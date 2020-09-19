Thank you so much, Peach.
So, "throwing off spoilers" is valid only for people living in the final destination city during the filming and others who know it at the time? You can't see the other 3 teams in the show.
Let me clarify this. I understood what Rachel said, but it seems I confused you
. TAR wants to keep people in dark when the season is being filmed, so they don't know who is eliminated and who continues the race, so 6 teams race in last few legs, 3 decoy (eliminated) teams and 3 teams really compete for one million dollars. I wanted to say this. And, of course, there are always people who know which teams compete and spread that information. I didn't mean of any spoiler released by the production crew, I just said, while watching we can't see these decoy teams, so it only makes sense for people who are present during the filming of a season. I hope you understand me now.
Flights used to 100% up to the racers. NOW (for security) there are airlines teams cannot fly. Fully specified at the start.
There are also times that flights are arranged and the time the racers arrive determines the time of the flight they can leave on.
I expect if they go out again anytime soon with COVID concerns that ALL flights will be predetermined and possibly even all charters. BUT the flight the teams get has previously been up to them to find, and the order is determined by their flight skills and the time they get to the airport. Let's be VERY clear here.
There is no manipulation of teams. Production has sometimes been VERY surprised when teams scored a different flight, esp in the early seasons.
ALL Hours of Operation are predetermined. SIGN-UP boards times are predetermined...ALL of these decisions are spelled out way before the RACE is ever run. Nothing is last minute or decided on site.
What flights teams get is either up to them to find...or occasionally based on order of arrival. Which depends on the arrival position of teams themselves. When there is a flight delay due to mechanical events or weather... that's real time. They don't get a time credit.
Speaking of this, I am not sure. It is fine to avoid some airline companies because of security. But, I got an impression that TAR (production or whoever) actually manipulates (manage) the teams. Almost always it seemed they wanted to equalize the teams (some or all), so the show is more interesting, which is logical. The perfect examples for this are the flights and other means of transport and the famous "hours of operation". This especially refers to the arranged transport, because the time space between 2 teams can be 2 or 3 hours when they arrive to the sign board, and they can continue the leg on the next day 10 or 20 minutes apart.
It is similar for the "hours of operation". Some team(s) can gain lead, but when they come to a specific institution, it won't be open for hours, so other teams can catch up and be equalized.
The 11th Season is just the right example for both. I don't remember everything, but it looked like a major failure in the organization, because some teams started the next leg, and some other teams didn't even start that leg. I understand the reasons for the flight to be delayed. But, it seemed there wasn't good organization of flights, because 2 or 3 teams fell way behind, almost 24 hours. Therefore, it is just reasonable to think that TAR somehow manipulates the teams, so these situations can be avoided. In addition, in Season 11, you can see how Eric and Danielle were equalized, little by little, with the other teams and eventually won the race. So, there were so behind because the flights, then they arrive in the middle of the night in Poland, if I am not wrong, and every institution worked on that time, there were no "hours of operation". I remember a meat factory worked, where they ate sausages, and some cultural institution where a guy played piano outside, also in the middle of the night. It certainly wouldn't have worked (the cultural institution at least) at that time if there wasn't the race. Then, there were the charter buses to Auschwitz, 4 hours apart, which is too much, but you can understand why it was arranged like that. Finally, after that was the next flight to the next country, where all the teams are usually equalized. There you go, that is how this "team management" goes. Once again, this is how I remember, correct me if I am wrong. Yes, there was also an Intersection, so instead of 6 teams, all with different arrival times, you have 3. That means the 1st and 2nd were equalized, just like the 3rd and 4th, and 5th and 6th, respectively.
All in all, in my opinion, almost all means of transport and "hours of operation" can be arranged whenever TAR wants. They may be predetermined, but when a situation like this occurs, something can be changed. The professionals like them must have some backup options.
This interview confirms my opinion: https://tv.avclub.com/what-s-it-like-to-be-a-contestant-on-the-amazing-race-1798242351