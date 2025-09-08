« previous next »
BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
September 08, 2025, 09:05:24 PM
Yesterday morning 4 networks broadcast a Live court verdict in the infamous Mushroom Murders case.

Heres how the numbers stacked up for scheduled programming yesterday morning:

The Morning Show: 372,000 / 174,000
Today Extra: 259,000 / 155,000
ABC News Mornings: 143,000
(Midsomer Murders: 74,000)
10 News: Mushroom Murder Verdict: 62,000

This compares with 273,000 for The Morning Show last Monday and 192,000 for Today Extra, for example.

Its worth noting that only one figure is available for both ABC and ABC News channels, meaning it could well be an average across two broadcasts.

Meanwhile in primetime The Block was tops at 1.22m then 7:30 (889,000), My Kitchen Rules (886,000),  Australian Story (734,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (684,000) which is on par with last years 699,000 premiere.

Later Have You Been Paying Attention? led with 707,000 then Media Watch (583,000), Four Corners (560,000) and The Rookie (418,000).

Seven News drew 1.43m for Seven then Home & Away (897,000) and The Chase (643,000). SWAT managed 118,000.

Nine News was #1 at 1.47m with wins by A Current Affair (1.22m) Tipping Point (854,000). 100% Footy was 225,000 then Footy Classified (218,000) in their markets.

ABC News scored 989,000. Planet America (458,000), Hard Quiz (382,000) and Spicks & Specks (188,000) followed.

10 News  was 333,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (321,000), 10 Late News (315,000) and 10 News+ (156,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (209,000 / 150,000), Mastermind (104,000), but there were low numbers for Robson Greens Weekend Escapes (94,000), Portillo In The Pyrenees (93,000) and Moulin Rouge: Yes We Can-Can! (72,000).

Sunrise: 419,000
Today: 319,000
News Breakfast: 219,000

National Total TV: Monday 8 September 2025

NB: Please confine comments to ratings performance, not legal matters, for approval.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/viewers-tune-in-for-mushroom-murder-verdict.html
Reply #1
September 09, 2025, 09:05:20 PM
Nine had a number of timeslot wins on Tuesday but couldnt rise above Nine in network share -why? Nines multichannels are letting down the team.

While 7mate screens new Outback Truckers, 9GO! is rerunning Crimson Tide.

Meanwhile The Block topped entertainment at 1.2m in National TV Audience.

That eclipsed My Kitchen Rules (883,000), 7:30 (831,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (595,000) and Foreign Correspondent (522,000).

Later Paramedics led with 594,000 then The Cheap Seats (445,000), Take 5 with Zan Rowe (370,000), Grosse Pointe Garden Society (238,000) and Insight (203,000).

Despite Nines wins, Seven still won Tuesday.

Seven News was pipped at 1.38m then Home & Away (866,000) and The Chase (647,000). The Agenda Setters, Tik Tok: Murders Gone Viral are TBA.

Nine News was #1 at 1.39m then A Current Affair (1.23m) and Tipping Point (804,000). Nine News Late and Footy Classified are TBA.

ABC News scored 918,000 then Hard Quiz (397,000) and Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line (206,000).

10 News pulled 322,000 for 10. Deal or No Deal (265,000), 10 News+ FBI: Most Wanted (both TBA).

SBS World News, Great Continental Railway Journeys, Dateline, Mastermind are all TBA.

Sunrise: 430,000
Today: 317,000
News Breakfast: 242,000

National Total TV: Tuesday 9 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/block-still-rules-over-mkr-amazing-race.html
Reply #2
September 11, 2025, 04:55:15 AM
Seven and Nine news bulletins remain neck and neck, on Wednesday with a narrow win by Nine.

The Block led entertainment at 1.17m in National TV Audience ahead of 7:30 (850,000), The 1% Club (843,000), Hard Quiz (636,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (545,000)  a big improvement on last weeks Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

Later The Front Bar led with 636,000 then Clarksons Farm (516,000), Shaun Micallefs Eve of Destruction (431,000), Would I Lie to You? (281,000) and The Gilded Age (187,000 across two episodes).

