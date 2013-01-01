Show content

Definitely a shock boot. Was almost afraid during the first week that they would somehow dominate the race, especially after that DQ. Losing them during the first half does make the rest even more interesting. But sad that to see them gone before the tiktokers (who had a leg good for their skills), who I understand might be good tv, just not the type I enjoy.



Looking forward to the Sri Lanka legs.



A rural leg in non-english speaking country, this would be hard for any cast.The limited spots at the detours, just reminded me, wasn't there a rule in the Aussie version - at least during these celeb seasons - that did not allow for detour swaps, right? So once you commit, you commit. This might still be a lot of the downfall of teams for this version. Strong teams keep falling or almost falling due to hard detours choices. If switching was allowed, we probably would have gotten a different outcome, even with the eliminated team struggling at the potato task. Taking a penalty when teams was mostly close together most of the leg, not a good idea.The Donkey challenge is a classic, no matter the country.The Rb was culturally instereting. It was really really close, but surprised the back of the pack were all able to complete it within the time penalty and hike to where Beau was with the Pit Stop.