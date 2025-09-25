Wild speculation incoming:

Will they visit future FIFA World Cup host nations this season?



2026: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

2030: Spain, Portugal and Morocco + Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay.



I doubt that they'll visit Saudi Arabia, but who knows.



I lived in dubai but wasnt there when tar visited....but then it visited ug ,and i was there ...Am in riyadh now ,just incase they come here .I mean 2026,2030 world cup venues have been explored on this mostly soccer cast .Only 2034 hosts, plus argentina and mexico haven't been visited yet .And morrocco has direct flights to the capital riyadh and is a new country .Guys why do i think they will come here..The maths adds up .Time will tell