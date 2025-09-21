Show content

Utterly shocked that Dom & Marx were eliminated in this leg. They were such a strong team! Just proves that taking a penalty just isn't worth it - you should always see the challenge through to the end. Also, big shoutout to Steve & Bernie for winning the leg on Bernie's 51st birthday!

I have been smashed with work for the past week, so I haven't had a chance to watch this week's episodes until today (I'm off from work today), so I apologise in advance for the double post!We kick off the final Uzbekistan leg with the Speed Bump, where Fev & Leni need to actually find the key to start the car somewhere in the car!Thought this task was hilarious, but a little pointless.Moving onto the arrival of the teams at Tersak where we had our Detour of Balls or Guts. In terms of Balls, I'm not sure how hard it would of been to make the 100 salt, yogurt and herb balls? Surprised actually that Dom & Marx took the penalty (we finally have a Boston Rob style advantage quit in TAR Australia!). in terms of the Gits challenge... nothing needs to be said about this challenge other then it was utterly disgusting. Cleaning the sheep innards and getting rid of their bodily fluids and their poo was almost too much. No wonder a large majority of the teams gagged! Also, not a fan of a "limited spots" Detour like this one - it just screams "cheap" and "budget constraints"Then off we go to the potato farm to plant the potato seedings in... cow manure! I did feel back for the teams that did this challenge straight after the Guts Detour... cue the gagging 2.0! Off we go immediately to the donkey task, where teams had to lead a donkey from the bottom to the top of a hill. I love tasks where teams need to lead animals from Point A to Point B and this challenge certainly didn't disappoint! Loved it when the donkeys would either stop in the middle of the road for no reason or stop and graze at some grass and then watch when the teams got frustrated with them!The final task of the leg was the Roadblock - where Racers had to play the tune on Uzbekistan's national instrument. Maybe because I can't stand music tasks, but this was easily the worst task of the leg for me and then off to the Pit Stop, which I thought was stunning!Overall, our three Uzbekistan legs were fantastic and a great introduction to a country I'm excited to hopefully see more of! Last Monday's episode was by far the best, followed by last Sunday's and then today's. Looking forward to what Sri Lanka can provide for us immediately!