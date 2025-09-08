« previous next »
TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread

TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
September 08, 2025, 09:05:24 PM
Yesterday morning 4 networks broadcast a Live court verdict in the infamous Mushroom Murders case.

Heres how the numbers stacked up for scheduled programming yesterday morning:

The Morning Show: 372,000 / 174,000
Today Extra: 259,000 / 155,000
ABC News Mornings: 143,000
(Midsomer Murders: 74,000)
10 News: Mushroom Murder Verdict: 62,000

This compares with 273,000 for The Morning Show last Monday and 192,000 for Today Extra, for example.

Its worth noting that only one figure is available for both ABC and ABC News channels, meaning it could well be an average across two broadcasts.

Meanwhile in primetime The Block was tops at 1.22m then 7:30 (889,000), My Kitchen Rules (886,000),  Australian Story (734,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (684,000) which is on par with last years 699,000 premiere.

Later Have You Been Paying Attention? led with 707,000 then Media Watch (583,000), Four Corners (560,000) and The Rookie (418,000).

Seven News drew 1.43m for Seven then Home & Away (897,000) and The Chase (643,000). SWAT managed 118,000.

Nine News was #1 at 1.47m with wins by A Current Affair (1.22m) Tipping Point (854,000). 100% Footy was 225,000 then Footy Classified (218,000) in their markets.

ABC News scored 989,000. Planet America (458,000), Hard Quiz (382,000) and Spicks & Specks (188,000) followed.

10 News  was 333,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (321,000), 10 Late News (315,000) and 10 News+ (156,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (209,000 / 150,000), Mastermind (104,000), but there were low numbers for Robson Greens Weekend Escapes (94,000), Portillo In The Pyrenees (93,000) and Moulin Rouge: Yes We Can-Can! (72,000).

Sunrise: 419,000
Today: 319,000
News Breakfast: 219,000

National Total TV: Monday 8 September 2025

NB: Please confine comments to ratings performance, not legal matters, for approval.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/viewers-tune-in-for-mushroom-murder-verdict.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #1 on: September 09, 2025, 09:05:20 PM
Nine had a number of timeslot wins on Tuesday but couldnt rise above Nine in network share -why? Nines multichannels are letting down the team.

While 7mate screens new Outback Truckers, 9GO! is rerunning Crimson Tide.

Meanwhile The Block topped entertainment at 1.2m in National TV Audience.

That eclipsed My Kitchen Rules (883,000), 7:30 (831,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (595,000) and Foreign Correspondent (522,000).

Later Paramedics led with 594,000 then The Cheap Seats (445,000), Take 5 with Zan Rowe (370,000), Grosse Pointe Garden Society (238,000) and Insight (203,000).

Despite Nines wins, Seven still won Tuesday.

Seven News was pipped at 1.38m then Home & Away (866,000) and The Chase (647,000). The Agenda Setters, Tik Tok: Murders Gone Viral are TBA.

Nine News was #1 at 1.39m then A Current Affair (1.23m) and Tipping Point (804,000). Nine News Late and Footy Classified are TBA.

ABC News scored 918,000 then Hard Quiz (397,000) and Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line (206,000).

10 News pulled 322,000 for 10. Deal or No Deal (265,000), 10 News+ FBI: Most Wanted (both TBA).

SBS World News, Great Continental Railway Journeys, Dateline, Mastermind are all TBA.

Sunrise: 430,000
Today: 317,000
News Breakfast: 242,000

National Total TV: Tuesday 9 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/block-still-rules-over-mkr-amazing-race.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #2 on: September 11, 2025, 04:55:15 AM
Seven and Nine news bulletins remain neck and neck, on Wednesday with a narrow win by Nine.

The Block led entertainment at 1.17m in National TV Audience ahead of 7:30 (850,000), The 1% Club (843,000), Hard Quiz (636,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (545,000)  a big improvement on last weeks Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

Later The Front Bar led with 636,000 then Clarksons Farm (516,000), Shaun Micallefs Eve of Destruction (431,000), Would I Lie to You? (281,000) and The Gilded Age (187,000 across two episodes).

Seven won Wednesday.

Seven News was 1.36m for Seven then Home & Away (867,000) and The Chase (617,000). Unfiltered drew 276,000.

Nine News was #1 at 1.38m then A Current Affair (1.14m) and Tipping Point (816,000). The Grand Tour managed 124,000.

ABC News averaged 970,000. Hard Quiz rpt (362,000), Spicks & Specks (179,000) and Austin (137,000) followed.

