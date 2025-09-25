« previous next »
I would also imagine production would steer clear of the Middle East at this point in time
Wild speculation incoming:
Will they visit future FIFA World Cup host nations this season?

2026: Canada, USA, and Mexico.
2030: Spain, Portugal and Morocco + Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay.

I doubt that they'll visit Saudi Arabia, but who knows.

It would be another Eurocentric route if that’s the case. Only 3 Asian countries have hosted the world cup (Japan, South Korea, and Qatar) and I believe Qatar is still blacklisted.

Not if they visit the host countries of 2026 & 2030 editions. 2 European, 1 African, 3 South American and 3 North American countries. 

No new countries though, but at least it will be 4 continents and visit to Africa for the first time since season 31.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25492831106973039&set=a.934257676590390

Post leg interview in Plaza de España via Celine D.
Who's that?  Is it one of our identified teams?  Or one of the two still not identified?

Unidentified blue team
It is a good time to visit Nepal I think. They had always wanted to go there. But with the recent Gen-Z Protest it remains a Q-mark
I reckon this is when we'd of finally got a Nepal visit, but not after those recent events. it was far too recent
Hello Apollo. When were you gifted with prophecy?
I wonder if we will get our first Oceania visit since 22 (Nearly 13 years ago!)
Katie & Charlotte have been back online for the last day or two, so they must be our second boot in Madrid.
Haha, maybe I´m born with that. Maybe it's Maybelline. Who knows?   :duno::funny:

Watch my theory be very wrong during the next couple of days. If not, I should begin to buy lottery tickets  :funny:
Haha, maybe I´m born with that. Maybe it's Maybelline. Who knows?   :duno::funny:

Watch my theory be very wrong during the next couple of days. If not, I should begin to buy lottery tickets  :funny:

I was literally thinking how your theory is still intact lol

Probably shouldve gone to S America though since the list of countries will be quickly dwindling.
I was literally thinking how your theory is still intact lol

Probably shouldve gone to S America though since the list of countries will be quickly dwindling.

They do have to go to Portugal first before flying to South America in order for the theory to still be intact.
Most likely Lisbon or Porto, but it would be amazing if they went to Madeira, where Cristiano Ronaldo is from.
