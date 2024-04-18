« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 192 193 [194]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**  (Read 1562427 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline The Queen V

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 74
  • Here comes the queen!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4825 on: April 18, 2024, 11:07:07 AM »
Felt quite bored from trying to binge watch the recent seasons, here's where I'm hoping for them to go:

1. A full leg in Kyoto - having a roadblock of kintsugi - repainting and remaking a broken tea cup, pounding rice and making mochi, as well as dressing a team member up as a geisha or a traditional Japanese guy, row boats across Sagano, and even head to Amanohasidate.
2. Revisit Da Nang and Hoi An - have them carry paper lanterns, or design some, have them make their own bikes - or bamboo bikes or what not, and make them again use those traditional boats.
3. A long overdue visit to Cape Town - while there are reasons as to why TAR might be skipping it since S7, I don't know why they have to skip this - a lot of tasks can be easily done, from traditional African dances, to wine tasting/making and even safari style legs which require teams to spot animals.
4. Melbourne and Hobart - again, another set of places they haven't visited at all since the start of the American series
5. Chongqing and Sichuan, China - China might be difficult given geopolitical tensions, but it would be gold to see teams binging on numbing hot pot spices similar to other food challenges done before.
6. Turkey - Fairy Mountains
7. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia and Bulgaria - as countries closest to somewhat a Russian-esque style of Europe.
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5337
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4826 on: May 15, 2024, 10:31:45 PM »
After tonight's episode, I would like to say that I need or even prefer to see a finale leg that isn't hosted entirely in a large metropolitan area, even a smaller city-town to avoid hometown or transplant advantages as much as possible. I feel like the last time we had some instance of this was TAR27 with Long Island or TAR23 with Juneau. I understand it's not as cost-effective to start somewhere away from an international airport, but it would be awesome to see a city out of left field again or even more frequently.

My hopes:
Santa Fe & Taos, New Mexico
Grand Junction or Aspen, Colorado
Reno, Nevada and Lake Tahoe
Yuma, Arizona to El Centro, California
Monterey, California
Madison, Wisconsin
Panama City Beach, Florida
Dubuque, Iowa
Palm Springs, California (Surprised we haven't had a finale in this area or even Austin or Houston for that matter yet, but I know we've started here.)
El Paso, Texas
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1653
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4827 on: May 15, 2024, 10:46:49 PM »
New country wishlist for TAR US by continent.

North America: Guatemala
South America: Suriname
Europe: Albania
Asia: Nepal
Africa: Rwanda
Oceania: Fiji
Logged

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1811
  • BIG MISTAKE
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4828 on: May 15, 2024, 10:54:49 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 15, 2024, 10:31:45 PM
After tonight's episode, I would like to say that I need or even prefer to see a finale leg that isn't hosted entirely in a large metropolitan area, even a smaller city-town
I, for one, would love to suggest the Oregon Coast:



Inspiration taken from https://wanderlist.atlasobscura.com/location/oregon

Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1291
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4829 on: May 16, 2024, 12:28:00 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 15, 2024, 10:31:45 PM
After tonight's episode, I would like to say that I need or even prefer to see a finale leg that isn't hosted entirely in a large metropolitan area, even a smaller city-town to avoid hometown or transplant advantages as much as possible. I feel like the last time we had some instance of this was TAR27 with Long Island or TAR23 with Juneau. I understand it's not as cost-effective to start somewhere away from an international airport, but it would be awesome to see a city out of left field again or even more frequently.

My hopes:
Santa Fe & Taos, New Mexico
Grand Junction or Aspen, Colorado
Reno, Nevada and Lake Tahoe
Yuma, Arizona to El Centro, California
Monterey, California
Madison, Wisconsin
Panama City Beach, Florida
Dubuque, Iowa
Palm Springs, California (Surprised we haven't had a finale in this area or even Austin or Houston for that matter yet, but I know we've started here.)
El Paso, Texas

Though they would fly into a metropolitan area, I have been hoping for a Phoenix finale in the self driving finale area where they can drive throughout the desert
Logged

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4830 on: May 16, 2024, 08:11:44 AM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on May 16, 2024, 12:28:00 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 15, 2024, 10:31:45 PM
After tonight's episode, I would like to say that I need or even prefer to see a finale leg that isn't hosted entirely in a large metropolitan area, even a smaller city-town to avoid hometown or transplant advantages as much as possible. I feel like the last time we had some instance of this was TAR27 with Long Island or TAR23 with Juneau. I understand it's not as cost-effective to start somewhere away from an international airport, but it would be awesome to see a city out of left field again or even more frequently.

