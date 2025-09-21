Thanks the writers for actually using the word country.
Weird that we start the leg with teams exiting from the MRT exit (Sun yat-se Memorial Hall Station) and not from somewhere closer to the ariport. Probably to make things go quicker. Even considering the RI, there are no metros from TPE airport, there's one for TSA.
I am simply completely weirded out by the route they are taking to reach NTU Hospital station, as it's not that far from the one Aesha and Scott has just left from the start, in terms of how to travel.
(I bet the crew are caring easy cards for this, instead of getting the tokens).
Very annoying RB. Having to carry the back-pack along the "Health Pathway", without telling the teams what was main thing from the challenge, forcing them to figure out by contextual clues. Does what Sassy Scott did count as helping?
Glad Australia is keeping the Face-Off naming convention, and not whaterver US uses which I can't recall right now.
They do send teams far away for the Face Off location, which I actually had to look for a map, as it is not somewhere I've been before, at the IFG Farglory Square. Weird but kinda funny challenge, but do keep some of the Tech side.
Then sending them all the way back to XinYiDistrict for the Detour, which is way closer to where the leg started, seems counter intuitive.
I am Biased (duh) singing a taiwanese kid song way easier than k-pop choreo.
Both Detour locations are close, likely opposite ends of the concourse of the multiple mall buildings, not that it matters since they are not allowed to switch.
Expected to see whatever challenge is set in XiMenDin this episode, as they kept showing contextual shots from there, but seem to be for the next leg, along a night market section. The PIt stop is close to there. Though, another KOR is cruel.....
Still hoping we go beyond Taipei for one of the legs.