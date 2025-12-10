« previous next »
TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 12 12/10/2025

TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 12 12/10/2025
December 10, 2025, 06:09:30 PM
:conf: IT'S FINALE DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 12 12/10/2025
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:10:10 AM
Got around to watching the NYC finale tonight, and in spite of the teams being pretty much deadlocked this entire leg, I thought this leg had a fairly strong set of moments. Visiting and rappelling down the Empire State Building is a huge deal (surprised there wasn't a King Kong reference anywhere), the Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch cameos were pleasant crossover network surprises to see, rolling the carts down the streets through pedestrian traffic, and the cool way they handled the memory task as a crossword puzzle, excellent job tying back into the newspaper culture New York City helped incubate.

Congrats to Jas & Jag for powerhousing through this season, and although this season isn't among my top half of picks, I'm glad it had its tolerable share of highs even though the lows hit rock bottom occasionally. Even now, I am not understanding the executive decision to pair "European Adventure" and "Big Brother" - one concept should've been dropped before this even started. It's doing way too much for no real reason or gain.

If I could personify a gif to represent my feelings toward this season:
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 12 12/10/2025
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:23:49 AM
Rachel, hopefully you'll be back to live-post Season 39, whenever CBS decides to drop it? :)

(Not in the spring, by the looks of it)
