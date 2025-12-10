Rappelling down the Empire State Building was an impressive cinematic feat and definitely the highlight of the finale. (Did they actually rent out the whole building or did it just look that way from the edit?)
Seems like Joseph & Adam were slowed down most by transportation, but when you get over $500 in leg money for the finale, you should probably take that as a sign that you can afford to hold your taxi...
I was doing a crossword puzzle in another tab during the ad breaks while watching this episode
It was the Los Angeles Times, not New York, but they're similar. It makes sense to do as a memory challenge. There must be some puzzle fans on the WRP staff.
What's not new is a visit to a baseball stadium during a finale, but what is new is that this was the first visit by TARUS to the Bronx. Staten Island is now the only non-visited borough.