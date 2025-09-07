« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 1222 times)

1 Member and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27066
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« on: September 07, 2025, 11:50:09 AM »
This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TAR 38 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.

As always, per RFF's practices, we do not a future location until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please PM or email RealityFreakWill, Leafsfan, Xoruz, or a detective. Spoilers are treasured!
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:34:38 AM »
I wonder "what she heard " that was exciting.  She must b a canadian fan. Exciting might mean canad vs usa. I doubt she would be excited about a twist
Logged

Offline Cyzoran

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:19:07 PM »
Does anyone know if this is a themed season? Knowing the cast identity rather quickly is interesting but I dont know if thats common.
Logged
It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to.

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4360
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:36:30 PM »
Quote from: Cyzoran on Today at 03:19:07 PM
Does anyone know if this is a themed season? Knowing the cast identity rather quickly is interesting but I dont know if thats common.

Its not a themed season.
Logged

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1311
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:01:07 PM »
The race starting in Canada is so random. Excited for Vancouver to finally be visited!

Here's hoping this season does a full loop around the globe!
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4520
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:05:03 PM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Today at 04:01:07 PM
The race starting in Canada is so random. Excited for Vancouver to finally be visited!

Here's hoping this season does a full loop around the globe!

It makes logistical sense as a first leg. TAR Canada always had to go through Vancouver to travel to Asia.

But yeah, it's been a long time. Not since Family Edition.
Logged

Online joepetz999

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:23:30 PM »
Logistically, I would expect one leg in Canada before going off somewhere else.  I don't think they would want to start a season with two legs in a country that feels very same-y to the US unless one of the legs was in the Arctic or Quebec. But if they are traveling to Asia next, it wouldn't make sense to leave Vancouver.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4520
Re: TAR 39 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:41:22 PM »
Oh yeah, it's almost certainly going to be a one-leg "close to the US" visit (like Mexico City for 28, or the U.S. Virgin Islands for 25).

Looking to TAR Australia 2's visit to Vancouver as an example, because knowing TARUS' style of leg design, I expect some of the most stereotypically Canadian tasks possible:

-Something with First Nations (I see a few in the background of the sighting photo)
-A lumberjack task
-Curling

The Grouse Grind would be a good, physically taxing route marker.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:02:59 PM by Maanca »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 