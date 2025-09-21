Episode 8 Thoughts
Another episode down and another very enjoyable leg!
We start off the leg with the bus ride from Negombo to Colombo on an awesome bus - how cool were those decorations and lights!!! After the bus ride, teams make their way to the candy cade inspired mosque known as Jami Ul-Alfar, where they find out that they need to make their way to the Pettah Markets and transport 12 jackfruits on a trolley to 142 Fourth Street
I love chaotic market tasks and this activity sure didnt disappoint! The streets around the market certainly were a sensory overload and its hardly any surprise that a few teams got themselves lost! We then move onto our Detour of Cuppa or Cracker, which I thought were both very evenly matched!
Cuppa was your traditional memorise an order task, but with a little twist! Not only did the teams need to memorise their customers tea orders, but they also had to identify the teas (as they werent labelled), via tasting a smelling the teas. Thought this was an awesome little twist! Cracker on the other hand seeemd quite simple - simply crack and cook an egg hopper, but the attention to detail (making the hopper the browned appropriately via the example) tripped up a few of the teams
Moving onto the next task, which required teams to play the traditional game of kana mutti bindeema. I actually really enjoyed this task (which required one team member to be blindfolded and smash the terracotta clay pots getting drenched, with the other team member needed to direct), as teams needed to find the pot that released an Amazing Race token, which they could exchange for their next clue. I did feel however that the last few teams who completed this challenge did have a little bit of an advantage, as they had less pots to smash?
Finally, off to the Pit Stop at Galle Face Green, which I thought was another beautiful location to end a leg!
Overall, I thought this was another fantastic leg and one of the best Colombo legs we have seen in any version of TAR. Really looking forward to our Sri Lanka finale in tomorrow night!
Cant believe we had another pre-determined NEL in this leg, after having an non-elimination KOR leg last leg (lucky for Aesha & Scott I suppose!) I suppose this was due to Fevs quit & the Princesss being medically removed last leg