10 News was 328,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (311,000) and 10 News+ (180,000).

SBS World News (201,000 / 141,000), James May: Our Man in India (137,000), DNA Journey (111,000), Mastermind (100,000) and Code of Silence (96,000).

Sunrise: 416,000
Today: 322,000
News Breakfast: 251,000

National Total TV: Wednesday 10 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/the-front-bar-helps-seven-to-wednesday-win.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #3 on: September 15, 2025, 12:15:03 AM
Nines NRL ran overtime on Sunday night which will impact on final ratings.

Nine News did not commence until around 6:25pm with The Block at 7:15pm.

Here they are as preliminary figures reported by OzTAM

The Block led with 1.73m then The Voice (892,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (548,000) and Austin (385,000).

Later 60 Minutes was 1.02m then 7News Spotlight (454,000) and The Family Next Door (271,000).

Nine easily won Sunday. SBS also lifted share thanks to World Athletics Championships.

Nine News led with 1.77m. World Athletics Championships on Nine was 244,000.

Seven News drew 1.32m. 24 Hours in Police Custody managed 182,000.

ABC News was 734,000. Britains Great Cathedrals with Tony Robinson (238,000) and I Jack Wright (233,000) followed.

10 News was 279,000 for 10 then Watson (151,000) and 10 News+ (140,000).

World Athletics Championships pulled 225,000 for SBS. SBS World News (207,000 / 122,000), Titanic: Secrets of the Shipwreck (130,000) and Titanic Revisited (101,000) followed.

National Total TV: Sunday 14 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/sunday-ratings-on-overtime.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #4 on: September 15, 2025, 09:25:30 PM
Four Corners won its slot for ABC last night with an expose on the Exclusive Brethren. It was part of a strong Monday line-up for ABC.

The Block led entertainment once more at 1.25m outranking a season high for My Kitchen Rules (998,000) then 7:30 (818,000), Australian Story (763,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (561,000).

Four Corners won its slot with 795,000 then Media Watch (724,000), Have You Been Paying Attention? (667,000) and The Rookie (467,000).

Seven News was #1 at 1.44m then Home & Away (873,000) and The Chase (678,000). As they played were SWAT (127,000) and The Agenda Setters (100,000).

Nine News was pipped at 1.43m then wins by A Current Affair (1.19m) and Tipping Point (813,000). Variously were 100% Footy (192,000), Footy Classified (185,000) and World Athletics Championships (208,000).

ABC News scored 939,000. Planet America was high at 551,000 then Hard Quiz (385,000) and Spicks & Specks (165,000).

Deal or No Deal drew 324,000 for 10 then 10 News (315,000), 10 News+ (153,000) and Anne Edmonds: Why is my Bag All Wet? (137,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (180,000 / 121,000), Mastermind (109,000) but low numbers for Robson Greens Weekend Escapes (69,000), Portillo in the Pyrnees (56,000) and Into South America with Nick Knowles (45,000). On SBS VICELAND World Athletics Championships averaged 170,000.

Sunrise: 421,000
Today: 336,000
News Breakfast: 244,000

National Total TV: Monday 15 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/abc-strong-in-monday-line-up.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #5 on: September 22, 2025, 07:15:04 PM
Driven by an afternoon NRL Final in the afternoon, scoring 1.17m viewers, Nines primetime was a winner.

The Block room reveals easily led entertainment at 1.6m -expect that to go higher with further BVOD to come.

That roughly doubled The Voice (881,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (547,000) and The Assembly (543,000).

60 Minutes (714,000) dominated Mystery Road: Origin (485,000) and 7News Spotlight (452,000).

Nine easily won Sunday.

Nine News was #1 at 1.68m with World Athletics Championships at 441,000.

Seven News was 1.35m. 24 Hours in Police Custody managed 187,000.

ABC News averaged 827,000. Britains Great Cathedrals with Tony Robinson (250,000) and I, Jack Wright (198,000) followed.

10 News drew 255,000 for 10 then 10 News+ (161,000), Watson (152,000) and FBI (97,000).

World Athletics Championships  wrapped with 297,000 on SBS VICELAND. Elsewhere were SBS World News (186,0o0 / 114,000), Princes in the Tower (120,000), Queens of Combat (57,000) and Black Gold just 26,000.

National Total TV: Sunday 21 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/nrl-pushes-nine-news-the-block-to-sunday-wins.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #6 on: September 22, 2025, 09:45:07 PM
Sevens live broadcast of the 2025 Brownlow Medal wa a winner for Gold Coast Suns Matt Rowell, and a winner for Seven at 1.45m viewers in National TV Audience -thats up on 1.36m for 2024.

