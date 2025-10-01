« previous next »
TAR 39 LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here!

I've just been given some belated Pit Stop photos from the Royal Exhibition Building today! These photos were NOT taken by me, but they been provided to me (the provider would like to remain anonymous)

It appears a local Aboriginal elder was the Pit Stop greeter for this leg!



Garrett & Conner doing their post leg confessional with Elise???



Garrett & Connor walking away from the Pit Stop to their rest period location

https://tvtonight.com.au/2025/10/the-amazing-race-us-makes-a-pit-stop-in-melbourne.html

The Amazing Race (US) makes a Pit Stop in Melbourne
Minor Spoilers: It's a Race off to Hosier Lane, the MCG and Exhibition Buildings.

Minor Spoilers:

Filming for The Amazing Race (US) was underway in Melbourne yesterday -the same day a dramatic police pursuit and arrest took place in the CBD.

Fans spotted Phil Keoghan (in the wide-brimmed hat) at a Pit Stop in front of the fountain at the Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton.

Prior to this teams had been finding clues hidden in street art at Hosier Lane and headed to the great MCG to abseil the light towers (yikes!).

Phil generously posed for selfies with fans across the day.

Season 39 kicked off in Vancouver, Canada on September 22nd suggesting the Race is on final legs.

It is expected to screen next March on Seven.
Teams rappelling down the MCG via Tazo.

https://youtu.be/lgPq9LjvQOk?t=2083
Credit to Leafsfan

https://www.reddit.com/r/chch/comments/1o6eue9/is_something_being_filmed_in_or_around/

Bunch of Americans on my flight from Melbourne to Christchurch with heaps of boxes of cameras and stuff. They brought so much stuff that a bunch of peoples luggage got delayed including my sister (her switch was in there so she cant play the new pokemon tomorrow rip). Anyone have any idea whats up?

I was on this flight too. I overheard them say it was for an American tv show but they did not want to elaborate
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/1o725ty/comment/njl2byz/

casvalzd

2h ago
I was at Melbourne airport today but missed them. I was told they came through around 4pm and going to NZ next. I was there the whole time!
