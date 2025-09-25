Quote from: sveped on September 25, 2025, 10:03:50 AM Wild speculation incoming:

Will they visit future FIFA World Cup host nations this season?



2026: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

2030: Spain, Portugal and Morocco + Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay.



I doubt that they'll visit Saudi Arabia, but who knows.



It would be another Eurocentric route if that’s the case. Only 3 Asian countries have hosted the world cup (Japan, South Korea, and Qatar) and I believe Qatar is still blacklisted.



Not if they visit the host countries of 2026 & 2030 editions. 2 European, 1 African, 3 South American and 3 North American countries.No new countries though, but at least it will be 4 continents and visit to Africa for the first time since season 31.