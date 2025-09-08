Yesterday morning 4 networks broadcast a Live court verdict in the infamous Mushroom Murders case.Heres how the numbers stacked up for scheduled programming yesterday morning:The Morning Show: 372,000 / 174,000Today Extra: 259,000 / 155,000ABC News Mornings: 143,000(Midsomer Murders: 74,000)10 News: Mushroom Murder Verdict: 62,000This compares with 273,000 for The Morning Show last Monday and 192,000 for Today Extra, for example.Its worth noting that only one figure is available for both ABC and ABC News channels, meaning it could well be an average across two broadcasts.Meanwhile in primetime The Block was tops at 1.22m then 7:30 (889,000), My Kitchen Rules (886,000), Australian Story (734,000) andLater Have You Been Paying Attention? led with 707,000 then Media Watch (583,000), Four Corners (560,000) and The Rookie (418,000).Seven News drew 1.43m for Seven then Home & Away (897,000) and The Chase (643,000). SWAT managed 118,000.Nine News was #1 at 1.47m with wins by A Current Affair (1.22m) Tipping Point (854,000). 100% Footy was 225,000 then Footy Classified (218,000) in their markets.ABC News scored 989,000. Planet America (458,000), Hard Quiz (382,000) and Spicks & Specks (188,000) followed.10 News was 333,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (321,000), 10 Late News (315,000) and 10 News+ (156,000).On SBS it was SBS World News (209,000 / 150,000), Mastermind (104,000), but there were low numbers for Robson Greens Weekend Escapes (94,000), Portillo In The Pyrenees (93,000) and Moulin Rouge: Yes We Can-Can! (72,000).Sunrise: 419,000Today: 319,000News Breakfast: 219,000National Total TV: Monday 8 September 2025NB: Please confine comments to ratings performance, not legal matters, for approval.