My hopes:
Santa Fe & Taos, New Mexico
Grand Junction or Aspen, Colorado
Reno, Nevada and Lake Tahoe
Yuma, Arizona to El Centro, California
Monterey, California
Madison, Wisconsin
Panama City Beach, Florida
Dubuque, Iowa
Palm Springs, California (Surprised we haven't had a finale in this area or even Austin or Houston for that matter yet, but I know we've started here.)
El Paso, Texas

Though they would fly into a metropolitan area, I have been hoping for a Phoenix finale in the self driving finale area where they can drive throughout the desert

I know people keep throwing around a Phoenix finale but I honestly doubt it. The city itself is quite boring with not much to make a leg out of, and any sort of desert nature leg would take teams pretty far out of town
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4831 on: May 16, 2024, 02:44:53 PM »
Heres a semi realistic route for season 37:

Starting Line: Los Angeles (of course)
Leg 1: Jakarta, Indonesia (despite how many times weve been to Indonesia weve never had an urban Jakarta leg)
Leg 2: Serang, Cilegon and Ujung Kulon National Park (this leg could focus on the beauty of Banten Province. If budget permits they could do a flyover of Krakatoa, which is right off the west coast of Java)
Leg 3: Broome, Australia
Leg 4: Perth, Australia (could also visit Fremantle &/or Rottnest)
Legs 5 & 6: Mauritius (would love to see a revisit in HD)
Legs 7 & 8: Cape Town, South Africa (It's crazy to think that one of the most beautiful places on the planet was only visited in a single leg over 20 years ago)
Leg 9: Libreville, Gabon
Leg 10: Tunis, Tunisia (this would shatter Uruguay's record for longest break in between visits)
Leg 11: Cardiff, Wales
Leg 12: Pick your favorite final destination city since teams could take a train to Heathrow and potentially fly anywhere. Let's get weird and say Milwaukee

27,000 miles, five continents, eight countries, and 6 legs in Africa
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5337
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4832 on: May 16, 2024, 09:23:22 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 16, 2024, 08:11:44 AM
Quote from: ianthebalance on May 16, 2024, 12:28:00 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 15, 2024, 10:31:45 PM
After tonight's episode, I would like to say that I need or even prefer to see a finale leg that isn't hosted entirely in a large metropolitan area, even a smaller city-town to avoid hometown or transplant advantages as much as possible. I feel like the last time we had some instance of this was TAR27 with Long Island or TAR23 with Juneau. I understand it's not as cost-effective to start somewhere away from an international airport, but it would be awesome to see a city out of left field again or even more frequently.

My hopes:
Santa Fe & Taos, New Mexico
Grand Junction or Aspen, Colorado
Reno, Nevada and Lake Tahoe
Yuma, Arizona to El Centro, California
Monterey, California
Madison, Wisconsin
Panama City Beach, Florida
Dubuque, Iowa
Palm Springs, California (Surprised we haven't had a finale in this area or even Austin or Houston for that matter yet, but I know we've started here.)
El Paso, Texas

Though they would fly into a metropolitan area, I have been hoping for a Phoenix finale in the self driving finale area where they can drive throughout the desert

