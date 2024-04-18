It's about that time here in the north, an autumn-minded race route!
STARTING LINE: Grandview Farm - Stowe, Vermont
-Teams to show crossing Gold Brook Covered Bridge before battling for tickets out of Burlington International Airport.Leg 1 (United States -> Germany)
| flights via Washington-Dulles and NYC-JFK to Munich, train to Nuremberg
*Oktoberfest stein-holding risk vs. reward task to determine train ticket time to Nuremberg
*Klingender Waterfall, Waldseilpark Rummselsburg high ropes: autumn color-gradient puzzles vs. Fichtelgebirge: Weißmainquelle hike Detour
*Roadblock: Recruit 10 people to "volksmarch" with from Burg Burthann to Villa Flaire in Pfeifferhutte to reunite with their blindfolded teammate.
Pit Stop: Kloster GnadenbergLeg 2 (Germany)
| train to Rothenburg ob der Tauber, by foot-only leg around city
*Detour: Leyk Lichthäuser Factory: make and deliver ornament to old town shop or Medieval Crime Museum: hanging cage replica and testing
*Roadblock: Taubertal Festival lineup hung down from a 4.5 meter-high PVC beam; racers take turns laying out the order of the performances.
Pit Stop: Pension HerrnmühleLeg 3 (Germany -> Eswatini)
| flight to Mbabane
*Mlilwane Wildlife Sanctuary beehive hut time slot battle, Mantenga Cultural Village greeting and clue
*Sibebe Rock, Detour: Ngwenya Glass: crooked wine flute model glassblowing or Tintsaba: sisal weave a cup as an answer to a pattern
*Roadblock in Malolotja Nature Reserve- junkyard jeep repair, check engine, battery jumpstart, and drive to Pit Stop at a marked campsiteLeg 4 (Eswatini -> South Africa)
| flight to Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Franschhoek
*Cape Winelands-themed leg, Old Nectar Gardens, drama-inducing fake grapevine in a vineyard task
*Roadblock: Industrial conical fermenter cleaning from a list of specific wineries around the region
Pit Stop: Tokara Wine EstateLeg 5 (South Africa -> Romania)
| flight to Bucharest, train to Brasov
*Pumpkin carving marathon Roadblock in Bucharest, Strada Sforii
*Detour: "Balkan Breakfast" charcuterie spread feast or TAR14 Vlad the Impaler Switchback
Pit Stop: Posada Hunting MuseumLeg 6 (Romania -> Bhutan)
| flight to Thimphu
*Carry a prayer flagpole through the Lungchu Tsey Pilgrimage, meditation retreat-style tasks
Pit Stop: Wangdue Phrodang DzongLeg 7 (Bhutan -> Japan)
| flight to Osaka, high-speed rail to Kyoto
*Detour: Zen garden landscaping at residence, completing an augmented reality video game level at Nintendo HQ
*Higashiyama District, Fushimi Inari-taisha torii path gate counting Roadblock
Pit Stop: Kiyomizu-dera stageLeg 8 (Japan)
| high-speed rail to Kobe
*Wagyu kobe beef ranch visit, Nishiki-e printmaking Roadblock
*Kobe Jazz Street and Kobe Collection fashion show curating Detour
Pit Stop: Zuihoji ParkLeg 9 (Japan -> Tonga)
| flight to Nuku'alofa, ferry to 'Eua
*'Ana 'Ahu, Detour: locating Ovava tree inspired for the Avatar movie or rock climbing
*Roadblock: Mulberry tree bark stripping to fill different length piles for tapa cloth production
Pit Stop: 'Eua National Park - Lokupo Lookout reached on 4WDLeg 10 (Tonga)
| ferry back to Nuku'alofa
*Langafonua Handicraft Centre and Gallery, kava ceremony at Ancient Tonga, 3 Headed Coconut Tree
*Detour: Cathedral Cave scuba diving and spearfishing, self-boat navigation with a Polynesian star compass
*Roadblock: "Join" fishing pigs to collect crustaceans for an umu feast
Pit Stop: Mapu'a Vaea BlowholesLeg 11 (Tonga -> Canada)
| flight to Montreal, more rural leg
*Mont Royal, Érablière Mont-Rouge, La Ferme Forget corn maze
Pit Stop: Saint Benedict AbbeyLeg 12 (Canada -> United States)
| flight to Boston
*Fenway Garden Society & Fenway Park, Plimoth Patuxet Museums in Plymouth
*Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge for a stunt Roadblock, Nobska Lighthouse in Falmouth
*Chartered catboat to Tisbury, Martha's Vineyard, then ride a marked electric bike to Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs
*Bike to Joseph Sylvia State Beach, Jaws-inspired final memory task involving shark teeth piecesFINISH LINE: Edgartown Harbor Lighthouse - Edgartown, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
