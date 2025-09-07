« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

RealityFreakWill

TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« on: September 07, 2025, 11:50:09 AM »
This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TAR 38 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.

As always, per RFF's practices, we do not a future location until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please PM or email RealityFreakWill, Leafsfan, Xoruz, or a detective. Spoilers are treasured!
Avid

Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:34:38 AM »
I wonder "what she heard " that was exciting.  She must b a canadian fan. Exciting might mean canad vs usa. I doubt she would be excited about a twist
