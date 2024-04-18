Show content

It's about that time here in the north, an autumn-minded race route!Setting the starting line aesthetics...-Teams to show crossing Gold Brook Covered Bridge before battling for tickets out of Burlington International Airport.| flights via Washington-Dulles and NYC-JFK to Munich, train to Nuremberg*Oktoberfest stein-holding risk vs. reward task to determine train ticket time to Nuremberg*Klingender Waterfall, Waldseilpark Rummselsburg high ropes: autumn color-gradient puzzles vs. Fichtelgebirge: Weißmainquelle hike Detour*Roadblock: Recruit 10 people to "volksmarch" with from Burg Burthann to Villa Flaire in Pfeifferhutte to reunite with their blindfolded teammate.Pit Stop: Kloster Gnadenberg| train to Rothenburg ob der Tauber, by foot-only leg around city*Detour: Leyk Lichthäuser Factory: make and deliver ornament to old town shop or Medieval Crime Museum: hanging cage replica and testing*Roadblock: Taubertal Festival lineup hung down from a 4.5 meter-high PVC beam; racers take turns laying out the order of the performances.Pit Stop: Pension Herrnmühle| flight to Mbabane*Mlilwane Wildlife Sanctuary beehive hut time slot battle, Mantenga Cultural Village greeting and clue*Sibebe Rock, Detour: Ngwenya Glass: crooked wine flute model glassblowing or Tintsaba: sisal weave a cup as an answer to a pattern*Roadblock in Malolotja Nature Reserve- junkyard jeep repair, check engine, battery jumpstart, and drive to Pit Stop at a marked campsite| flight to Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Franschhoek*Cape Winelands-themed leg, Old Nectar Gardens, drama-inducing fake grapevine in a vineyard task*Roadblock: Industrial conical fermenter cleaning from a list of specific wineries around the regionPit Stop: Tokara Wine Estate| flight to Bucharest, train to Brasov*Pumpkin carving marathon Roadblock in Bucharest, Strada Sforii*Detour: "Balkan Breakfast" charcuterie spread feast or TAR14 Vlad the Impaler SwitchbackPit Stop: Posada Hunting Museum| flight to Thimphu*Carry a prayer flagpole through the Lungchu Tsey Pilgrimage, meditation retreat-style tasksPit Stop: Wangdue Phrodang Dzong| flight to Osaka, high-speed rail to Kyoto*Detour: Zen garden landscaping at residence, completing an augmented reality video game level at Nintendo HQ*Higashiyama District, Fushimi Inari-taisha torii path gate counting RoadblockPit Stop: Kiyomizu-dera stage| high-speed rail to Kobe*Wagyu kobe beef ranch visit, Nishiki-e printmaking Roadblock*Kobe Jazz Street and Kobe Collection fashion show curating DetourPit Stop: Zuihoji Park| flight to Nuku'alofa, ferry to 'Eua*'Ana 'Ahu, Detour: locating Ovava tree inspired for the Avatar movie or rock climbing*Roadblock: Mulberry tree bark stripping to fill different length piles for tapa cloth productionPit Stop: 'Eua National Park - Lokupo Lookout reached on 4WD| ferry back to Nuku'alofa*Langafonua Handicraft Centre and Gallery, kava ceremony at Ancient Tonga, 3 Headed Coconut Tree*Detour: Cathedral Cave scuba diving and spearfishing, self-boat navigation with a Polynesian star compass*Roadblock: "Join" fishing pigs to collect crustaceans for an umu feastPit Stop: Mapu'a Vaea Blowholes| flight to Montreal, more rural leg*Mont Royal, Érablière Mont-Rouge, La Ferme Forget corn mazePit Stop: Saint Benedict Abbey| flight to Boston*Fenway Garden Society & Fenway Park, Plimoth Patuxet Museums in Plymouth*Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge for a stunt Roadblock, Nobska Lighthouse in Falmouth*Chartered catboat to Tisbury, Martha's Vineyard, then ride a marked electric bike to Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs*Bike to Joseph Sylvia State Beach, Jaws-inspired final memory task involving shark teeth pieces