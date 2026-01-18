« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)  (Read 18529 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2286
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #50 on: January 18, 2026, 06:56:13 PM »
In the same year, both Australia and Finland visited Nepal. Come on CBS, step up your game.
Show content
Though I will concede if 39 was unable to visit Nepal due to the Gen Z protests.
These last minute switch ups keep happening and are making this season the most unpredictable so far. There is though criticism for a task where the racers had to sit on one spot for a period of time. I get the idea of it coming off like a trap choice as henna is pretty intricate. That was very much the reason why Tuomas & Sini picked the other one.
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2286
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #51 on: January 24, 2026, 07:08:20 AM »
Teams are in for a surprise next leg.
« Last Edit: January 24, 2026, 01:23:33 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2286
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #52 on: January 24, 2026, 03:42:03 PM »
A second Super Leg. Wasn't expecting the TAR 1 coin FF as a Roadblock. Not often for a team to go from first to worst. Even less often to happen twice in the same season. Maria & Vilma mistook the Pit Stop for the Detour and made a bad Detour decision. It did feel like the time for another NEL, so I wasn't surprised that they were saved but still happy.
Logged

Offline finamazing

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 41
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #53 on: January 26, 2026, 07:38:46 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on January 24, 2026, 03:42:03 PM
A second Super Leg. Wasn't expecting the TAR 1 coin FF as a Roadblock. Not often for a team to go from first to worst. Even less often to happen twice in the same season. Maria & Vilma mistook the Pit Stop for the Detour and made a bad Detour decision. It did feel like the time for another NEL, so I wasn't surprised that they were saved but still happy.

Episode 9

This episode was great! It definitely makes things more interesting, when rankings change a lot during one episode. My new favorite hobby is to watch Maria start every episode gleefully and positive, only to end up raging and complaining in the next 15 minutes.

Great that they went to the countryside, the nepalese people seemed lovely! Powder toss from the judge was funny, and for Maria & Vilma for their own mistake, even funnier!

Father-in-law & Son-in-law team's relationship is very lovely! It looks like every team left has one member, who is afraid of heights.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1520
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #54 on: January 26, 2026, 09:21:36 PM »
>Sees other teams passing them in taxis
>Doesn't have the local driver take them back to their taxi

I mean, what did they think would happen? Everybody would just hop to this village for no reason and then leave? There was clearly going to be a task located there.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2286
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:30:44 AM »
Greek adventure next week.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:58 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2286
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:44:50 PM »
Since they normally save mid-leg flights for the finale, don't think anyone was expecting to fly to Greece. While they keep the time differences from the airports, I do think they should have had one more task before the Pit Stop. Still the biggest shock came during the last five minutes of the episode.
Show content
Armi & Sari felt like a team that could have a sole win in the final leg, but to be taken out by a 5 minute penalty.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:16 PM by Xoruz »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 