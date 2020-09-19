« previous next »
Author Topic: Amazing Race Questions  (Read 862070 times)

Offline Blazhinho

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2500 on: September 19, 2020, 05:40:58 PM »
Thank you very much, Landon and Rachel.

Well, I can answer #4 which is yes teams can buy anything they want with that money. Funny story Joey & Meghan from S22 and S24, on Leg 1 of S22 they were hungry and so the got Burger King and then they saw no one else getting food. It then click with them that they need that money for taxis or anything else like that. So, they said the food made them sick and they got their $20 back.

They said that and the people from TAR really gave them 20 dollars?

I can answer a few.

For 1) Apparently Wikipedia said Rat Race was sold off to Jerry Bruckheimer, the main producer and creator of The Amazing Race. (I'd take this with a grain of salt.) I remember going into Wayback Machine, an internet archive, a couple years ago and finding an artifact of the original premise of TAR asking for people to audition in a "global adventure series" with 8 teams instead of 11 in around 2000. He may as well have been inspired by the movie to make the series.

For 3) Here is a link to what the audition and release-waivers were like when they were searching for teams for TAR14: http://static.cbslocal.com/station/wwj/amazingraceapplication.pdf. It's since been completed all through The Amazing Race Casting's website now. Teams receive a stipend after their elimination episode airs depending on how many legs they run, accumulating I think between $1,500 and $2,500 for each leg they finish. And second placers and third placers get a substantial amount as well. I believe $25,000 and $10,000.

For 5) Yes, there were Elimination Stations that were called Sequestervilles. Just not filmed or put on CBS extras. In order of seasons: Paris, France (1); Cancun, Mexico (2); Lisbon, Portugal (3 & 4); Thailand (5); Cancun, Mexico (6 & 7); Gamboa, Panama (8 ); Lisbon, Portugal (9); Porto, Portugal (10)

For 6) The final 6's last three eliminated teams were basically pseudo-test dummies for tasks in the final leg and to attempt to throw off spoilers (aka us). I remember being here when TAR21 was filming and seeing pictures of the Twinnies and Abbie & Ryan running around NYC with pizza boxes in spoilers. They then reunite with the first five eliminated teams at the Finish Line once production gets word of the actual final three's plane arriving or whichever team gets into the city first. It truly doesn't work. lol

For 7) Phil's Video Diary was replacement content for Elimination Station. Season 13 also had this, but this and 18 were the only seasons that offered it on CBS' website. Might be because ES was either too boring to put out there or the footage was lost.

For 8 ) Sometimes flight frequencies out of the country is the reason why Pit Stops are shorter and time is money. I'm still curious what those teams can choose to do besides sleep during the Pit Stops though regardless of time. Can they go out and spend leftover leg money now (I remember seeing a clip of Dandrew heading out overnight to go convenient store shopping, but not sure about the current climate of this aspect.)

For 10) Gary & Wil's Quora interview below confirms that they have a security guy keeping tabs of the teams and film/audio crew. Phil usually arrives in the next leg's destination after the final team checks in. Sometimes teams just end up catching up to him and he has no choice but to ESPN-style it. Charla & Mirna actually arrived at the Maputo Pit Stop in All-Stars before the crew was finished setting up so they had to refilm them running to the mat.

Very interesting for 1, 6 and 10. Unfortunately, I can't remember every person, every scene and detail from all 31 seasons, because I watched all of them in previous 5 months :D. So, it's a short period. Are Dan and Andrew the ones who left their snickers at a tasks location and then came in hotel slippers to the airport and there bought themselves new snickers? It should have been in Russia and Kazakhstan, if I am not wrong. I remember Charla and Mirna took the very first flight there, and it was a real gamble. That 11th and All Star season I remembered very well because of that whole flight thing. It think it is a big failure of the organization and their manipulation of teams. There was clear they actually decide when the teams will arrive and do tasks - "hours of operation" of various institutions.

