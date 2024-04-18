Felt quite bored from trying to binge watch the recent seasons, here's where I'm hoping for them to go:



1. A full leg in Kyoto - having a roadblock of kintsugi - repainting and remaking a broken tea cup, pounding rice and making mochi, as well as dressing a team member up as a geisha or a traditional Japanese guy, row boats across Sagano, and even head to Amanohasidate.

2. Revisit Da Nang and Hoi An - have them carry paper lanterns, or design some, have them make their own bikes - or bamboo bikes or what not, and make them again use those traditional boats.

3. A long overdue visit to Cape Town - while there are reasons as to why TAR might be skipping it since S7, I don't know why they have to skip this - a lot of tasks can be easily done, from traditional African dances, to wine tasting/making and even safari style legs which require teams to spot animals.

4. Melbourne and Hobart - again, another set of places they haven't visited at all since the start of the American series

5. Chongqing and Sichuan, China - China might be difficult given geopolitical tensions, but it would be gold to see teams binging on numbing hot pot spices similar to other food challenges done before.

6. Turkey - Fairy Mountains

7. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia and Bulgaria - as countries closest to somewhat a Russian-esque style of Europe.