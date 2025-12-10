« previous next »
TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 12 12/10/2025

Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2246
TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 12 12/10/2025
December 10, 2025, 06:09:30 PM
:conf: IT'S FINALE DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5840
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 12 12/10/2025
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:10:10 AM
Got around to watching the NYC finale tonight, and in spite of the teams being pretty much deadlocked this entire leg, I thought this leg had a fairly strong set of moments. Visiting and rappelling down the Empire State Building is a huge deal (surprised there wasn't a King Kong reference anywhere), the Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch cameos were pleasant crossover network surprises to see, rolling the carts down the streets through pedestrian traffic, and the cool way they handled the memory task as a crossword puzzle, excellent job tying back into the newspaper culture New York City helped incubate.

Congrats to Jas & Jag for powerhousing through this season, and although this season isn't among my top half of picks, I'm glad it had its tolerable share of highs even though the lows hit rock bottom occasionally. Even now, I am not understanding the executive decision to pair "European Adventure" and "Big Brother" - one concept should've been dropped before this even started. It's doing way too much for no real reason or gain.

If I could personify a gif to represent my feelings toward this season:
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4570
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 12 12/10/2025
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:23:49 AM
Rachel, hopefully you'll be back to live-post Season 39, whenever CBS decides to drop it? :)

(Not in the spring, by the looks of it)
RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5840
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 12 12/10/2025
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:03:02 AM
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 01:23:49 AM
Rachel, hopefully you'll be back to live-post Season 39, whenever CBS decides to drop it? :)

(Not in the spring, by the looks of it)
Unfortunately, I will still be traveling for work in 2026 and Wednesdays are virtually impossible now since Central time airings happen whenever I am still on the timesheet or commuting. If they go back to airings on Sundays, I will certainly make this a priority.
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Pi

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 12 12/10/2025
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:01:41 PM
Rappelling down the Empire State Building was an impressive cinematic feat and definitely the highlight of the finale. (Did they actually rent out the whole building or did it just look that way from the edit?)

Seems like Joseph & Adam were slowed down most by transportation, but when you get over $500 in leg money for the finale, you should probably take that as a sign that you can afford to hold your taxi...

I was doing a crossword puzzle in another tab during the ad breaks while watching this episode :funny: It was the Los Angeles Times, not New York, but they're similar. It makes sense to do as a memory challenge. There must be some puzzle fans on the WRP staff. :P

What's not new is a visit to a baseball stadium during a finale, but what is new is that this was the first visit by TARUS to the Bronx. Staten Island is now the only non-visited borough.
"I would define [culture] as the propensity to respect. The propensity to respect the other, the propensity to respect that which you do not know, the propensity to respect bread, earth, nature, history, and culture, and as a consequence of this, the propensity to respect the self, to dignity. - AB
