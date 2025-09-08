If you tried to write it as fiction, nobody would have believed you .But the way TV rolled out last night, with its coincidences and synergy, was unavoidable.Long time rivals Rosie ODonnell and Donald Trump were both on air at the same time on Australian screens. Add to that a Four Corners expose on the US President at the same time.In case you missed it, these things all took place across the same hour:Donald Trump in the Israeli parliament as hostages were released. ABC NewsFour Corners Chasing Trumps Wealth. ABCMedia Watch analysing Trumps desire for Nobel Peace Prize. ABCPlanet America. ABCRosie ODonnell on Sam Pang Tonight with an anecdote of Trump meeting Jeffrey Epstein. 10The Block led entertainment at 1.29m then My Kitchen Rules (947,000), 7:30 (774,000), Australian Story (745,000) andFour Corners led with 743,000 then Media Watch (663,000), Murder Down Under (550,000), Sam Pang Tonight (478,000) and The Rookie (461,000).Seven won Monday. ABC was also up no doubt with a lift on ABC News.Seven News was 1.34m for Seven then Home & Away (912,000) and The Chase (581,000). Alert: Missing Persons Unit managed 111,000.Nine News was #1 at 1.36m then A Current Affair (1.12m) and Tipping Point (746,000). Nine News Late drew 304,000.ABC News was 970,000. Planet America led with 601,000 then Hard Quiz (350,000) Spicks & Specks. An ABC News Special: Gaza Ceasefire averaged 126,000.10 News was 286,000 for 10 then Deal or No Deal (296,000), Talkin Bout Your Gen (238,000) and 10 News+ (137,000).On SBS it was SBS World News (189,000 / 137,000), King & Conquerer (114,000), Mastermind (92,000) and Sydneys Super Tunnel (65,000) and Big Fat Quiz which at a paltry 59,000 cant afford to be there at 7:30 next week.Sunrise: 429,000Today: 318,000News Breakfast: 220,000National Total TV: Monday 13 October 2025