879,000 watched the Red Carpet portion of the broadcast helping the network to a big 41.4% share.

The Block settled for second place at 1.19m then 7:30 (776,000), Australian Story (708,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (540,000). The 1% Club UK was 534,000 in select markets.

Later Have You Been Paying Attention? tied with Four Corners on 609,000 then Media Watch at 559,000.

Seven easily won Monday.

Seven News was #1 at 1.47m then Home & Away (837,000) and The Chase (674,000).

Nine News scored 1.35m then A Current Affair (1.1m) and Tipping Point (846,000). 100% Footy was 202,000. ACS: The Investigators was 143,000 where it screened.

ABC News averaged 899,000 then Planet America (434,000), Hard Quiz (366,000) and Spicks & Specks (169,000).

10 News drew 309,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (268,000), Talkin Bout Your Gen (213,000) and 10 News+ far too low at just 126,000.

On SBS it was SBS World News (172,000 / 121,000), Mastermind (114,000), Portillo in the Pyrenees (76,000), Robson Greens Weekend Escapes (71,000) and Into South America with Nick Knowles (41,000).

Seven News with Alex Cullen: 174,000
Blankety Blank: 168,000
Bridge of Lies: 135,000
The Chase UK 228,000
Seven News at 4: 337,000

National Total TV: Monday 22 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/1-45m-watch-brownlow-medal-count.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #7 on: September 28, 2025, 09:55:16 PM
An NRL Final, averaging 1.76m viewers on Sunday arvo, pushed Nine News to a whopping 1.96m viewers last night  a record for the year.

It set the agenda for the rest of Nines night.

The Block led entertainment at 1.63m. That easily upstaged The Voice (884,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (528,000) and The Assembly (457,000).

Later 60 Minutes won with 946,000 then 7News Spotlight (500,000), Mystery Road: Origin (382,000) and Watson (154,000).

Nine won Sunday.

A late edition of Nine News scored 421,000. Footy Furnace was 109,000 where it screened.

Seven News drew 1.28m. 7News: The Balibo Five: 50 Years On was 276,000. 24 Hours in Custody managed 156,000.

ABC News was 773,000. Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps (205,000) and I, Jack Wright (188,000) followed.

10 News managed 230,000. 10 News+ (118,000) and FBI (93,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (203,000 / 139,000), Naachtun: The Forgotten Mayan City (110,000) and The Lost Empire of Palmyra (86,000).

National Total TV: Sunday 28 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/nrl-final-drives-nine-news-to-huge-audience.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #8 on: September 30, 2025, 02:35:05 AM
Maybe it was the lead-in, maybe it was the competition, but lets just go with the return of host Tom Gleisner as contributing to Have You Been Paying Attention? winning its timeslot again last night.

The show drew 752,000 which is up on all three weeks when there were guest hosts.

Meanwhile The Block again topped entertainment at 1.31m comfortably in front of My Kitchen Rules (936,000), 7:30 (819,000), Australian Story (707,000) and the Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity at 518,000.

Media Watch was 504,000 then Four Corners and The Rookie (both 451,000) and 100% Footy just 249,000 which screened nationally as part of NRL Grand Final week.

Seven News was 1.43m then Home & Away (921,000) and The Chase (640,000). Alert: Missing Persons Unit took 213,000.

Nine News was 1.43m then A Current Affair (1.19m) and Tipping Point (858,000). Freddy & the Eighth managed 101,000.

ABC News scored 969,000. Planet America won its sot at 449,000 then Hard Quiz (385,000) and Spicks & Specks (159,000).

10 News drew 315,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (294,000), Talkin Bout Your Gen (292,000) and 10 News+ (137,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (192,000 / 141,000), Portillo In The Pyrenees (90,000), Robson Greens Weekend Escapes (79,000), Mastermind (98,000) and Into South America with Nick Knowles (53,000).

Sunrise: 397,000
Today: 312,000
News Breakfast: 215,000

National Total TV: Monday 29 September 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/09/the-block-paying-attention-top-monday-slots.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #9 on: October 06, 2025, 04:15:02 AM
A Broncos victory in the NRL Grand Final was a winner for Nine with 4.46m viewers in National TV Audience -the biggest audience so far in 2025 and the highest rating BVOD event since VOZ began (1.316m).