So, "throwing off spoilers" is valid only for people living in the final destination city during the filming and others who know it at the time? You can't see the other 3 teams in the show.

Yes, I have seen that interview, but also the other questions on that website. I recommend you to read, if you haven't read it so far. Also, I found this somewhere, and there are interesting comments as well. https://tv.avclub.com/what-s-it-like-to-be-a-contestant-on-the-amazing-race-1798242351
Offline LandonM170

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2501 on: September 19, 2020, 06:41:40 PM »
Thank you very much, Landon and Rachel.

Well, I can answer #4 which is yes teams can buy anything they want with that money. Funny story Joey & Meghan from S22 and S24, on Leg 1 of S22 they were hungry and so the got Burger King and then they saw no one else getting food. It then click with them that they need that money for taxis or anything else like that. So, they said the food made them sick and they got their $20 back.


They said that and the people from TAR really gave them 20 dollars?


It was the Burger King in the airport that gave them the money back. Meghan talked about it in her recap of the episode. Wish they would have done the recaps for S24.
Offline Blazhinho

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2502 on: September 20, 2020, 05:57:13 AM »
It was the Burger King in the airport that gave them the money back. Meghan talked about it in her recap of the episode. Wish they would have done the recaps for S24.

Interesting. I think I remember the Burger King, but not the rest.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2503 on: September 20, 2020, 10:04:26 AM »
Quote from: Blazhinho on September 19, 2020, 12:57:34 PM
I see this is the topic for questions and I have a whole bunch :D. So, let's start with these:


2. How much is Phil involved in choosing prospective competitors, and who else does that?



The casting team does this. They review (and occasionally solicit) applications and narrow down the pool.

Once the teams are in the FINALS, then they interview with the TAR team, Phil, BVM and Elise, and some of the CBS executives.
« Reply #2504 on: September 20, 2020, 10:09:38 AM »
9. What about the camera guys? Does each team have 2 of them who follow their every step and record every second of their activity? How does it work?

Camera crews rotate amongst the teams so there can be no favoritism. Unusual for a team to have the same crew more than a leg at a time. They are with them all thru the leg. Teams have microphones on so they can be recorded at all times. (May be turned off for bathroom visits)
« Reply #2505 on: September 20, 2020, 10:17:41 AM »
Quote
So, "throwing off spoilers" is valid only for people living in the final destination city during the filming and others who know it at the time? You can't see the other 3 teams in the show
.

Not sure what this means??

Spoilers depend on US...production can discourage onlookers and make it very difficult.

But the actual spoiler info comes from from people along the way who volunteer to help us or who or are just purely lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time.

There is no spoiler info being released by production along the way if that is what you mean??
« Reply #2506 on: September 20, 2020, 10:23:47 AM »
Not sure what this means?

Quote
That 11th and All Star season I remembered very well because of that whole flight thing. It think it is a big failure of the organization and their manipulation of teams. There was clear they actually decide when the teams will arrive and do tasks - "hours of operation" of various institutions.


Flights used to 100% up to the racers. NOW (for security) there are airlines teams cannot fly. Fully specified at the start.


There are also times that flights are arranged and the time the racers arrive determines the time of the flight they can leave on.


I expect if they go out again anytime soon with COVID concerns  that ALL flights will be predetermined and possibly even all charters. BUT the flight the teams get has previously been up to them to find, and the order is determined by their flight skills and the time they get to the airport.
« Reply #2507 on: September 20, 2020, 10:40:57 AM »
Quote
That 11th and All Star season I remembered very well because of that whole flight thing. It think it is a big failure of the organization and their manipulation of teams. There was clear they actually decide when the teams will arrive and do tasks - "hours of operation" of various institutions.


Let's be VERY clear here.


There is no manipulation of teams. Production has sometimes been VERY surprised when teams scored a different flight, esp in the early seasons.


