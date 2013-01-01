« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:29:38 AM »
Huge thank you to Rachel for doing these updates every week! (even though I'm a day late, I always read through them)
Thanks Pi! Now I'm wondering what the whole leg would have looked like had they arrived hours later. I was told that the day after they filmed was supposedly a scattered thunderstorm. Scramble might have been shelved as lightning and open water-based tasks don't mix.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)