Thats up 33% on 2024s 3.42m and puts it ahead of the AFL Grand Final (4.08m) and State of Origin III at 3.76m in 2025.

The game also pulled 2.38m for the Post Match and 2.35m for the Entertainment. Nine also provided the following city data:

Sydney: Total TV Average Audience of 1.099 million
Melbourne: Total TV Average Audience of 734,000
Brisbane: Total TV Average Audience of 941,000
Adelaide: Total TV Average Audience of 127,000
Perth: Total TV Average Audience of 198,000

Against that kind of competition other networks necessarily took a hit.

The 1% Club was 585,000 then The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (403,000) and The Assembly (400,000).

Nine easily won Sunday.

Nine News led with 1.76m.

Seven News drew 1.14m then Andrew and Fergie: Duke and Duchess of Excess (362,000) and Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart? (193,000).

ABC News scored 682,000 then Mystery Road: Origin (292,000), Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps (164,000) and The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies (TBA).

10 News drew 227,000 for 10 then The Graham Norton Show (225,000), 10 News+ and FBI (both TBA).

All TBA are: SBS World News, Nefertiti: To Whom Belongs This Beauty?, Destination Ancient Rome.

National Total TV: Sunday 5 October 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/10/4-46m-as-nrl-grand-final-leads-2025-ratings.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #10 on: October 07, 2025, 03:35:04 AM
Nines strong week continues, which is all good news a week ahead of the network Upfront.

After NRL on Sunday The Block room reveals moved to Monday which topped all viewing at 1.52m viewers in National TV Audience.

Nevertheless My Kitchen Rules was still high at 993,000 then 7:30 and Australian Story (both 771,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (489,000).

Four Corners (655,000) edged out the finale for Have You Been Paying Attention? (641,000), then Media Watch (615,000), Murder Down Under (510,000) and The Rookie at 482,000.

Nine won Monday.

Nine News also led its slot at 1.44m then A Current Affair (1.31m) and Tipping Point (778,000).

Seven News drew 1.37m then Home & Away (891,000) and The Chase (603,000). Alert: Missing Persons Unit managed 204,000.

ABC News was 916,000 then Planet America high at 473,000, Hard Quiz (356,000) and Spicks & Specks (182,000).

10 News scored 320,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (312,000) Talkin Bout Your Gen (233,000), and 10 News+ (154,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (190,000 / 142,000), Robson Greens Weekend Escapes (96,000), Railways: How Trains Shaped Our World (77,000) and Mastermind (90,000).

Sunrise: 361,000
Today: 310,000
News Breakfast: 189,000

National Total TV: Monday 6 October 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/10/the-block-on-top-as-paying-attention-wraps-another-year.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #11 on: October 14, 2025, 12:15:11 AM
The combo of Bathurst 1000 and Seven News was a big winner for Seven.

Bathurst 1000 drew 1.49m viewers in National TV Audience, up on 2024s 1.22m. That helped Seven News to the #1 spot with a whopping 1.9m viewers in preliminary figures -well up on the 1.49m it drew on the equivalent night in 2024.

The Block continues its drive to auction night at 1.69m viewers, easily topping entertainment.

The Voice tipped into 1.05m then The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (550,000) and The Assembly (418,000).

Later 60 Minutes led wth 781,000 then The Rise and Fall of Kings Cross (558,000), Mystery Road: Origin (310,000).

Seven ended up stealing the night from Nine -a rarity against a room reveal night.

Nine News won at 1.31m with a late edition at 426,000.

ABC News was 807,000 for ABC. Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps (198,000) and The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies (138,000) followed.

10 News was 244,000 for 10 then 10 News+ (134,000), Watson (124,000) and Matlock (75,000).

SBS World News (204,000 / 159,000), Seven Wonders of the Ancient World (184,000), King & Conqueror (178,000), Dan Snows Greatest Discoveries (74,000).

Source: Sunday 12 October 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/10/bathurst-1000-pushes-seven-news-to-huge-1-9m-on-sunday.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #12 on: October 14, 2025, 12:15:37 AM
If you tried to write it as fiction, nobody would have believed you.

But the way TV rolled out last night, with its coincidences and synergy, was unavoidable.

Long time rivals Rosie ODonnell and Donald Trump were both on air at the same time on Australian screens. Add to that a Four Corners expose on the US President at the same time.

