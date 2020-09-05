« previous next »
Amazing Race Questions

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2500 on: Yesterday at 05:40:58 PM
Thank you very much, Landon and Rachel.

Well, I can answer #4 which is yes teams can buy anything they want with that money. Funny story Joey & Meghan from S22 and S24, on Leg 1 of S22 they were hungry and so the got Burger King and then they saw no one else getting food. It then click with them that they need that money for taxis or anything else like that. So, they said the food made them sick and they got their $20 back.

They said that and the people from TAR really gave them 20 dollars?

I can answer a few.

For 1) Apparently Wikipedia said Rat Race was sold off to Jerry Bruckheimer, the main producer and creator of The Amazing Race. (I'd take this with a grain of salt.) I remember going into Wayback Machine, an internet archive, a couple years ago and finding an artifact of the original premise of TAR asking for people to audition in a "global adventure series" with 8 teams instead of 11 in around 2000. He may as well have been inspired by the movie to make the series.

For 3) Here is a link to what the audition and release-waivers were like when they were searching for teams for TAR14: http://static.cbslocal.com/station/wwj/amazingraceapplication.pdf. It's since been completed all through The Amazing Race Casting's website now. Teams receive a stipend after their elimination episode airs depending on how many legs they run, accumulating I think between $1,500 and $2,500 for each leg they finish. And second placers and third placers get a substantial amount as well. I believe $25,000 and $10,000.

For 5) Yes, there were Elimination Stations that were called Sequestervilles. Just not filmed or put on CBS extras. In order of seasons: Paris, France (1); Cancun, Mexico (2); Lisbon, Portugal (3 & 4); Thailand (5); Cancun, Mexico (6 & 7); Gamboa, Panama (8 ); Lisbon, Portugal (9); Porto, Portugal (10)

For 6) The final 6's last three eliminated teams were basically pseudo-test dummies for tasks in the final leg and to attempt to throw off spoilers (aka us). I remember being here when TAR21 was filming and seeing pictures of the Twinnies and Abbie & Ryan running around NYC with pizza boxes in spoilers. They then reunite with the first five eliminated teams at the Finish Line once production gets word of the actual final three's plane arriving or whichever team gets into the city first. It truly doesn't work. lol

For 7) Phil's Video Diary was replacement content for Elimination Station. Season 13 also had this, but this and 18 were the only seasons that offered it on CBS' website. Might be because ES was either too boring to put out there or the footage was lost.

For 8 ) Sometimes flight frequencies out of the country is the reason why Pit Stops are shorter and time is money. I'm still curious what those teams can choose to do besides sleep during the Pit Stops though regardless of time. Can they go out and spend leftover leg money now (I remember seeing a clip of Dandrew heading out overnight to go convenient store shopping, but not sure about the current climate of this aspect.)

For 10) Gary & Wil's Quora interview below confirms that they have a security guy keeping tabs of the teams and film/audio crew. Phil usually arrives in the next leg's destination after the final team checks in. Sometimes teams just end up catching up to him and he has no choice but to ESPN-style it. Charla & Mirna actually arrived at the Maputo Pit Stop in All-Stars before the crew was finished setting up so they had to refilm them running to the mat.

Very interesting for 1, 6 and 10. Unfortunately, I can't remember every person, every scene and detail from all 31 seasons, because I watched all of them in previous 5 months :D. So, it's a short period. Are Dan and Andrew the ones who left their snickers at a tasks location and then came in hotel slippers to the airport and there bought themselves new snickers? It should have been in Russia and Kazakhstan, if I am not wrong. I remember Charla and Mirna took the very first flight there, and it was a real gamble. That 11th and All Star season I remembered very well because of that whole flight thing. It think it is a big failure of the organization and their manipulation of teams. There was clear they actually decide when the teams will arrive and do tasks - "hours of operation" of various institutions.

So, "throwing off spoilers" is valid only for people living in the final destination city during the filming and others who know it at the time? You can't see the other 3 teams in the show.

Yes, I have seen that interview, but also the other questions on that website. I recommend you to read, if you haven't read it so far. Also, I found this somewhere, and there are interesting comments as well. https://tv.avclub.com/what-s-it-like-to-be-a-contestant-on-the-amazing-race-1798242351
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2501 on: Yesterday at 06:41:40 PM
Thank you very much, Landon and Rachel.