I know people keep throwing around a Phoenix finale but I honestly doubt it. The city itself is quite boring with not much to make a leg out of, and any sort of ‘desert nature’ leg would take teams pretty far out of town
Also another reason why I would like to see more regional finales over a huge metro. I would appreciate a full and well-thought-out Phoenix finale, but I'm more interested in curveball cities like teams ending up in Tucson (you could make two legs worth of great tasks here honestly) or Sedona since the final 3 teams can be thrown for a loop more easily. Arizona has plenty of places that can host awesomely unique tasks with stellar vibes, the leg just doesn't necessarily need to take place entirely in its most popular area.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4833 on: Yesterday at 05:26:31 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 16, 2024, 09:23:22 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 16, 2024, 08:11:44 AM
Quote from: ianthebalance on May 16, 2024, 12:28:00 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 15, 2024, 10:31:45 PM
After tonight's episode, I would like to say that I need or even prefer to see a finale leg that isn't hosted entirely in a large metropolitan area, even a smaller city-town to avoid hometown or transplant advantages as much as possible. I feel like the last time we had some instance of this was TAR27 with Long Island or TAR23 with Juneau. I understand it's not as cost-effective to start somewhere away from an international airport, but it would be awesome to see a city out of left field again or even more frequently.

My hopes:
Santa Fe & Taos, New Mexico
Grand Junction or Aspen, Colorado
Reno, Nevada and Lake Tahoe
Yuma, Arizona to El Centro, California
Monterey, California
Madison, Wisconsin
Panama City Beach, Florida
Dubuque, Iowa
Palm Springs, California (Surprised we haven't had a finale in this area or even Austin or Houston for that matter yet, but I know we've started here.)
El Paso, Texas

Though they would fly into a metropolitan area, I have been hoping for a Phoenix finale in the self driving finale area where they can drive throughout the desert

I know people keep throwing around a Phoenix finale but I honestly doubt it. The city itself is quite boring with not much to make a leg out of, and any sort of desert nature leg would take teams pretty far out of town
Also another reason why I would like to see more regional finales over a huge metro. I would appreciate a full and well-thought-out Phoenix finale, but I'm more interested in curveball cities like teams ending up in Tucson (you could make two legs worth of great tasks here honestly) or Sedona since the final 3 teams can be thrown for a loop more easily. Arizona has plenty of places that can host awesomely unique tasks with stellar vibes, the leg just doesn't necessarily need to take place entirely in its most popular area.

I will say that if they want to use an Arizona finale they could fly into Phoenix and then after a few challenges downtown, pull a Season 27 finale and travel by helicopter or small prop plane to a small airport. Flagstaff would make such a cool finale!
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5337
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4834 on: Yesterday at 10:30:53 AM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Yesterday at 05:26:31 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 16, 2024, 09:23:22 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 16, 2024, 08:11:44 AM
Quote from: ianthebalance on May 16, 2024, 12:28:00 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 15, 2024, 10:31:45 PM
After tonight's episode, I would like to say that I need or even prefer to see a finale leg that isn't hosted entirely in a large metropolitan area, even a smaller city-town to avoid hometown or transplant advantages as much as possible. I feel like the last time we had some instance of this was TAR27 with Long Island or TAR23 with Juneau. I understand it's not as cost-effective to start somewhere away from an international airport, but it would be awesome to see a city out of left field again or even more frequently.

My hopes:
Santa Fe & Taos, New Mexico
Grand Junction or Aspen, Colorado
Reno, Nevada and Lake Tahoe
Yuma, Arizona to El Centro, California
Monterey, California
Madison, Wisconsin
Panama City Beach, Florida
Dubuque, Iowa
Palm Springs, California (Surprised we haven't had a finale in this area or even Austin or Houston for that matter yet, but I know we've started here.)
El Paso, Texas

Though they would fly into a metropolitan area, I have been hoping for a Phoenix finale in the self driving finale area where they can drive throughout the desert

I know people keep throwing around a Phoenix finale but I honestly doubt it. The city itself is quite boring with not much to make a leg out of, and any sort of ‘desert nature’ leg would take teams pretty far out of town
Also another reason why I would like to see more regional finales over a huge metro. I would appreciate a full and well-thought-out Phoenix finale, but I'm more interested in curveball cities like teams ending up in Tucson (you could make two legs worth of great tasks here honestly) or Sedona since the final 3 teams can be thrown for a loop more easily. Arizona has plenty of places that can host awesomely unique tasks with stellar vibes, the leg just doesn't necessarily need to take place entirely in its most popular area.

