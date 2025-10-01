The Amazing Race (US) makes a Pit Stop in MelbourneMinor Spoilers: It's a Race off to Hosier Lane, the MCG and Exhibition Buildings.Minor Spoilers:Filming for The Amazing Race (US) was underway in Melbourne yesterday -the same day a dramatic police pursuit and arrest took place in the CBD.Fans spotted Phil Keoghan (in the wide-brimmed hat) at a Pit Stop in front of the fountain at the Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton.Prior to this teams had been finding clues hidden in street art at Hosier Lane and headed to the great MCG to abseil the light towers (yikes!).Phil generously posed for selfies with fans across the day.Season 39 kicked off in Vancouver, Canada on September 22nd suggesting the Race is on final legs.It is expected to screen next March on Seven.