Seven won Wednesday.

Seven News was 1.36m for Seven then Home & Away (867,000) and The Chase (617,000). Unfiltered drew 276,000.

Nine News was #1 at 1.38m then A Current Affair (1.14m) and Tipping Point (816,000). The Grand Tour managed 124,000.

ABC News averaged 970,000. Hard Quiz rpt (362,000), Spicks & Specks (179,000) and Austin (137,000) followed.

10 News was 328,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (311,000) and 10 News+ (180,000).

SBS World News (201,000 / 141,000), James May: Our Man in India (137,000), DNA Journey (111,000), Mastermind (100,000) and Code of Silence (96,000).

Sunrise: 416,000
Today: 322,000
News Breakfast: 251,000

National Total TV: Wednesday 10 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/the-front-bar-helps-seven-to-wednesday-win.html
Reply #3
September 15, 2025, 12:15:03 AM
Nines NRL ran overtime on Sunday night which will impact on final ratings.

Nine News did not commence until around 6:25pm with The Block at 7:15pm.

Here they are as preliminary figures reported by OzTAM

The Block led with 1.73m then The Voice (892,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (548,000) and Austin (385,000).

Later 60 Minutes was 1.02m then 7News Spotlight (454,000) and The Family Next Door (271,000).

Nine easily won Sunday. SBS also lifted share thanks to World Athletics Championships.

Nine News led with 1.77m. World Athletics Championships on Nine was 244,000.

Seven News drew 1.32m. 24 Hours in Police Custody managed 182,000.

ABC News was 734,000. Britains Great Cathedrals with Tony Robinson (238,000) and I Jack Wright (233,000) followed.

10 News was 279,000 for 10 then Watson (151,000) and 10 News+ (140,000).

World Athletics Championships pulled 225,000 for SBS. SBS World News (207,000 / 122,000), Titanic: Secrets of the Shipwreck (130,000) and Titanic Revisited (101,000) followed.

National Total TV: Sunday 14 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/sunday-ratings-on-overtime.html
Reply #4
September 15, 2025, 09:25:30 PM
Four Corners won its slot for ABC last night with an expose on the Exclusive Brethren. It was part of a strong Monday line-up for ABC.

The Block led entertainment once more at 1.25m outranking a season high for My Kitchen Rules (998,000) then 7:30 (818,000), Australian Story (763,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (561,000).

Four Corners won its slot with 795,000 then Media Watch (724,000), Have You Been Paying Attention? (667,000) and The Rookie (467,000).

Seven News was #1 at 1.44m then Home & Away (873,000) and The Chase (678,000). As they played were SWAT (127,000) and The Agenda Setters (100,000).

Nine News was pipped at 1.43m then wins by A Current Affair (1.19m) and Tipping Point (813,000). Variously were 100% Footy (192,000), Footy Classified (185,000) and World Athletics Championships (208,000).

ABC News scored 939,000. Planet America was high at 551,000 then Hard Quiz (385,000) and Spicks & Specks (165,000).

Deal or No Deal drew 324,000 for 10 then 10 News (315,000), 10 News+ (153,000) and Anne Edmonds: Why is my Bag All Wet? (137,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (180,000 / 121,000), Mastermind (109,000) but low numbers for Robson Greens Weekend Escapes (69,000), Portillo in the Pyrnees (56,000) and Into South America with Nick Knowles (45,000). On SBS VICELAND World Athletics Championships averaged 170,000.

Sunrise: 421,000
Today: 336,000
News Breakfast: 244,000

National Total TV: Monday 15 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/abc-strong-in-monday-line-up.html
Reply #5
September 22, 2025, 07:15:04 PM
Driven by an afternoon NRL Final in the afternoon, scoring 1.17m viewers, Nines primetime was a winner.