Well, I can answer #4 which is yes teams can buy anything they want with that money. Funny story Joey & Meghan from S22 and S24, on Leg 1 of S22 they were hungry and so the got Burger King and then they saw no one else getting food. It then click with them that they need that money for taxis or anything else like that. So, they said the food made them sick and they got their $20 back.


They said that and the people from TAR really gave them 20 dollars?


It was the Burger King in the airport that gave them the money back. Meghan talked about it in her recap of the episode. Wish they would have done the recaps for S24.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2502 on: Today at 05:57:13 AM
It was the Burger King in the airport that gave them the money back. Meghan talked about it in her recap of the episode. Wish they would have done the recaps for S24.

Interesting. I think I remember the Burger King, but not the rest.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2503 on: Today at 10:04:26 AM
Quote from: Blazhinho on Yesterday at 12:57:34 PM
I see this is the topic for questions and I have a whole bunch :D. So, let's start with these:


2. How much is Phil involved in choosing prospective competitors, and who else does that?



The casting team does this. They review (and occasionally solicit) applications and narrow down the pool.

Once the teams are in the FINALS, then they interview with the TAR team, Phil, BVM and Elise, and some of the CBS executives.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2504 on: Today at 10:09:38 AM
9. What about the camera guys? Does each team have 2 of them who follow their every step and record every second of their activity? How does it work?

Camera crews rotate amongst the teams so there can be no favoritism. Unusual for a team to have the same crew more than a leg at a time. They are with them all thru the leg. Teams have microphones on so they can be recorded at all times. (May be turned off for bathroom visits)
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2505 on: Today at 10:17:41 AM
So, "throwing off spoilers" is valid only for people living in the final destination city during the filming and others who know it at the time? You can't see the other 3 teams in the show
.

Not sure what this means??

Spoilers depend on US...production can discourage onlookers and make it very difficult.

But the actual spoiler info comes from from people along the way who volunteer to help us or who or are just purely lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time.

There is no spoiler info being released by production along the way if that is what you mean??
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2506 on: Today at 10:23:47 AM
Not sure what this means?

That 11th and All Star season I remembered very well because of that whole flight thing. It think it is a big failure of the organization and their manipulation of teams. There was clear they actually decide when the teams will arrive and do tasks - "hours of operation" of various institutions.


Flights used to 100% up to the racers. NOW (for security) there are airlines teams cannot fly. Fully specified at the start.


There are also times that flights are arranged and the time the racers arrive determines the time of the flight they can leave on.


I expect if they go out again anytime soon with COVID concerns  that ALL flights will be predetermined and possibly even all charters. BUT the flight the teams get has previously been up to them to find, and the order is determined by their flight skills and the time they get to the airport.
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2507 on: Today at 10:40:57 AM
That 11th and All Star season I remembered very well because of that whole flight thing. It think it is a big failure of the organization and their manipulation of teams. There was clear they actually decide when the teams will arrive and do tasks - "hours of operation" of various institutions.


Let's be VERY clear here.


There is no manipulation of teams. Production has sometimes been VERY surprised when teams scored a different flight, esp in the early seasons.


ALL Hours of Operation are predetermined. SIGN-UP boards times are predetermined...ALL of these decisions are spelled out way before the RACE  is ever run. Nothing is last minute or decided on site.


What flights teams get is either up to them to find...or occasionally based on order of arrival. Which depends on the arrival position of teams themselves. When there is a flight delay due to mechanical events or weather... that's real time. They don't get a time credit.



Re: Amazing Race Questions
Reply #2508 on: Today at 10:50:14 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on September 05, 2020, 07:29:26 PM
I've been saving up some questions I've been meaning to ask for the past couple of weeks. All of them involve more behind the scenes stuff.


- How long does it usually take production to have taxi drivers or strangers asked by teams for directions to sign release forms before they can leave their pickup point?
**Having done this a few times, its pretty quick. A minute or two. If you wanted to read all the small print could conceivably take considerably longer. If you refuse to sign, they cannot use that footage**
- (I'm sure this has been answered, but can't find anything about it.) How far in proximity from the Pit Stop are teams allowed to drop off their bags in order to successfully check in if they are required to travel on foot?

**Once they are within direct eyesight of Phil**
