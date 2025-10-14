Amazing Race film crew spotted in ChristchurchFilm crews and contestants from the hit American reality TV show The Amazing Race have been spotted in Christchurch.Duos were seen on Thursday racing along the Avon River and completing challenges near the Edmonds Band Rotunda, before piecing together what appeared to be Māori artwork. Some teams worked alongside their competitors while others tackled tasks independently.The production arrived in Christchurch three days after filming in Melbourne, where Kiwi host Phil Keoghan and the film crew and cast were spotted on Monday.Two contestants were seen re-arranging Māori artwork for a challenge in the reality series.ALDEN WILLIAMS / The PressKeoghan, who was born in Lincoln and attended St Andrew's College as a boarder, has long championed his Canterbury roots.The 10-time Emmy award winner has previously said he feels "tremendous pride" showcasing the region to the show's millions of viewers worldwide.It isn't the first time Canterbury has featured on the show. In 2013, crews filmed in the Mid-Canterbury region."Places are about people and that will come through loud and clear," Keoghan said at the time.One person reported on Wednesday seeing a "a bunch of Americans" on their Melbourne-Christchurch flight carrying "heaps" of camera equipment boxes."They brought so much stuff that a bunch of peoples luggage got delayed including my sisters," they wrote on a Christchurch social media page.Season 39 of The Amazing Race began filming on September 22 in Vancouver, Canada. The race features teams of two competing around the world for a US$1 million prize.