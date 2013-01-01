« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 1006 times)

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:54:51 PM »
We come back to Ana facing the music back at the pier telling Jon sorry. Jon asks if she did it or got a penalty. :funny: She shows him the puzzle piece in glee and Jon is proud of her for dealing with the trauma of the water. "It was my worst nightmare." - Ana. "Your girls will be so proud." - Jon.

Carson & Jack try pushing their boat and it's semi-working. "There's nothing like the power of an arm." - Jack :funny: Jack switches with Carson because he is getting tired. They realize they still have a long way to go. Han & Holden say they have sailing experience.

"We found something, we don't know what this is. But it looks like a paddle." - Jack. :funny:

H&H arrive at the Sail task and get into their dinghy. They're trying to figure out how to catch the wind.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:55:56 PM »
Is the Finish Line at loanDepot Park?
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:57:13 PM »
Holden mentions sailing needs to be precise and Han suggests using their hand. Carson & Jack notice the students were leaning. "Paddling might just get us our way there." Han & Holden are still doggy-paddling. :funny:

Jon mentions making up time before and wants to keep fighting. Jack says he'll be "sore for a milli" at the fifth buoy. Han & Holden are at their second buoy.

Jon & Ana arrive and Ana notices DnD and H&H's cars are still here. They fit into dinghy and can't figure out the mechanism either. Jon is using the paddle solely.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:57:29 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 08:54:51 PM
H&H arrive at the Sail task and get into their dinghy. They're trying to figure out how to catch the wind.

🎵 "Ah, but I may as well try and catch the wind" 🎵
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:59:22 PM »
Carson & Jack finished all the buoys and are heading back in the nerdiest way possible. Han is absolutely exhausted. DnD get their third puzzle piece. They assemble the puzzle together on their car hood. Phil mentions this is a reference to Calle Ocho Domino Park.

Carson & Jack ask a local off work and get more info from him about the whereabouts of the park.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:01:31 PM »
Jon & Ana are making tiny progress on the dinghy. Han's arms hurt and is complaining about it. Han is absolutely on her tensest nerves this leg. They finish and ask a security guard for more info and is headed into the correct direction.

Carson & Jack run into bumper-to-bumper street traffic. Meanwhile, Han & Holden have a map and want to keep their head in the game. They are yelling at each other to turn on the Palmetto Expressway and get into a bumper scratch accident. :funny: Just your typical Miami traffic. "I have to pull over." - Han.

Commercials.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:06:37 PM »
We come back to a shot of Bank of America in front of Han and she turns into another car. The po-pos are coming, or not. It's a racecar-styled Honda and the driver they hit doesn't speak English. Holden defuses the situation and are off thanks to him.

Jon & Ana finish passing the sixth buoy. Carson & Jack reach Domino Park. ROUTE INFO: Ice Palace Film Studios. They get directions and are off quickly.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:08:43 PM »
Jon & Ana receive their third clue. Ana immediately knows it's Calle Ocho Domino Park while Holden says he sees a Domino's Pizza nearby. They pick up the clue from the park lady.

Carson & Jack reach the film studio. ROUTE INFO: Memory task! Assemble a 3D artwork to spell out a postcard of all the twists in the previous legs to receive the final clue! DnD are referencing their twists and say those are seared in their brain. We get flashbacks! :2hearts:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:11:12 PM »
The scramble was was an interesting concept for the final leg, but I was still busy with work during most of it, was it just me, and it didn't really work, right.

Neat final memory challenge.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:11:44 PM »
Carson & Jack quickly remembering all the atypical route clues and are assembling the letters now. Ana is reminded of salsa dancing on the way there with her asking Jon if he knows how to play dominos. Jon is giving no reaction.

Han & Holden reach the Ice Palace too and we get a Scott & Lori flashback of their targeting. They get the twists all laid out and are assembling the PICTURES of locations they visited. They are immediately confused while Carson & Jack is slowing down progress. Han is thoroughly analyzing the situation, getting overwhelmed, and Holden is trying to get this right. They get into a bit of a tiff about it.

Phil casting video and commercials.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:14:15 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Yesterday at 09:11:12 PM
The scramble was was an interesting concept for the final leg, but I was still busy with work during most of it, was it just me, and it didn't really work, right.

Neat final memory challenge.

yeah i think teams quickly realized there was only one optimum route and all of them were on the same route.

also pretty fun finale so far with a fun memory challenge  :cheer:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:19:06 PM »
We return to Han would be killing to be in this position as they come up with a strategy for the pictures. Carson & Jack also notice the pictures and begin inserting it into the stand. The drums and Sofia dancers are being assembled by DnD.

Jon & Ana reach the domino park and are heading to the Ice Palace after their clue now.

We get an image of the apple delivery chief from Bulgaria, "If you're not making progress, switch it up." - Jack. Kyoto hackey sack Roadblock flashback.

"Come on, we can do this Holden." - Han.

Carson & Jack call for a check and it's fully complete. ROUTE INFO: Race to the Finish Line! Loan Depot Park, home of the Miami Marlins!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 09:19:59 PM »
Too bad the Marlins suck.   :funny:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 09:21:51 PM »
DnD are off and ask a runner for directions for the ballpark as it's pouring! :funny:

Jon & Ana reach the Ice Palace puzzle board. Ana figures out they are spelling TAR. Carson & Jack turn the wrong way and are lost.

Han & Holden make progress on the Starsbourg spiral staircase climb with an accompanying flashback.

