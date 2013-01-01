Quote

Thank you very much, Landon and Rachel.



Quote Well, I can answer #4 which is yes teams can buy anything they want with that money. Funny story Joey & Meghan from S22 and S24, on Leg 1 of S22 they were hungry and so the got Burger King and then they saw no one else getting food. It then click with them that they need that money for taxis or anything else like that. So, they said the food made them sick and they got their $20 back.



Quote They said that and the people from TAR really gave them 20 dollars?



It was the Burger King in the airport that gave them the money back. Meghan talked about it in her recap of the episode. Wish they would have done the recaps for S24.