Got around to watching the NYC finale tonight, and in spite of the teams being pretty much deadlocked this entire leg, I thought this leg had a fairly strong set of moments. Visiting and rappelling down the Empire State Building is a huge deal (surprised there wasn't a King Kong reference anywhere), the Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch cameos were pleasant crossover network surprises to see, rolling the carts down the streets through pedestrian traffic, and the cool way they handled the memory task as a crossword puzzle, excellent job tying back into the newspaper culture New York City helped incubate.
Congrats to Jas & Jag for powerhousing through this season, and although this season isn't among my top half of picks, I'm glad it had its tolerable share of highs even though the lows hit rock bottom occasionally. Even now, I am not understanding the executive decision to pair "European Adventure" and "Big Brother" - one concept should've been dropped before this even started. It's doing way too much for no real reason or gain.
If I could personify a gif to represent my feelings toward this season: