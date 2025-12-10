My final thoughts on this season:
I went into the season with low expectations given the history of gimmick seasons. After the first episode, I stopped watching, but decided to give it another chance and was glad that I did. I have never watched BB (nor do I really intend to) so I came into it with neutral views of the whole cast, but from the beginning really like Jas & Jag's energy/positivity/friendliness so I was really happy to see them win the whole thing. If only they hadn't given away Natalie & Stephanie they would be tied for the most legs won
I'll also add:
Some pros:
- Great cast. Didn't really have anyone I loathed and had lots of teams I really liked. The final three was my favorite three teams so that really helped.
- Improvement on leg design - I really appreciate how CBS has ditched away with the run they did from the mid 20s-mid 30s of roadblock-detour-pit stop with nothing else in between. This seems evident as well from 35&37 so I'm glad that they've really gone back to their roots. The leg designs also showed how the COVID seasons' problem wasn't necessarily that it was all-Europe but just that there was lack of substance.
Some cons:
- Disappointed with the route to be quite honest. Firstly, showing the whole route immediately during the premiere was a huge downer because I like the surprise and unknown. I'm happy that we finally got revisits to Hungary (32 seasons!) and Romania (23 seasons!). That being said, even with it being Europe only, there's so many countries in Europe that TAR has yet to visit that could've gotten a first visit. Andorra, Slovaki, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia, Latvia, Luxembourg, Cyprus (also Belarus and Moldova, but can't really visit there right now for obvious reasons) it just seems like a missed opportunity.
- Can they please get rid of the episode previews at the start of each episode? Does anyone actually like them?