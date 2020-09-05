Thank you very much, Landon and Rachel.
Well, I can answer #4 which is yes teams can buy anything they want with that money. Funny story Joey & Meghan from S22 and S24, on Leg 1 of S22 they were hungry and so the got Burger King and then they saw no one else getting food. It then click with them that they need that money for taxis or anything else like that. So, they said the food made them sick and they got their $20 back.
They said that and the people from TAR really gave them 20 dollars?
I can answer a few.
For 1) Apparently Wikipedia said Rat Race was sold off to Jerry Bruckheimer, the main producer and creator of The Amazing Race. (I'd take this with a grain of salt.) I remember going into Wayback Machine, an internet archive, a couple years ago and finding an artifact of the original premise of TAR asking for people to audition in a "global adventure series" with 8 teams instead of 11 in around 2000. He may as well have been inspired by the movie to make the series.
For 3) Here is a link to what the audition and release-waivers were like when they were searching for teams for TAR14: http://static.cbslocal.com/station/wwj/amazingraceapplication.pdf. It's since been completed all through The Amazing Race Casting's website now. Teams receive a stipend after their elimination episode airs depending on how many legs they run, accumulating I think between $1,500 and $2,500 for each leg they finish. And second placers and third placers get a substantial amount as well. I believe $25,000 and $10,000.
For 5) Yes, there were Elimination Stations that were called Sequestervilles. Just not filmed or put on CBS extras. In order of seasons: Paris, France (1); Cancun, Mexico (2); Lisbon, Portugal (3 & 4); Thailand (5); Cancun, Mexico (6 & 7); Gamboa, Panama (8 ); Lisbon, Portugal (9); Porto, Portugal (10)
For 6) The final 6's last three eliminated teams were basically pseudo-test dummies for tasks in the final leg and to attempt to throw off spoilers (aka us). I remember being here when TAR21 was filming and seeing pictures of the Twinnies and Abbie & Ryan running around NYC with pizza boxes in spoilers. They then reunite with the first five eliminated teams at the Finish Line once production gets word of the actual final three's plane arriving or whichever team gets into the city first. It truly doesn't work. lol
For 7) Phil's Video Diary was replacement content for Elimination Station. Season 13 also had this, but this and 18 were the only seasons that offered it on CBS' website. Might be because ES was either too boring to put out there or the footage was lost.
For 8 ) Sometimes flight frequencies out of the country is the reason why Pit Stops are shorter and time is money. I'm still curious what those teams can choose to do besides sleep during the Pit Stops though regardless of time. Can they go out and spend leftover leg money now (I remember seeing a clip of Dandrew heading out overnight to go convenient store shopping, but not sure about the current climate of this aspect.)
For 10) Gary & Wil's Quora interview below confirms that they have a security guy keeping tabs of the teams and film/audio crew. Phil usually arrives in the next leg's destination after the final team checks in. Sometimes teams just end up catching up to him and he has no choice but to ESPN-style it. Charla & Mirna actually arrived at the Maputo Pit Stop in All-Stars before the crew was finished setting up so they had to refilm them running to the mat.
Very interesting for 1, 6 and 10. Unfortunately, I can't remember every person, every scene and detail from all 31 seasons, because I watched all of them in previous 5 months
. So, it's a short period. Are Dan and Andrew the ones who left their snickers at a tasks location and then came in hotel slippers to the airport and there bought themselves new snickers? It should have been in Russia and Kazakhstan, if I am not wrong. I remember Charla and Mirna took the very first flight there, and it was a real gamble. That 11th and All Star season I remembered very well because of that whole flight thing. It think it is a big failure of the organization and their manipulation of teams. There was clear they actually decide when the teams will arrive and do tasks - "hours of operation" of various institutions.
So, "throwing off spoilers" is valid only for people living in the final destination city during the filming and others who know it at the time? You can't see the other 3 teams in the show.
Yes, I have seen that interview, but also the other questions on that website. I recommend you to read, if you haven't read it so far. Also, I found this somewhere, and there are interesting comments as well. https://tv.avclub.com/what-s-it-like-to-be-a-contestant-on-the-amazing-race-1798242351