A rural leg in non-english speaking country, this would be hard for any cast.  :jam:
The limited spots at the detours, just reminded me, wasn't there a rule in the Aussie version  - at least during these celeb seasons - that did not allow for detour swaps, right? So once you commit, you commit. This might still be a lot of the downfall of teams for this version. Strong teams keep falling or almost falling due to hard detours choices. If switching was allowed, we probably would have gotten a different outcome, even with the eliminated team struggling at the potato task. Taking a penalty when teams was mostly close together most of the leg, not a good idea.
The Donkey challenge is a classic, no matter the country.
The Rb was culturally instereting. It was really really close, but surprised the back of the pack were all able to complete it within the time penalty and hike to where Beau was with the Pit Stop.


Show content
Definitely a shock boot. Was almost afraid during the first week that they would somehow dominate the race, especially after that DQ. Losing them during the first half does make the rest even more interesting. But sad that to see them gone before the tiktokers (who had a leg good for their skills), who I understand might be good tv, just not the type I enjoy.

Looking forward to the Sri Lanka legs.
 
Loved the Uzbekistan legs. Kudos to the production team completely giving a different feel across 3 different legs.
Nepal was so good as well, though could have been more balanced with tasks.

Hoping that TAR Aus would give Sri Lanka legs more justice than Trendy Connections being featured in other iterations of the Race  :funny:
From snow to almost extreme heat.
It was a fisherman's leg, with every task related to it.

This was rough, under the heat, the smell was probably not the most plesant. And after all of that it is KOR leg.
Brendan racing by himself and Princesses requiring a med-evac.
Tuktuk race to pit-stop was really cool.

Show content
He had some help in some parts, still very  impressed by Brendan racing by himself and concluding the leg on the top. Being a KOR, and still an elimination leg. Really sad to lose this team.

Losing two teams in this episode. Ouch....
Looking forward to the urban leg
Episode 6 Thoughts

I have been smashed with work for the past week, so I haven't had a chance to watch this week's episodes until today (I'm off from work today), so I apologise in advance for the double post!

We kick off the final Uzbekistan leg with the Speed Bump, where Fev & Leni need to actually find the key to start the car somewhere in the car!  :lol: :funny: Thought this task was hilarious, but a little pointless.

Moving onto the arrival of the teams at Tersak where we had our Detour of Balls or Guts. In terms of Balls, I'm not sure how hard it would of been to make the 100 salt, yogurt and herb balls? Surprised actually that Dom & Marx took the penalty (we finally have a Boston Rob style advantage quit in TAR Australia!). in terms of the Gits challenge... nothing needs to be said about this challenge other then it was utterly disgusting. Cleaning the sheep innards and getting rid of their bodily fluids and their poo was almost too much. No wonder a large majority of the teams gagged! Also, not a fan of a "limited spots" Detour like this one - it just screams "cheap" and "budget constraints" :(

Then off we go to the potato farm to plant the potato seedings in... cow manure! I did feel back for the teams that did this challenge straight after the Guts Detour... cue the gagging 2.0! Off we go immediately to the donkey task, where teams had to lead a donkey from the bottom to the top of a hill. I love tasks where teams need to lead animals from Point A to Point B and this challenge certainly didn't disappoint! Loved it when the donkeys would either stop in the middle of the road for no reason or stop and graze at some grass and then watch when the teams got frustrated with them!  :lol: :funny:

The final task of the leg was the Roadblock - where Racers had to play the tune on Uzbekistan's national instrument. Maybe because I can't stand music tasks, but this was easily the worst task of the leg for me and then off to the Pit Stop, which I thought was stunning!

Overall, our three Uzbekistan legs were fantastic and a great introduction to a country I'm excited to hopefully see more of! Last Monday's episode was by far the best, followed by last Sunday's and then today's. Looking forward to what Sri Lanka can provide for us immediately!

Show content
Utterly shocked that Dom & Marx were eliminated in this leg. They were such a strong team! Just proves that taking a penalty just isn't worth it - you should always see the challenge through to the end. Also, big shoutout to Steve & Bernie for winning the leg on Bernie's 51st birthday!  :conf: :cheer:
Fish!

There was a time in the early 2010s when several versions of TAR were visiting Sri Lanka and then nothing for 11 years after TAR 24. Now we're back and have gone from farming to fishing. The setting, the smells, and the heat were pretty brutal.
Show content
So much so that two teams fell by the wayside. Having a KOR after that leg was pretty cruel, so I can't fault Brendan for deciding to leave. The sheer drop in enthusiasm from Lindy & Stella after the broken mast and 40 C heat at the Detour was quite stunning. Even when you're in your element, the race can still wear you down.
Nah

Setting a "Keep on Racing" leg in a country known for its intense heat isn't challenging, it's just sadistic and potentially dangerous.
Episode 7 Thoughts

Wow! Another great leg! A very fisherman-esque leg, but one I really enjoyed! (and I hate fishing!  :lol: :funny:)

First of all, racing in 42! degree heat would be extremely tough, so well done to all of the teams! We start the leg on the oruwa boats (which teams needed to help push into the water) and then sail out to a marked buoy, which teams then needed to drag back to the boat, before they could open their next clue. What a physically exhausting challenge in the heat! We then head off to the Detour between Wet and Dry. Definitely think Wet was the hardest of the tasks, as this required teams to gut 4 baskets of fish (another disgusting task!), while Dry seemed to be easier, but required more attention to detail skills, as the 4 barrels of fish needed to be laid out to dry as per the example (with all the fish heads lying the same way)

Moving on to the Roadblock of untangling the fishing nets - what a frustrating and annoying task! Teams did very well in my opinion not to loose their ****! Then over to our Pit Stop for the leg, at a picturesque beach!

Show content
It sounded like Leni had the flu/COVID, so no wonder Fev needed to race on his own! It was really good to see that teams would help him out at most of the challenges. I don't blame him for quitting on the mat, but kinda of wish he continued on (but he was suffering from heatstroke after the Detour, so that probably would of weighed on his mind quite a bit as well. Thank you for racing and solidifying why you were always my childhood hero, you'll be missed!  :'(. It was also very upsetting to see Lindy & Stella being medivaced from the Race. Wasn't a huge fan of the Princesses, but no-one's race deserves to end because of medical reasons. Also, as other posters have said, it's pretty brutal to have a KOR after what happened on this leg, but boy am I looking forward to seeing our urban Colombo leg on Sunday!
