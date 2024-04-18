A race centered on new or under-visited cities, new outlooks on tried and true cities, and encouraging The Amazing Race's continued push into hosting legs in Southeastern Europe.



1. Malibu, California to Melbourne, Australia: Teams start at Point Dume, where Planet of the Apes filmed the iconic half-submerged Statue of Liberty shot. Teams recreate the statute in a puzzle to get flight tickets. Once in Melbourne, teams travel outside the city to a small airport, where they join smokejumpers and attempt to hit targets with water bombs from the air. Detour between matching patterns on boomerangs or fighting against a rugby maul. Pit Stop at the National Gallery of Victoria.

2. Melbourne to Devonport, Tasmania: Teams take the ferry to Tasmania, where they visit a penguin nest before roughing it at Cradle Mountain. Teams participate in a half-blind Detour, cheekily named The Devil You Know, in which they have to prepare meat for and feed Tasmanian Devils, and The Devil You Dont, wherein teams find out once they arrive they have to herd much-less-dangerous sheep.

3. Tasmania to Singapore: Teams start the leg taking the ferry back to Melbourne, where they encounter a penal-themed memory Roadblock wherein team members watch part of The Story of the Kelly Gang before selecting from a selection black and white stills to put scenes in order. Teams then fly to Singapore, where, inside Jewel Changi, teams are fitted with a ball and chain with weight scaled to how many questions they get wrong. Detour between making birdcages at a Birdsinging Club and making coffee in a caramel wok, but the leg ends in a KOR so teams have to wear their chains for longer.

4. Singapore: Downtown Singapore- teams visit Supertree Grove, Sentosa Island, and play a life-sized game of mahjong at Fort Imbiah, looking for the symbols they saw on the Fort Siloso Skywalk while being pelted by paintballs. Teams take a cable car to the Pit Stop at Mount Faber.

5. Singapore to Siem Reap, Cambodia: Fast Forward requiring one team to balance Angkor beer bottles on a wooden board while their feet are dancing in a fish massage tank. APOPO mine-detecting Roadblock and a Detour on the grounds of Angkor Wat between shadow puppets and counting the faces at Bayon Temple. Pit Stop at Ta Phrom.

6. Siem Reap to Tonlé Sap, Cambodia: after retrieving a clue surrounded by crocodiles at the Kampong Phluk Crocodile Farm, teams measure fuel for boats using plastic water bottles as a unit of measurement, clean snakehead fish for fish paste, and join the Cambodian Circus.

7. Siem Reap to Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A necessary transit hub. Teams begin the leg by driving to and back from Jebel Jais for a zipline, solve a Survivor-inspired pulley maze based on the Dubai Maze Tower, and pack a dhow for shipments along the Dubai Creek.

8. Dubai to Ivrea, Italy: After a flight to Milan, teams either take a direct bus or train via Turin to Ivrea, known for its Battle of the Oranges. After fighting their way through the insanity, teams brave a canoe slalom course in the middle of the city and drive themselves to the Pit Stop at the Forte di Bard at the gateway to the Aosta Valley.

9. Ivrea to Ksamil, Albania: In a franchise first, teams visit the Albanian Riviera. Teams dive into the Blue Eye in Butrint, match songs to artists from the Albanian diaspora (Due Lipa, Bebe Rexha, and Rita Ora), and travel by boat to the floating Ottoman fortress at Ali Pashas Castle at the mouth of the Butrint Archaeological Park.

10. Ksamil to Gijrokaster, Albania: Teams drive through the Albanian countryside to the medieval town. Once there, teams bike to the base of the Ali Pasha Bridge, search a Cold War bunker for their clue, and learn the Pogonishte dance as part of the Gijrokaster Folk Festival. The Roadblock requires one team member to decorate an Ottoman palatial room according to an example before checking in to the Pit Stop at the houses terrace.

11. Gijrokaster to Helsinki, Finland: In Finland, teams dress up as husband and wife to compete in wife-carrying through a boggy obstacle course, with racers having to change clothes (and therefore cross- or cross-cross-cross-dressing) to determine who carries whom, find a clue amongst a heavy metal knitting competition, and choose between building a village swing or receiving a birch branch spa treatment.

12. Helsinki to Door County, Wisconsin: Teams fly to Green Bay via Chicago, where teams have to run football drills while balancing comically large Cheese Heads on top of their heads. Teams then take a helicopter to the Door Peninsula for a Scramble featuring kayaking amongst and diving into Lake Michigans sea caves, pouring kerosene on an explosive Door County Fish Boil, and joining Door Countys cherry festivals.