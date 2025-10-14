« previous next »
TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*

BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 14, 2025, 02:40:45 AM
I've just been given some belated Pit Stop photos from the Royal Exhibition Building today! These photos were NOT taken by me, but they been provided to me (the provider would like to remain anonymous)

It appears a local Aboriginal elder was the Pit Stop greeter for this leg!



Garrett & Conner doing their post leg confessional with Elise???



Garrett & Connor walking away from the Pit Stop to their rest period location

Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 14, 2025, 01:05:06 PM
https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/10/the-amazing-race-us-makes-a-pit-stop-in-melbourne.html

The Amazing Race (US) makes a Pit Stop in Melbourne
Minor Spoilers: It's a Race off to Hosier Lane, the MCG and Exhibition Buildings.

Minor Spoilers:

Filming for The Amazing Race (US) was underway in Melbourne yesterday -the same day a dramatic police pursuit and arrest took place in the CBD.

Fans spotted Phil Keoghan (in the wide-brimmed hat) at a Pit Stop in front of the fountain at the Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton.

Prior to this teams had been finding clues hidden in street art at Hosier Lane and headed to the great MCG to abseil the light towers (yikes!).

Phil generously posed for selfies with fans across the day.

Season 39 kicked off in Vancouver, Canada on September 22nd suggesting the Race is on final legs.

It is expected to screen next March on Seven.
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 14, 2025, 01:20:47 PM
Teams rappelling down the MCG via Tazo.

https://youtu.be/lgPq9LjvQOk?t=2083
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 12:11:40 AM
Credit to Leafsfan

https://www.reddit.com/r/chch/comments/1o6eue9/is_something_being_filmed_in_or_around/

Bunch of Americans on my flight from Melbourne to Christchurch with heaps of boxes of cameras and stuff. They brought so much stuff that a bunch of peoples luggage got delayed including my sister (her switch was in there so she cant play the new pokemon tomorrow rip). Anyone have any idea whats up?

I was on this flight too. I overheard them say it was for an American tv show but they did not want to elaborate
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 04:09:06 AM
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/1o725ty/comment/njl2byz/

casvalzd

2h ago
I was at Melbourne airport today but missed them. I was told they came through around 4pm and going to NZ next. I was there the whole time!
SamualDude

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 03:25:47 PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/chch/comments/1o7m170/amazing_race

Amazing Race
Looks like the amazing race is being filmed at C1 on high street today. Camera crew etc getting set up.

This is right in the center of Christchurch
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 03:49:19 PM
Quote from: SamualDude on October 15, 2025, 03:25:47 PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/chch/comments/1o7m170/amazing_race

Amazing Race
Looks like the amazing race is being filmed at C1 on high street today. Camera crew etc getting set up.

This is right in the center of Christchurch

gillypig

Nah just camera crew at this stage, and a sign outside the cafe warning the general public of filming, they had a crew inside and I only knew it was the amazing race because they had these cannister things in a bag with the amazing race branding on it. I work near by so will be keeping an eye on the building through out the day, will update you if I see more.

Early_captian

They also seem to have a set up at the band ratanda by Margaret Mayhey so maybe a Waka on Avon thing too
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 04:24:21 PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/chch/comments/1o7m170/comment/njoslsa/



pocaechi

They were filming them from the Bridge at Victoria Square yesterday afternoon so probably!
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 05:52:17 PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/1o725ty/comment/njp89or/

rebecca_eola
I just saw them in chch central! Spoiled it for myself if I can remember by the time it airs lol

https://www.reddit.com/r/chch/comments/1o7m170/comment/njpa0vl/?context=3

the teams have gone through C1 now I saw them all about 45 mins ago
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 06:01:33 PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/chch/comments/1o7m170/comment/njpcnb0/

dcidino

Update; looks like they are punting.


AgencyTop5494

Currently they are all running by the bandstand on manchester street- must be one of the challenges
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 06:11:45 PM
https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1Fs8gXYpt6/

The Amazing Race is doing some filming in Christchurch! 🏃🏃‍♀️ Heres some of the contestants running around Ōtautahi and doing challenges!
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 06:23:59 PM
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 06:25:43 PM
Clue Box spotted at Christchurch's Bridge of Remembrance, near the triumphal war memorial at the end of Cashel Street

Photo credit to dcidino on Reddit

BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 06:36:25 PM
With credit to AgencyTop5494 on Reddit, the Pit Stop for this leg could be the Peacock Fountain near the entrance to Rutherford's Den

Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 06:43:20 PM
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 06:53:26 PM
Ali & Joanna and Alejandro & Andrea spotted racing!

Photo credit to Kiwi19945 on Reddit

Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 07:08:21 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on October 15, 2025, 06:36:25 PM
With credit to AgencyTop5494 on Reddit, the Pit Stop for this leg could be the Peacock Fountain near the entrance to Rutherford's Den



"Only saw purple (Javier & Erin). I think they were ahead of red and blue though" AgencyTop5494
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 07:47:08 PM
https://www.thepress.co.nz/nz-news/360856603/amazing-race-film-crew-spotted-christchurch

Amazing Race film crew spotted in Christchurch

Film crews and contestants from the hit American reality TV show The Amazing Race have been spotted in Christchurch.

Duos were seen on Thursday racing along the Avon River and completing challenges near the Edmonds Band Rotunda, before piecing together what appeared to be Māori artwork. Some teams worked alongside their competitors while others tackled tasks independently.

The production arrived in Christchurch three days after filming in Melbourne, where Kiwi host Phil Keoghan and the film crew and cast were spotted on Monday.

Two contestants were seen re-arranging Māori artwork for a challenge in the reality series.
ALDEN WILLIAMS / The Press
Keoghan, who was born in Lincoln and attended St Andrew's College as a boarder, has long championed his Canterbury roots.

The 10-time Emmy award winner has previously said he feels "tremendous pride" showcasing the region to the show's millions of viewers worldwide.

It isn't the first time Canterbury has featured on the show. In 2013, crews filmed in the Mid-Canterbury region.

"Places are about people and that will come through loud and clear," Keoghan said at the time.

One person reported on Wednesday seeing a "a bunch of Americans" on their Melbourne-Christchurch flight carrying "heaps" of camera equipment boxes.

"They brought so much stuff that a bunch of peoples luggage got delayed including my sisters," they wrote on a Christchurch social media page.

Season 39 of The Amazing Race began filming on September 22 in Vancouver, Canada. The race features teams of two competing around the world for a US$1 million prize.





BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 08:41:42 PM
More speculation re Pit Stop - Christchurch Botanic Gardens

Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 15, 2025, 10:01:42 PM
Pit Stop via Fengsha Lu.

Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
October 16, 2025, 08:58:01 AM
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1638594669735746/posts/4186017248326796/

"they are filming the amazing race at the Botanical garden! 😆😆"

"Saw the crew at Rugby Park"





Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
Yesterday at 12:50:03 PM
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
Yesterday at 05:32:21 PM
Xoruz

Re: TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *read post 1*
Today at 07:53:43 AM
https://www.reddit.com/r/Honolulu/comments/1o9isa4/comment/nk3w5zc

bakabreath

5h ago
I know they filmed at Kawela Bay this morning
