Rush)
Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1253 on: November 06, 2022, 07:04:55 AM
Quote from: Steel of Scandinavia on June 21, 2017, 06:35:07 PM
In the U.S. version of the Amazing Race the only letters we haven't seen as the first letter in someone's first name is Q and X.
Uchenna (of Uchenna & Joyce) is the only contestant to have a name starting with U, while Yolanda (of Ray & Yolanda) is the only one to have a name starting with Y.
The remaining letters all appear in multiple people's first names.

Just randomly remembered this post and came up to update. Still no X first names, but now we have Quinton (though in the same season as the first X last name, Xiao)
Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1254 on: December 13, 2022, 12:05:33 AM
Derek, Emily & Molly are the first Asian-American racers to make the final three without a mother tongue language advantage in an Asian country.
Last Edit: December 13, 2022, 07:18:03 PM
Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1255 on: October 07, 2023, 09:32:36 PM
Both contestants named Dane were eliminated in the SAME PLACE (Qutub Minar)
Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1256 on: March 26, 2024, 03:44:50 PM
I had to do some research to make sure I was right about this, but now I can confirm...

Leg 2 of The Amazing Race 36 is officially the SHORTEST leg in the entire worldwide history of The Amazing Race, traveling only 1.01 miles as the crow flies.
Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1257 on: March 26, 2024, 04:35:49 PM
Quote from: G.B. on March 26, 2024, 03:44:50 PM
I had to do some research to make sure I was right about this, but now I can confirm...

Leg 2 of The Amazing Race 36 is officially the SHORTEST leg in the entire worldwide history of The Amazing Race, traveling only 1.01 miles as the crow flies.

I guess it's unsurprising the record is broken in a Covid season. If the Ronda portion of the Megaleg in 34 had been its own leg, it'd be even shorter at 0.67 miles
Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1258 on: March 27, 2024, 12:21:39 AM
Quote from: Maanca on March 26, 2024, 04:35:49 PM
Quote from: G.B. on March 26, 2024, 03:44:50 PM
I had to do some research to make sure I was right about this, but now I can confirm...

Leg 2 of The Amazing Race 36 is officially the SHORTEST leg in the entire worldwide history of The Amazing Race, traveling only 1.01 miles as the crow flies.

I guess it's unsurprising the record is broken in a Covid season. If the Ronda portion of the Megaleg in 34 had been its own leg, it'd be even shorter at 0.67 miles

Interesting fact, the leg that visited the fewest places is pre-Covid (Leg 7 in TAR 30). Most of the leg took place in the confines of the Imire Rhino & Wildlife Conservancy.

Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1259 on: March 27, 2024, 02:10:00 AM
Quote from: Maanca on March 26, 2024, 04:35:49 PM
Quote from: G.B. on March 26, 2024, 03:44:50 PM
I had to do some research to make sure I was right about this, but now I can confirm...

Leg 2 of The Amazing Race 36 is officially the SHORTEST leg in the entire worldwide history of The Amazing Race, traveling only 1.01 miles as the crow flies.

I guess it's unsurprising the record is broken in a Covid season. If the Ronda portion of the Megaleg in 34 had been its own leg, it'd be even shorter at 0.67 miles

No, because I would include the travel from Malaga to Ronda

Quote from: redskevin88 on March 27, 2024, 12:21:39 AM
Interesting fact, the leg that visited the fewest places is pre-Covid (Leg 7 in TAR 30). Most of the leg took place in the confines of the Imire Rhino & Wildlife Conservancy.

Beaten out by TAR Latin America 6 Leg 4, which took place entirely within a single hacienda.
Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1260 on: April 27, 2024, 03:31:01 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on December 13, 2022, 12:05:33 AM
Derek, Emily & Molly are the first Asian-American racers to make the final three without a mother tongue language advantage in an Asian country.

Vipul & Arti, Ron & Christina, Natalie & Nadiya, Eswar & Aparna and Jocelyn & Victor are the only Asian-American teams to be eliminated in a season with a mother tongue advantage.
Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1261 on: May 09, 2024, 04:16:45 PM
Show content
Yvonne & Melissa
are the 1000th team to be eliminated or reach the Finish Line (Counting returning racers separately for each race they compete in)
Re: Some interesting (and some not so interesting) facts and records!
Reply #1262 on: Today at 05:17:24 AM
All seasons of TAR: China Rush, both seasons of TAR: Philippines, and the 1st and 4th seasons of TAR: Vietnam, are the only seasons of The Amazing Race to take place entirely within a single Time Zone.