I will say that if they want to use an Arizona finale they could fly into Phoenix and then after a few challenges downtown, pull a Season 27 finale and travel by helicopter or small prop plane to a small airport. Flagstaff would make such a cool finale!
I would just be cautious that it would end up airing like the Santa Barbara finale in the social media season where they stall way too long in downtown for no reason (why did they choose a senior living condo out of all places :funny:). Much rather have them drive the extra while away in the beginning to do a complete leg in a new city.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4835 on: Today at 09:25:30 AM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 10:30:53 AM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Yesterday at 05:26:31 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 16, 2024, 09:23:22 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 16, 2024, 08:11:44 AM
Quote from: ianthebalance on May 16, 2024, 12:28:00 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on May 15, 2024, 10:31:45 PM
After tonight's episode, I would like to say that I need or even prefer to see a finale leg that isn't hosted entirely in a large metropolitan area, even a smaller city-town to avoid hometown or transplant advantages as much as possible. I feel like the last time we had some instance of this was TAR27 with Long Island or TAR23 with Juneau. I understand it's not as cost-effective to start somewhere away from an international airport, but it would be awesome to see a city out of left field again or even more frequently.

My hopes:
Santa Fe & Taos, New Mexico
Grand Junction or Aspen, Colorado
Reno, Nevada and Lake Tahoe
Yuma, Arizona to El Centro, California
Monterey, California
Madison, Wisconsin
Panama City Beach, Florida
Dubuque, Iowa
Palm Springs, California (Surprised we haven't had a finale in this area or even Austin or Houston for that matter yet, but I know we've started here.)
El Paso, Texas

Though they would fly into a metropolitan area, I have been hoping for a Phoenix finale in the self driving finale area where they can drive throughout the desert

I know people keep throwing around a Phoenix finale but I honestly doubt it. The city itself is quite boring with not much to make a leg out of, and any sort of desert nature leg would take teams pretty far out of town
Also another reason why I would like to see more regional finales over a huge metro. I would appreciate a full and well-thought-out Phoenix finale, but I'm more interested in curveball cities like teams ending up in Tucson (you could make two legs worth of great tasks here honestly) or Sedona since the final 3 teams can be thrown for a loop more easily. Arizona has plenty of places that can host awesomely unique tasks with stellar vibes, the leg just doesn't necessarily need to take place entirely in its most popular area.

I will say that if they want to use an Arizona finale they could fly into Phoenix and then after a few challenges downtown, pull a Season 27 finale and travel by helicopter or small prop plane to a small airport. Flagstaff would make such a cool finale!
I would just be cautious that it would end up airing like the Santa Barbara finale in the social media season where they stall way too long in downtown for no reason (why did they choose a senior living condo out of all places :funny:). Much rather have them drive the extra while away in the beginning to do a complete leg in a new city.

Considering I even forgot the 28 finale went to Santa Barbara (this coming from someone who thoroughly loved Season 28!), I'd hope you're right
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline QuizMan92

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 33
  • Likes Geography, Has Never Watched TAR
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4836 on: Today at 11:05:12 AM »
Potential route for TAR37 (without any NELs and with a 13 team cast)
Start: Somewhere in LA
Leg 1: Jakarta, Indonesia
Leg 2: Banten, Indonesia
Leg 3: Malacca, Malaysia
Leg 4: Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Leg 5: Kathmandu, Nepal
Leg 6: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Leg 7: Johannesburg, South Africa
Leg 8: Utrecht, Netherlands (via Amsterdam)
Leg 9: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
Leg 10: Rural Catalonia leg in Spain
Leg 11: Barcelona, Spain
Leg 12: Boston, Massachusetts (I want them to go there)

This route might not be realistic but it has two new countries, underused countries, overused countries, and new cities in old countries
Logged

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4837 on: Today at 12:36:14 PM »
I like it, although I doubt well see Ethiopia anytime soon due to the ongoing war in Tigray
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman
Pages: 1 ... 192 193 [194]   Go Up
« previous next »
 