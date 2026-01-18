« previous next »
Author Topic: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)  (Read 20661 times)

Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #50 on: January 18, 2026, 06:56:13 PM »
In the same year, both Australia and Finland visited Nepal. Come on CBS, step up your game.
Though I will concede if 39 was unable to visit Nepal due to the Gen Z protests.
These last minute switch ups keep happening and are making this season the most unpredictable so far. There is though criticism for a task where the racers had to sit on one spot for a period of time. I get the idea of it coming off like a trap choice as henna is pretty intricate. That was very much the reason why Tuomas & Sini picked the other one.
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #51 on: January 24, 2026, 07:08:20 AM »
Teams are in for a surprise next leg.
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #52 on: January 24, 2026, 03:42:03 PM »
A second Super Leg. Wasn't expecting the TAR 1 coin FF as a Roadblock. Not often for a team to go from first to worst. Even less often to happen twice in the same season. Maria & Vilma mistook the Pit Stop for the Detour and made a bad Detour decision. It did feel like the time for another NEL, so I wasn't surprised that they were saved but still happy.
Offline finamazing

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #53 on: January 26, 2026, 07:38:46 AM »
A second Super Leg. Wasn't expecting the TAR 1 coin FF as a Roadblock. Not often for a team to go from first to worst. Even less often to happen twice in the same season. Maria & Vilma mistook the Pit Stop for the Detour and made a bad Detour decision. It did feel like the time for another NEL, so I wasn't surprised that they were saved but still happy.

Episode 9

This episode was great! It definitely makes things more interesting, when rankings change a lot during one episode. My new favorite hobby is to watch Maria start every episode gleefully and positive, only to end up raging and complaining in the next 15 minutes.

Great that they went to the countryside, the nepalese people seemed lovely! Powder toss from the judge was funny, and for Maria & Vilma for their own mistake, even funnier!

Father-in-law & Son-in-law team's relationship is very lovely! It looks like every team left has one member, who is afraid of heights.
Offline G.B.

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #54 on: January 26, 2026, 09:21:36 PM »
>Sees other teams passing them in taxis
>Doesn't have the local driver take them back to their taxi

I mean, what did they think would happen? Everybody would just hop to this village for no reason and then leave? There was clearly going to be a task located there.
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #55 on: January 31, 2026, 09:30:44 AM »
Greek adventure next week.
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #56 on: January 31, 2026, 03:44:50 PM »
Since they normally save mid-leg flights for the finale, don't think anyone was expecting to fly to Greece. While they keep the time differences from the airports, I do think they should have had one more task before the Pit Stop. Still the biggest shock came during the last five minutes of the episode.
Show content
Armi & Sari felt like a team that could have a sole win in the final leg, but to be taken out by a 5 minute penalty.
Offline finamazing

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #57 on: February 01, 2026, 07:16:46 AM »
Episode 10

Good episode, and I also think that they could've done more task after landing in Greece.
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #58 on: February 07, 2026, 09:31:38 AM »
Finale next week.
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #59 on: February 07, 2026, 03:21:00 PM »
They changed it up this year by having the memory task in the penultimate leg. The placement and difficulty led to two groups of teams working together.
All leading up to a shocking elimination of the frontrunners.
Offline finamazing

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #60 on: February 07, 2026, 04:11:51 PM »
Episode 11

Great episode! It was nice to see interactions with the locals and tourists. Positions switched throughout the episode, which made things interesting. Even the weather changed, from cloudy to rainy and sunny.

I think it was great, that the memory task came now as a surprise for the teams, it made it more difficult for them to prepare for it.
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 06:54:41 AM »
That's it for season 3.
Offline finamazing

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 05:20:16 PM »
Season Finale

The whole season was pretty good, though the last episode was a bit lackluster? The final tasks, specially in Finland were not optional for final, since they were more walkthrough tasks. It is quite impossible to get ahead of someone, Maria&Vilma told in an interview that they arrived to the final mat one hour before Millu&Karo and two hours before Eke&Tomas. To be honest, I think this was clear for the viewers also, I bet it was difficult to edit so that it looks like Millu&Karo even had a slight chance.

Final episode's challenges in Greece were better.

Three years in a row, team of two female-blondes have won. I always thought that TAR USA had too many couples, but I think they should have more couples in this version. We've had one arguing and entertaining in the first season, and who else? Couples and siblings dynamics are usually the most entertaining.


Most entertaining couples were in the final episode: Maria&Vilma and Eke&Tomas. Other teams were quite easy to forget. I liked the goofy guy, Tuomas? Sieppi Siblings were nice. Countries and locations were great. Most of the tasks were at least decent. I think it was improvement, that there was not million eating & dancing tasks.

If the series continues, I wish they would have more difficult tasks in the Finland section. It was great, that they had two extreme tasks at the end, but maybe some trial&error, lengthy or learning-based tasks or something. Kid's puzzle as a final task seemed lazy and cheap.
Offline Xoruz

Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 07:22:47 PM »
I knew that it probably wasn't close, but an hour! Guess they knew that finale would air during the Olympics between the Olympic flame task and finishing at the Olympic Stadium. I get wanting to change things up, but swapping the final memory challenge for a puzzle wasn't an improvement. It's genuinely crazy that all of the winners are women after three seasons. Congratulations to our newest winners. Even with an underwhelming finale, I attest that this was the best season of the three. It was a huge step in the right direction following the first two seasons.