ALL Hours of Operation are predetermined. SIGN-UP boards times are predetermined...ALL of these decisions are spelled out way before the RACE  is ever run. Nothing is last minute or decided on site.


What flights teams get is either up to them to find...or occasionally based on order of arrival. Which depends on the arrival position of teams themselves. When there is a flight delay due to mechanical events or weather... that's real time. They don't get a time credit.



« Reply #2508 on: September 20, 2020, 10:50:14 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on September 05, 2020, 07:29:26 PM
I've been saving up some questions I've been meaning to ask for the past couple of weeks. All of them involve more behind the scenes stuff.


- How long does it usually take production to have taxi drivers or strangers asked by teams for directions to sign release forms before they can leave their pickup point?
**Having done this a few times, its pretty quick. A minute or two. If you wanted to read all the small print could conceivably take considerably longer. If you refuse to sign, they cannot use that footage**
- (I'm sure this has been answered, but can't find anything about it.) How far in proximity from the Pit Stop are teams allowed to drop off their bags in order to successfully check in if they are required to travel on foot?

**Once they are within direct eyesight of Phil**
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2509 on: September 20, 2020, 12:16:44 PM »
Interesting side note on casting: Jason Guy, who was on Big Brother 3, and is currently doing The Secret Alliance podcast, worked in casting for TAR in 2005-2006.
Offline Blazhinho

Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2510 on: September 20, 2020, 02:46:05 PM »
Thank you so much, Peach.

Quote
So, "throwing off spoilers" is valid only for people living in the final destination city during the filming and others who know it at the time? You can't see the other 3 teams in the show.

Let me clarify this. I understood what Rachel said, but it seems I confused you :). TAR wants to keep people in dark when the season is being filmed, so they don't know who is eliminated and who continues the race, so 6 teams race in last few legs, 3 decoy (eliminated) teams and 3 teams really compete for one million dollars. I wanted to say this. And, of course, there are always people who know which teams compete and spread that information. I didn't mean of any spoiler released by the production crew, I just said, while watching we can't see these decoy teams, so it only makes sense for people who are present during the filming of a season. I hope you understand me now.

Quote
Flights used to 100% up to the racers. NOW (for security) there are airlines teams cannot fly. Fully specified at the start.


There are also times that flights are arranged and the time the racers arrive determines the time of the flight they can leave on.


I expect if they go out again anytime soon with COVID concerns  that ALL flights will be predetermined and possibly even all charters. BUT the flight the teams get has previously been up to them to find, and the order is determined by their flight skills and the time they get to the airport. Let's be VERY clear here.


There is no manipulation of teams. Production has sometimes been VERY surprised when teams scored a different flight, esp in the early seasons.


ALL Hours of Operation are predetermined. SIGN-UP boards times are predetermined...ALL of these decisions are spelled out way before the RACE  is ever run. Nothing is last minute or decided on site.


What flights teams get is either up to them to find...or occasionally based on order of arrival. Which depends on the arrival position of teams themselves. When there is a flight delay due to mechanical events or weather... that's real time. They don't get a time credit.

Speaking of this, I am not sure. It is fine to avoid some airline companies because of security. But, I got an impression that TAR (production or whoever) actually manipulates (manage) the teams. Almost always it seemed they wanted to equalize the teams (some or all), so the show is more interesting, which is logical. The perfect examples for this are the flights and other means of transport and the famous "hours of operation". This especially refers to the arranged transport, because the time space between 2 teams can be 2 or 3 hours when they arrive to the sign board, and they can continue the leg on the next day 10 or 20 minutes apart.
 
It is similar for the "hours of operation". Some team(s) can gain lead, but when they come to a specific institution, it won't be open for hours, so other teams can catch up and be equalized.

