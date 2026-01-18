Season Finale



The whole season was pretty good, though the last episode was a bit lackluster? The final tasks, specially in Finland were not optional for final, since they were more walkthrough tasks. It is quite impossible to get ahead of someone, Maria&Vilma told in an interview that they arrived to the final mat one hour before Millu&Karo and two hours before Eke&Tomas. To be honest, I think this was clear for the viewers also, I bet it was difficult to edit so that it looks like Millu&Karo even had a slight chance.



Final episode's challenges in Greece were better.



Three years in a row, team of two female-blondes have won. I always thought that TAR USA had too many couples, but I think they should have more couples in this version. We've had one arguing and entertaining in the first season, and who else? Couples and siblings dynamics are usually the most entertaining.





Most entertaining couples were in the final episode: Maria&Vilma and Eke&Tomas. Other teams were quite easy to forget. I liked the goofy guy, Tuomas? Sieppi Siblings were nice. Countries and locations were great. Most of the tasks were at least decent. I think it was improvement, that there was not million eating & dancing tasks.



If the series continues, I wish they would have more difficult tasks in the Finland section. It was great, that they had two extreme tasks at the end, but maybe some trial&error, lengthy or learning-based tasks or something. Kid's puzzle as a final task seemed lazy and cheap.