Another route! Can you guess the theme (besides sports)? (Also there are 14 teams [newbies] and no non-elims, other twists include EP challenges (express passes expire after 3 legs, and teams cant go for both of them) ala TAR35, a KOR leg with an elimination, and two voting u-turns [teams vote in secret during the pit stop before starting the leg])
Start: Silver Strand State Beach, San Diego, CA (also just like in season 35 there is a starting line roadblock where a team from a previous season [Brenchel] gives out clue that directs teams to first destination)
Leg 1: Guayaquil, Ecuador (via Los Angeles and Bogota) (Pit Stop: Malecon 2000) {final 14}
Leg 2: Chiclayo, Peru (via Lima) (Pit Stop: Huaca) [first EP challenge] {final 13}
Leg 3: Ica/Nazca, Peru (via Lima) (Pit Stop: Nazca Lines) {final 12}
Leg 4: Blackpool, England (via Manchester and London) (Pit Stop: Whale Tail sculpture) {final 11 keep on racing}
Leg 5: Manchester, England (Pit Stop: Old Trafford Cricket Ground) [voting u turn] {final 10}
Leg 6: Gothenburg, Sweden (Pit Stop: New Alvsborg Fortress) [second EP challenge] {final 9}
Leg 7: Rabat, Morocco (via Stockholm and Marrakech) (Pit Stop: Hassan Tower) {final 8}
Leg 8: Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (via Marrakech and Dubai) (Pit Stop: Al Noor Island) {final 7}
Leg 9: Jaffna, Sri Lanka (via Dubai and Colombo) (Pit Stop: Sakkotai Cape) {final 6}
Leg 10: Baguio, Philippines (via Colombo and Manila) (Pit Stop: Burnham Park) [second voting u turn] {final 5}
Leg 11: Busan, South Korea (via Manila) (Pit Stop: Haedong Yonggungsa Temple) {final 4}
Leg 12: Pittsburgh, PA (via Los Angeles) [memory challenge at Steelers stadium involves sports in each country{marathon in Ecuador, Incan ballgame in Peru, soccer in the UK, hockey in Sweden, handball in Morocco, camel racing in the UAE, cricket in Sri Lanka, arnis in the Philippines, taekwondo in South Korea, and American football in the US] {final 3}
Finish Line: Tufa Bridge