The 11th Season is just the right example for both. I don't remember everything, but it looked like a major failure in the organization, because some teams started the next leg, and some other teams didn't even start that leg. I understand the reasons for the flight to be delayed. But, it seemed there wasn't good organization of flights, because 2 or 3 teams fell way behind, almost 24 hours. Therefore, it is just reasonable to think that TAR somehow manipulates the teams, so these situations can be avoided. In addition, in Season 11, you can see how Eric and Danielle were equalized, little by little, with the other teams and eventually won the race. So, there were so behind because the flights, then they arrive in the middle of the night in Poland, if I am not wrong, and every institution worked on that time, there were no "hours of operation". I remember a meat factory worked, where they ate sausages, and some cultural institution where a guy played piano outside, also in the middle of the night. It certainly wouldn't have worked (the cultural institution at least) at that time if there wasn't the race. Then, there were the charter buses to Auschwitz, 4 hours apart, which is too much, but you can understand why it was arranged like that. Finally, after that was the next flight to the next country, where all the teams are usually equalized. There you go, that is how this "team management" goes. Once again, this is how I remember, correct me if I am wrong. Yes, there was also an Intersection, so instead of 6 teams, all with different arrival times, you have 3. That means the 1st and 2nd were equalized, just like the 3rd and 4th, and 5th and 6th, respectively.

All in all, in my opinion, almost all means of transport and "hours of operation" can be arranged whenever TAR wants. They may be predetermined, but when a situation like this occurs, something can be changed. The professionals like them must have some backup options.

This interview confirms my opinion: https://tv.avclub.com/what-s-it-like-to-be-a-contestant-on-the-amazing-race-1798242351
« Reply #2511 on: October 02, 2020, 06:52:12 AM »

Quote
TAR wants to keep people in dark when the season is being filmed, so they don't know who is eliminated and who continues the race, so 6 teams race in last few legs, 3 decoy (eliminated) teams and 3 teams really compete for one million dollars. I wanted to say this.


I am not sure where you got this...but it is NOT correct.

Once in a great while they have used some decoys but not often and not recently. Having been at several finale locations  and having talked with many many racers, I can tell you this is definitely NOT correct.

I'll see if I can find our video coverage of the Atlanta Finale.  Its around here somewhere!:tup:
« Reply #2512 on: October 05, 2020, 08:57:44 PM »
Question:

Is there a kind of google-map ish map, of every places TAR has ever been (like pin-pointed on a map)
I don't know if I'm clear lol
« Reply #2513 on: October 05, 2020, 09:56:49 PM »
Quote from: stunami on October 05, 2020, 08:57:44 PM
Question:

Is there a kind of google-map ish map, of every places TAR has ever been (like pin-pointed on a map)
I don't know if I'm clear lol

Right here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,25196.0.html
« Reply #2514 on: October 05, 2020, 10:20:37 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 02, 2020, 06:52:12 AM

Quote
TAR wants to keep people in dark when the season is being filmed, so they don't know who is eliminated and who continues the race, so 6 teams race in last few legs, 3 decoy (eliminated) teams and 3 teams really compete for one million dollars. I wanted to say this.


I am not sure where you got this...but it is NOT correct.

Once in a great while they have used some decoys but not often and not recently. Having been at several finale locations  and having talked with many many racers, I can tell you this is definitely NOT correct.

I'll see if I can find our video coverage of the Atlanta Finale.  Its around here somewhere!:tup:

This is an example. My team and I ran our butts off over the course of the week, tracking down ALL the locations. Finale day was 102 degrees IIRC. The whole story about how we did this is pretty amazing...I'll save it for my memoirs.

There were no decoys although they have tried that I think 2 or 3 other times pretty unsuccessfully.

Just a lot of hard work  by the WRP team to make this successful

TAR 19 Finale:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3nQixVdOfE&version=3&amp%3Bhl=
« Reply #2515 on: October 05, 2020, 10:34:13 PM »
Quote
There were no decoys although they have tried that I think 2 or 3 other times pretty unsuccessfully.