In case you missed it, these things all took place across the same hour:

Donald Trump in the Israeli parliament as hostages were released. ABC News
Four Corners Chasing Trumps Wealth. ABC
Media Watch analysing Trumps desire for Nobel Peace Prize. ABC
Planet America. ABC
Rosie ODonnell on Sam Pang Tonight with an anecdote of Trump meeting Jeffrey Epstein. 10

The Block led entertainment at 1.29m then My Kitchen Rules (947,000), 7:30 (774,000), Australian Story (745,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (540,000).

Four Corners led with 743,000 then Media Watch (663,000), Murder Down Under (550,000), Sam Pang Tonight (478,000) and The Rookie (461,000).

Seven won Monday. ABC was also up no doubt with a lift on ABC News.

Seven News was 1.34m for Seven then Home & Away (912,000) and The Chase (581,000). Alert: Missing Persons Unit managed 111,000.

Nine News was #1 at 1.36m then A Current Affair (1.12m) and Tipping Point (746,000).  Nine News Late drew 304,000.

ABC News was 970,000. Planet America led with 601,000 then Hard Quiz (350,000) Spicks & Specks. An ABC News Special: Gaza Ceasefire averaged 126,000.

10 News was 286,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (296,000), Talkin Bout Your Gen (238,000) and 10 News+ (137,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (189,000 / 137,000), King & Conquerer (114,000), Mastermind (92,000) and Sydneys Super Tunnel (65,000) and Big Fat Quiz which at a paltry 59,000 cant afford to be there at 7:30 next week.

Sunrise: 429,000
Today: 318,000
News Breakfast: 220,000

National Total TV: Monday 13 October 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/10/trump-rosie-and-a-night-of-weird-coincidences.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:40:29 AM
Youd have to be happy if you were a Block producer right now.

On Sunday night the show screened its 1000th episode, and for its efforts drew about a million viewers ahead of its nearest competition.

The penultimate season episode pulled 1.78m and was #1 last night. It all wraps next Sunday.

The Voice was 792,000 then Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (529,000) and The Assembly (500,000).

Later 60 Minutes was high at 938,000 then The Rise & Fall of Kings Cross (436,000) and Mystery Road: Origin (324,000).

Nine News was 1.17m with a late edition at 490,000.

Seven News was a clear winner at 1.42m. 24 Hours in Police Custody was 183,000. Telethon finale was up to 246,000.

ABC News scored 868,000. Grand Designs Australia (206,000) and The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies (121,000) followed.

10 News drew 274,000 for 10 then 10 News+ (157,000), Watson (143,000) and Matlock (76,000).

SBS World News was 189,000 / 117,000 then Seven Wonders of the Ancient World (163,000), King & Conqueror (134,000) and Dan Snows Greatest Discoveries (77,000).

National Total TV: Sunday 19 October 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/10/the-block-1000-episodes-and-a-million-in-front-of-the-competition.html
Re: TAR Australia 9 (Celebrity Edition 3) Ratings Discussion Thread
Reply #14 on: Today at 03:45:03 AM
If Nine hoped its Block audience would roll into The Golden Bachelor it may need to think again.

Last Monday The Block drew 1.29m viewers.

But last night The Golden Bachelor debuted to 749,000 viewers, a not disastrous result as reality shows fare, but third in its slot nonetheless.

It was burnt by My Kitchen Rules at 1.03m -a season high- and beaten by 7:30, albeit at a much briefer duration, on 830,000.

Australian Story (668,000) and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (663,000) followed.

Later it was a close tussle between Four Corners (544,000), Media Watch (529,000), Sam Pang Tonight (505,000 in preliminary numbers) and The Rookie (502,000). Freddie Mercury: A Secret Daughter was 296,000.

Seven News drew 1.35m then Home & Away (910,000) and The Chase (620,000). Alert: Missing Persons Unit managed 223,000.

Nine News was #1 at 1.37m then A Current Affair (1.17m) and Tipping Point (818,000).

ABC News scored 964,000 then Planet America (475,000), Hard Quiz (374,000) and QI (161,000) in a 6pm slot.

Deal or No Deal drew 312,000 for 10 then 10 News (298,000), Talkin Bout Your Gen (311,000 in preliminary numbers, given an overrun) and 10 News+ (145,000).

On SBS it was SBS World News (188,000 / 151,000), King & Conqueror and Mastermind (both 93,000), Big Fat Hard Quiz (72,000), Sydneys Super Tunnel (61,000).

Sunrise: 414,000
Today: 330,000
News Breakfast: 228,000

National Total TV: Monday 20 October 2025

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/10/my-kitchen-rules-singes-golden-bachelor-premiere.html
