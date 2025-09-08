« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread  (Read 181 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5977
  • Let's focus on Season 2026... #SackVoss
TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
« on: September 08, 2025, 09:05:24 PM »
Yesterday morning 4 networks broadcast a Live court verdict in the infamous Mushroom Murders case.

Heres how the numbers stacked up for scheduled programming yesterday morning:

The Morning Show: 372,000 / 174,000
Today Extra: 259,000 / 155,000
ABC News Mornings: 143,000
(Midsomer Murders: 74,000)
10 News: Mushroom Murder Verdict: 62,000

This compares with 273,000 for The Morning Show last Monday and 192,000 for Today Extra, for example.

Its worth noting that only one figure is available for both ABC and ABC News channels, meaning it could well be an average across two broadcasts.

Meanwhile in primetime The Block was tops at 1.22m then 7:30 (889,000), My Kitchen Rules (886,000),  Australian Story (734,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (684,000) which is on par with last years 699,000 premiere.

Later Have You Been Paying Attention? led with 707,000 then Media Watch (583,000), Four Corners (560,000) and The Rookie (418,000).

Seven News drew 1.43m for Seven then Home & Away (897,000) and The Chase (643,000). SWAT managed 118,000.

Nine News was #1 at 1.47m with wins by A Current Affair (1.22m) Tipping Point (854,000). 100% Footy was 225,000 then Footy Classified (218,000) in their markets.

ABC News scored 989,000. Planet America (458,000), Hard Quiz (382,000) and Spicks & Specks (188,000) followed.

10 News  was 333,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (321,000), 10 Late News (315,000) and 10 News+ (156,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (209,000 / 150,000), Mastermind (104,000), but there were low numbers for Robson Greens Weekend Escapes (94,000), Portillo In The Pyrenees (93,000) and Moulin Rouge: Yes We Can-Can! (72,000).

Sunrise: 419,000
Today: 319,000
News Breakfast: 219,000

National Total TV: Monday 8 September 2025

NB: Please confine comments to ratings performance, not legal matters, for approval.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/viewers-tune-in-for-mushroom-murder-verdict.html
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5977
  • Let's focus on Season 2026... #SackVoss
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: September 09, 2025, 09:05:20 PM »
Nine had a number of timeslot wins on Tuesday but couldnt rise above Nine in network share -why? Nines multichannels are letting down the team.

While 7mate screens new Outback Truckers, 9GO! is rerunning Crimson Tide.

Meanwhile The Block topped entertainment at 1.2m in National TV Audience.

That eclipsed My Kitchen Rules (883,000), 7:30 (831,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (595,000) and Foreign Correspondent (522,000).

Later Paramedics led with 594,000 then The Cheap Seats (445,000), Take 5 with Zan Rowe (370,000), Grosse Pointe Garden Society (238,000) and Insight (203,000).

Despite Nines wins, Seven still won Tuesday.

Seven News was pipped at 1.38m then Home & Away (866,000) and The Chase (647,000). The Agenda Setters, Tik Tok: Murders Gone Viral are TBA.

Nine News was #1 at 1.39m then A Current Affair (1.23m) and Tipping Point (804,000). Nine News Late and Footy Classified are TBA.

ABC News scored 918,000 then Hard Quiz (397,000) and Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line (206,000).

10 News pulled 322,000 for 10. Deal or No Deal (265,000), 10 News+ FBI: Most Wanted (both TBA).

SBS World News, Great Continental Railway Journeys, Dateline, Mastermind are all TBA.

Sunrise: 430,000
Today: 317,000
News Breakfast: 242,000

National Total TV: Tuesday 9 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/block-still-rules-over-mkr-amazing-race.html
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5977
  • Let's focus on Season 2026... #SackVoss
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:55:15 AM »
Seven and Nine news bulletins remain neck and neck, on Wednesday with a narrow win by Nine.

The Block led entertainment at 1.17m in National TV Audience ahead of 7:30 (850,000), The 1% Club (843,000), Hard Quiz (636,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (545,000)  a big improvement on last weeks Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

Later The Front Bar led with 636,000 then Clarksons Farm (516,000), Shaun Micallefs Eve of Destruction (431,000), Would I Lie to You? (281,000) and The Gilded Age (187,000 across two episodes).

Seven won Wednesday.

Seven News was 1.36m for Seven then Home & Away (867,000) and The Chase (617,000). Unfiltered drew 276,000.

Nine News was #1 at 1.38m then A Current Affair (1.14m) and Tipping Point (816,000). The Grand Tour managed 124,000.

ABC News averaged 970,000. Hard Quiz rpt (362,000), Spicks & Specks (179,000) and Austin (137,000) followed.

10 News was 328,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (311,000) and 10 News+ (180,000).

SBS World News (201,000 / 141,000), James May: Our Man in India (137,000), DNA Journey (111,000), Mastermind (100,000) and Code of Silence (96,000).

Sunrise: 416,000
Today: 322,000
News Breakfast: 251,000

National Total TV: Wednesday 10 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/the-front-bar-helps-seven-to-wednesday-win.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 