TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

RealityFreakWill

TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« on: September 07, 2025, 11:50:09 AM »
This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TAR 38 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.

As always, per RFF's practices, we do not a future location until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please PM or email RealityFreakWill, Leafsfan, Xoruz, or a detective. Spoilers are treasured!
Avid

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:34:38 AM »
I wonder "what she heard " that was exciting.  She must b a canadian fan. Exciting might mean canad vs usa. I doubt she would be excited about a twist
Cyzoran

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:19:07 PM »
Does anyone know if this is a themed season? Knowing the cast identity rather quickly is interesting but I dont know if thats common.
It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to.

Leafsfan

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:36:30 PM »
Quote from: Cyzoran on Yesterday at 03:19:07 PM
Does anyone know if this is a themed season? Knowing the cast identity rather quickly is interesting but I dont know if thats common.

Its not a themed season.
BritishTARFan

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:01:07 PM »
The race starting in Canada is so random. Excited for Vancouver to finally be visited!

Here's hoping this season does a full loop around the globe!
Maanca

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:05:03 PM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Yesterday at 04:01:07 PM
The race starting in Canada is so random. Excited for Vancouver to finally be visited!

Here's hoping this season does a full loop around the globe!

It makes logistical sense as a first leg. TAR Canada always had to go through Vancouver to travel to Asia.

But yeah, it's been a long time. Not since Family Edition.
joepetz999

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:23:30 PM »
Logistically, I would expect one leg in Canada before going off somewhere else.  I don't think they would want to start a season with two legs in a country that feels very same-y to the US unless one of the legs was in the Arctic or Quebec. But if they are traveling to Asia next, it wouldn't make sense to leave Vancouver.
Maanca

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:41:22 PM »
Oh yeah, it's almost certainly going to be a one-leg "close to the US" visit (like Mexico City for 28, or the U.S. Virgin Islands for 25).

Looking to TAR Australia 2's visit to Vancouver as an example, because knowing TARUS' style of leg design, I expect some of the most stereotypically Canadian tasks possible:

-Something with First Nations (I see a few in the background of the sighting photo)
-A lumberjack task
-Curling

The Grouse Grind would be a good, physically taxing route marker.
GMR 602

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:20:59 PM »
Wiki says they're not leaving Canada:

QUOTE:
"The Amazing Race 39 is the upcoming thirty-ninth season of the American reality competition show The Amazing Race. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, it will feature teams of two, each with a pre-existing relationship, competing in a race around the world to win US$1,000,000. Starting in Vancouver, teams raced through Canada before returning to the United States."
Maanca

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 PM »
Quote from: GMR 602 on Yesterday at 09:20:59 PM
Wiki says they're not leaving Canada:

QUOTE:
"The Amazing Race 39 is the upcoming thirty-ninth season of the American reality competition show The Amazing Race. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, it will feature teams of two, each with a pre-existing relationship, competing in a race around the world to win US$1,000,000. Starting in Vancouver, teams raced through Canada before returning to the United States."

Ignore that, lol. The other countries will be added to the list as they go along.
BritishTARFan

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:29:19 PM »
Nearly had a heart attack omg. lol
Joberio

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:51:00 AM »
Well, with eleven teams identified out of thirteen, have there been any signs of the identified teams having online activity?  It would certainly point to one of them being eliminated first.
GMR 602

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:56:20 PM »
TAR facebook page updated with video of Phil announcing Vancouver is the start of S39!
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:57:48 PM »
Joberio

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:02:51 PM »
Any spotting of online activity from anyone yet, assuming that leg one was an elimination leg?