The Block room reveals easily led entertainment at 1.6m -expect that to go higher with further BVOD to come.

That roughly doubled The Voice (881,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (547,000) and The Assembly (543,000).

60 Minutes (714,000) dominated Mystery Road: Origin (485,000) and 7News Spotlight (452,000).

Nine easily won Sunday.

Nine News was #1 at 1.68m with World Athletics Championships at 441,000.

Seven News was 1.35m. 24 Hours in Police Custody managed 187,000.

ABC News averaged 827,000. Britains Great Cathedrals with Tony Robinson (250,000) and I, Jack Wright (198,000) followed.

10 News drew 255,000 for 10 then 10 News+ (161,000), Watson (152,000) and FBI (97,000).

World Athletics Championships  wrapped with 297,000 on SBS VICELAND. Elsewhere were SBS World News (186,0o0 / 114,000), Princes in the Tower (120,000), Queens of Combat (57,000) and Black Gold just 26,000.

National Total TV: Sunday 21 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/nrl-pushes-nine-news-the-block-to-sunday-wins.html
Reply #6
September 22, 2025, 09:45:07 PM
Sevens live broadcast of the 2025 Brownlow Medal wa a winner for Gold Coast Suns Matt Rowell, and a winner for Seven at 1.45m viewers in National TV Audience -thats up on 1.36m for 2024.

879,000 watched the Red Carpet portion of the broadcast helping the network to a big 41.4% share.

The Block settled for second place at 1.19m then 7:30 (776,000), Australian Story (708,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (540,000). The 1% Club UK was 534,000 in select markets.

Later Have You Been Paying Attention? tied with Four Corners on 609,000 then Media Watch at 559,000.

Seven easily won Monday.

Seven News was #1 at 1.47m then Home & Away (837,000) and The Chase (674,000).

Nine News scored 1.35m then A Current Affair (1.1m) and Tipping Point (846,000). 100% Footy was 202,000. ACS: The Investigators was 143,000 where it screened.

ABC News averaged 899,000 then Planet America (434,000), Hard Quiz (366,000) and Spicks & Specks (169,000).

10 News drew 309,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (268,000), Talkin Bout Your Gen (213,000) and 10 News+ far too low at just 126,000.

On SBS it was SBS World News (172,000 / 121,000), Mastermind (114,000), Portillo in the Pyrenees (76,000), Robson Greens Weekend Escapes (71,000) and Into South America with Nick Knowles (41,000).

Seven News with Alex Cullen: 174,000
Blankety Blank: 168,000
Bridge of Lies: 135,000
The Chase UK 228,000
Seven News at 4: 337,000

National Total TV: Monday 22 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/1-45m-watch-brownlow-medal-count.html
Reply #7
Yesterday at 09:55:16 PM
An NRL Final, averaging 1.76m viewers on Sunday arvo, pushed Nine News to a whopping 1.96m viewers last night  a record for the year.

It set the agenda for the rest of Nines night.

The Block led entertainment at 1.63m. That easily upstaged The Voice (884,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (528,000) and The Assembly (457,000).

Later 60 Minutes won with 946,000 then 7News Spotlight (500,000), Mystery Road: Origin (382,000) and Watson (154,000).

Nine won Sunday.

A late edition of Nine News scored 421,000. Footy Furnace was 109,000 where it screened.

Seven News drew 1.28m. 7News: The Balibo Five: 50 Years On was 276,000. 24 Hours in Custody managed 156,000.

ABC News was 773,000. Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps (205,000) and I, Jack Wright (188,000) followed.

10 News managed 230,000. 10 News+ (118,000) and FBI (93,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (203,000 / 139,000), Naachtun: The Forgotten Mayan City (110,000) and The Lost Empire of Palmyra (86,000).

National Total TV: Sunday 28 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/nrl-final-drives-nine-news-to-huge-audience.html
