Author Topic: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 3033 times)

TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« on: September 07, 2025, 11:50:09 AM »
This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TAR 38 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.

As always, per RFF's practices, we do not a future location until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please PM or email RealityFreakWill, Leafsfan, Xoruz, or a detective. Spoilers are treasured!
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #1 on: September 22, 2025, 07:34:38 AM »
I wonder "what she heard " that was exciting.  She must b a canadian fan. Exciting might mean canad vs usa. I doubt she would be excited about a twist
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #2 on: September 22, 2025, 03:19:07 PM »
Does anyone know if this is a themed season? Knowing the cast identity rather quickly is interesting but I dont know if thats common.
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #3 on: September 22, 2025, 03:36:30 PM »
Quote from: Cyzoran on September 22, 2025, 03:19:07 PM
Does anyone know if this is a themed season? Knowing the cast identity rather quickly is interesting but I dont know if thats common.

Its not a themed season.
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #4 on: September 22, 2025, 04:01:07 PM »
The race starting in Canada is so random. Excited for Vancouver to finally be visited!

Here's hoping this season does a full loop around the globe!
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #5 on: September 22, 2025, 04:05:03 PM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on September 22, 2025, 04:01:07 PM
The race starting in Canada is so random. Excited for Vancouver to finally be visited!

Here's hoping this season does a full loop around the globe!

It makes logistical sense as a first leg. TAR Canada always had to go through Vancouver to travel to Asia.

But yeah, it's been a long time. Not since Family Edition.
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #6 on: September 22, 2025, 07:23:30 PM »
Logistically, I would expect one leg in Canada before going off somewhere else.  I don't think they would want to start a season with two legs in a country that feels very same-y to the US unless one of the legs was in the Arctic or Quebec. But if they are traveling to Asia next, it wouldn't make sense to leave Vancouver.
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #7 on: September 22, 2025, 07:41:22 PM »
Oh yeah, it's almost certainly going to be a one-leg "close to the US" visit (like Mexico City for 28, or the U.S. Virgin Islands for 25).

Looking to TAR Australia 2's visit to Vancouver as an example, because knowing TARUS' style of leg design, I expect some of the most stereotypically Canadian tasks possible:

-Something with First Nations (I see a few in the background of the sighting photo)
-A lumberjack task
-Curling

The Grouse Grind would be a good, physically taxing route marker.
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #8 on: September 22, 2025, 09:20:59 PM »
Wiki says they're not leaving Canada:

QUOTE:
"The Amazing Race 39 is the upcoming thirty-ninth season of the American reality competition show The Amazing Race. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, it will feature teams of two, each with a pre-existing relationship, competing in a race around the world to win US$1,000,000. Starting in Vancouver, teams raced through Canada before returning to the United States."
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #9 on: September 22, 2025, 09:24:12 PM »
Quote from: GMR 602 on September 22, 2025, 09:20:59 PM
Wiki says they're not leaving Canada:

QUOTE:
"The Amazing Race 39 is the upcoming thirty-ninth season of the American reality competition show The Amazing Race. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, it will feature teams of two, each with a pre-existing relationship, competing in a race around the world to win US$1,000,000. Starting in Vancouver, teams raced through Canada before returning to the United States."

Ignore that, lol. The other countries will be added to the list as they go along.
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #10 on: September 22, 2025, 09:29:19 PM »
Nearly had a heart attack omg. lol
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:51:00 AM »
Well, with eleven teams identified out of thirteen, have there been any signs of the identified teams having online activity?  It would certainly point to one of them being eliminated first.
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:56:20 PM »
TAR facebook page updated with video of Phil announcing Vancouver is the start of S39!
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:57:48 PM »
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:02:51 PM »
Any spotting of online activity from anyone yet, assuming that leg one was an elimination leg?
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:04:00 PM »
Quote from: ye2000 on Yesterday at 10:09:24 PM
Also can we expect a Jon cameo like an Allan cameo we had in TAR16?

They started next to the 2010 cauldron and went to the opening ceremony stadium. It would be a big missed opportunity if they didnt have him.
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:18:01 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 11:04:00 PM
Quote from: ye2000 on Yesterday at 10:09:24 PM
Also can we expect a Jon cameo like an Allan cameo we had in TAR16?

They started next to the 2010 cauldron and went to the opening ceremony stadium. It would be a big missed opportunity if they didnt have him.

Extremely wishful thinking but it would be nice if locations this season paid homage to International seasons. TAR Canada and hopefully a visit to Australia for TAR Australia cameo.
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:13:00 AM »
Seriously?  Are we seriously not on the move yet?
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:53:34 AM »
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 08:13:00 AM
Seriously?  Are we seriously not on the move yet?

I looked through the YVR flights to east Asia last night. Seoul had the most flights so I was definitely thinking along those lines. The last of them landed in the last few hours so maybe theyre connecting elsewhere or didnt fly out yesterday and starting the next leg today.