How to forget the twinnies running in NYC on flip-flops and with no cameras in the finale of TAR21 in an attempt to fool us?  :funny:
« Reply #2516 on: October 09, 2020, 11:14:48 PM »
I guess this is a question instead of a Previous Seasons post, but...

Is the Fountain of Wealth Road Block, presented as an Active Route Info, from the Kuala Lumpur/Singapore Leg on TAR3 the lamest Road Block ever on TAR?

Because I absolutely think it is.  :lol: It has to be the shortest Road Block ever to complete. Like, 5 seconds? My goodness.  :funny:
« Reply #2517 on: October 09, 2020, 11:56:03 PM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on October 09, 2020, 11:14:48 PM
I guess this is a question instead of a Previous Seasons post, but...

Is the Fountain of Wealth Road Block, presented as an Active Route Info, from the Kuala Lumpur/Singapore Leg on TAR3 the lamest Road Block ever on TAR?

Because I absolutely think it is.  :lol: It has to be the shortest Road Block ever to complete. Like, 5 seconds? My goodness.  :funny:
No, because it's a blessing where you have to be sOaKeD. :funny:

The bamboo trampoline Roadblock from the season-that-shall-not-be-named takes it. It takes 1 second to jump and no water if you're good.
« Reply #2518 on: October 17, 2020, 09:42:10 PM »
Curious question: TAR has been to France many time, but they seem to go mostly in the same zone. (Around Paris and South of France, with few exceptions (TAR 16/21)

There are sooooo many places in France not yet visited, Britany, the bordeaux region, Lyon, etc.
Why do they keep going to the same place, is it a production/logistic issue?
« Reply #2519 on: October 18, 2020, 03:27:41 PM »
Quote from: stunami on October 17, 2020, 09:42:10 PM
Curious question: TAR has been to France many time, but they seem to go mostly in the same zone. (Around Paris and South of France, with few exceptions (TAR 16/21)

There are sooooo many places in France not yet visited, Britany, the bordeaux region, Lyon, etc.
Why do they keep going to the same place, is it a production/logistic issue?

If anything, it's probably logistical. The main international airports in France are Paris and a couple in the south, all the other airports are much smaller with much more limited schedules. TAR 16 and 21 both worked as exceptions because they didn't fly into either of them IIRC. But wasn't Britany visited in TAR10?

I personally agree with you though. I'm actually in the middle of a Strasbourg leg in my fantasy game and I've always thought it would be cool leg to do something with the area around the borders between Germany, France and Switzerland but who knows, maybe one day!
« Reply #2520 on: October 18, 2020, 05:30:26 PM »
Quote from: nrh2110 on October 18, 2020, 03:27:41 PM
Quote from: stunami on October 17, 2020, 09:42:10 PM
Curious question: TAR has been to France many time, but they seem to go mostly in the same zone. (Around Paris and South of France, with few exceptions (TAR 16/21)

There are sooooo many places in France not yet visited, Britany, the bordeaux region, Lyon, etc.
Why do they keep going to the same place, is it a production/logistic issue?
If anything, it's probably logistical. The main international airports in France are Paris and a couple in the south, all the other airports are much smaller with much more limited schedules. TAR 16 and 21 both worked as exceptions because they didn't fly into either of them IIRC. But wasn't Britany visited in TAR10?

TAR 10 was Normandy, not Brittany. They did the skydive at one of the D-Day beaches during the finale.
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 06:58:10 AM »
Omg, it's been a long time since I've been on here!  :ghug: Miss y'all very much.

My question is:

What is the size of the Travelocity Roaming Gnome that is featured on the race? Is it 16"?
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 08:23:10 AM »
Quote from: AmazingRace on Today at 06:58:10 AM
Omg, it's been a long time since I've been on here!  :ghug: Miss y'all very much.

My question is:

What is the size of the Travelocity Roaming Gnome that is featured on the race? Is it 16"?
I think it's 13". I found one like the ones on the race and in their commercials on Amazon.
