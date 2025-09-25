Wild speculation incoming:
Will they visit future FIFA World Cup host nations this season?
2026: Canada, USA, and Mexico.
2030: Spain, Portugal and Morocco + Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay.
I doubt that they'll visit Saudi Arabia, but who knows.
I lived in dubai but wasnt there when tar visited....but then it visited ug ,and i was there ...
Am in riyadh now ,just incase they come here .
I mean 2026,2030 world cup venues have been explored on this mostly soccer cast .
Only 2034 hosts, plus argentina and mexico haven't been visited yet .
And morrocco has direct flights to the capital riyadh and is a new country .
Guys why do i think they will come here..The maths adds up .
Time will tell