The first Scramble, in Germany, was just perfect in almost every way. Yet for some reason, since then, the producers can't seem to grasp the idea that a Scramble only works if all the tasks are roughly equidistant from the starting point. If you don't put the Scramble-Start clue in the middle, then all the teams are just going to go for the nearest-to-farthest route. I don't get why that's so difficult to understand...