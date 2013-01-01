CBS, can you give me the job of proofreading TAR episodes before they air, pretty please? I won't give out any spoilers, I promise. (I happened to catch the map animation showing teams going to Miami, "Flordia"- funny, though not as bad as the one time they marked Paris as being in Spain).Did all teams get upgraded to business or was it just Carson & Jack?I liked seeing a multi-part cryptic clue to spice up the finale leg. Little Havana is a good enclave to visit especially since we're unlikely to ever see TARUS visit Cuba.Minor complaint: I like sports as much as the next guy, but it feels like we're seeing professional sports venues on the final leg too frequently- in fact, there's been one visited on 6 of the last 9 finales. It fits seamlessly when it's a more iconic venue such as the Rose Bowl or Wrigley Field, but less so when it's a park belonging to a team in the bottom two of both attendance and spending in the MLB. That said, I understand the desire to have an indoor venue for a Finish Line when there's afternoon rain in the forecast.Congrats to Carson & Jack, they showed a lot of strength and resiliency during the race.Huge thank you to Rachel for doing these updates every week!(even though I'm a day late, I always read through them)