Jon is making crazy progress on the puzzle while Han & Holden call for a check, and they are approved! They are running to the Finish Line too!. Ana's adrenaline is kicking in.

Han & Holden want to trust their map. Carson & Jack driving in the final leg and hope they don't get into an accident, so does Han & Holden.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 PM »
Carson & Jack park their car on the side of the ballpark and run into the venue with everyone cheering!

"9 countries, 18 cities, and more than 25,000 miles! Carson & Jack, I'm happy to tell you, you are the winners of TAR and have won the million dollars!"

DnD are completely overwhelmed with joy about the experience, comparing it to their gameplay and storyboarding at home.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:25:13 PM »
 :conf: :conf:
Happy for them. One of the most consistent team in this race, and even when things got hard, didn't start having a meltdown at their partner
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:25:43 PM »
Jon & Ana call for a check and are off in last to the Finish Line! But it's too late as Han & Holden run onto the Finish Line as officially 2ND PLACE! Han is happy about this experience and Holden said he had a motivational partner in life. This is the first time they have ever worked together. They know their relatives will be so proud of them.

Ana & Jon come running onto the mat as 3RD PLACE!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:26:33 PM »
As a fellow nerd (though admittedly I hate D&D, lol) - a huge congratulations!  :funny: :luvya: :cheer:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:28:36 PM »
Phil mentions Ana was trying to walk on water today and she is completely proud of how they ran the race. They mention they will fight, but it brings them closer. Jon is still happy and is accepting disappointment in the race and taking it in stride.

Montage of teams hugging each other on the mat with the final three giving their final statements. Jack says this was the cherry on top racing with Carson.

Establishing final shot of the teams before panning off to the digital board behind them. "Dedicated to Jack Walworth." That's sweet of the producers.

Classic end credits music and FIN.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:33:26 PM »
Well that was quite a finale episode starting from the last leg. I'm happy for Carson & Jack and it proved that physicality doesn't guarantee you the win. I have a lot to say about this season that I will write later as a sendoff, but for right now, I've been pleasantly surprised as a whole. Please unleash your loves, dislikes, criticisms, commentary, and anything on your mind below and let's show some more support as we wrap up this TAR37 party! Thanks for coming everyone!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:34:59 PM »
a pretty fun finale to end a phenomenon season. I loved s35 and this is a big step up from s35. hopefull they can improve going onwards.  :jam: :jam: :jam: :jam:

also thank you rachel for hosting the live thread  :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:35:25 PM »
And an appreciation post to Rachel for all the wonderful updating this season  :jam:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:56:33 PM »
Thanks elthemagnifico and Maanca! Crazy to think that I was IN Miami A WEEK BEFORE they filmed here. The storm brewing over Carson & Jack brought back some memories of my trip. Had I known....

PROOF OF VISIT (kind of): https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,20964.msg1332566.html#msg1332566
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:51:40 PM »
CBS, can you give me the job of proofreading TAR episodes before they air, pretty please? I won't give out any spoilers, I promise. (I happened to catch the map animation showing teams going to Miami, "Flordia"- funny, though not as bad as the one time they marked Paris as being in Spain).

Did all teams get upgraded to business or was it just Carson & Jack?

I liked seeing a multi-part cryptic clue to spice up the finale leg. Little Havana is a good enclave to visit especially since we're unlikely to ever see TARUS visit Cuba.

Minor complaint: I like sports as much as the next guy, but it feels like we're seeing professional sports venues on the final leg too frequently- in fact, there's been one visited on 6 of the last 9 finales. It fits seamlessly when it's a more iconic venue such as the Rose Bowl or Wrigley Field, but less so when it's a park belonging to a team in the bottom two of both attendance and spending in the MLB. That said, I understand the desire to have an indoor venue for a Finish Line when there's afternoon rain in the forecast.

Congrats to Carson & Jack, they showed a lot of strength and resiliency during the race.

Huge thank you to Rachel for doing these updates every week! :cheer: (even though I'm a day late, I always read through them)
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! FINALE 5/15/2025 8-9PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:46:00 PM »
Quote from: Pi on Today at 06:51:40 PM
CBS, can you give me the job of proofreading TAR episodes before they air, pretty please? I won't give out any spoilers, I promise. (I happened to catch the map animation showing teams going to Miami, "Flordia"- funny, though not as bad as the one time they marked Paris as being in Spain).

Did all teams get upgraded to business or was it just Carson & Jack?

I liked seeing a multi-part cryptic clue to spice up the finale leg. Little Havana is a good enclave to visit especially since we're unlikely to ever see TARUS visit Cuba.

Minor complaint: I like sports as much as the next guy, but it feels like we're seeing professional sports venues on the final leg too frequently- in fact, there's been one visited on 6 of the last 9 finales. It fits seamlessly when it's a more iconic venue such as the Rose Bowl or Wrigley Field, but less so when it's a park belonging to a team in the bottom two of both attendance and spending in the MLB. That said, I understand the desire to have an indoor venue for a Finish Line when there's afternoon rain in the forecast.

Congrats to Carson & Jack, they showed a lot of strength and resiliency during the race.

Huge thank you to Rachel for doing these updates every week! :cheer: (even though I'm a day late, I always read through them)

I believe ppl here have already known, but the finish line was initially held at Kampong Botanical Garden, but the storm and flood forced the crews to move to the stadium at the last minute. I assume it's easier to get the permit to film the finish line there in that time constraint.
